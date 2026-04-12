Marmite coffee, avocado foam, and crumble cappuccino - is the new Nespresso coffee genius?
If you're bored of classic coffee, the new Nespresso Vertuo Up and "espression" pods will put a pep in your step
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As a former barista, I’m no stranger to a coffee trend. However, Nespresso’s latest launch really takes the biscuit. Their new machine, the Nespresso Vertuo Up, has been announced alongside a “Nespression” series of pods, spanning from salted vanilla and olive oil iced coffee to marmite coffee with avocado foam. Is it a stroke of genius?
Thinking, designing, and brewing outside the box is nothing new to Nespresso. They’re the brand behind some of the best coffee machine innovations, especially in the world of pod coffee. And, since teaming up with singer, Dua Lipa, famous for her alternative food combinations, they’ve taken things one step further.
The limited-edition pods and brand new machine mark an exciting stepping point in the world of coffee. So, if your morning brew is tasting a little boring or if it needs reimagining, you’re in good company. Nespresso is ready to help you espresso yourself.Article continues below
Nespresso Vertuo Up Coffee Machine and Limited Edition Pod Launch
Specifications
Dimensions: 22 x 39 x 25.5
Weight: 4kgs
Pod container capacity: 18 espresso pods or 13 mug pods
Water tank capacity: 1.4L
Fits large accessories: yes
WiFi compatibility: yes
There are two parts to the exciting Nespresso news: the new Vertuo Up machine and the pods. First, we have the Nespresso Vertuo Up Machine launch. It’s a compact, connected machine that’s designed to solve your "where can I fit my coffee machine" quandaries.
The Vertuo Up boasts a speedy 3-second heat-up and special “coffee creations” button for concentrated brews. The slim, modern machine is perfect for smaller homes and is available in multiple colour options (ink black, graphite, white, and ocean blue). It’s able to brew the full menu of coffee sizes, from ristretto (25ml shot) to carafe (535ml) with options over ice and with milk.
Another nifty feature is that you can choose to have the water tank at the back or side, depending on where you’ll position your machine. It’s brilliant if you’re short on space or if you have awkward surfaces.
Next, we've got the exciting range of new coffee flavours on offer from Nespresso. They’re the whacky and wonderful range that everyone is talking about.
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After collaborating with Dua Lipa, the singer, the brand has honoured her unusual flavour preferences (her love of pickle and cocoa cola took social media by a storm) and pushed flavours in pod form.
Nespresso’s new pod flavours will be available in boutiques around the country and online too, but they are also available to try at their pop up, The Recipe Remix, in Covent Garden. Here’s what’s on the menu:
Pickled Coffee Cola: a "don't knock it 'till you try it" flavour, this combines the Nespresso Double Espresso Chiaro Vertuo pod brewed over ice, combined with diet cola and pickle brine
Salted Affogoilyo: an take on Italian affogatos, this combines smooth vanilla gelato with a Nespresso Altissio Vertuo pod, with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt and a luxurious olive oil drizzle.
‘Love It or Hate It’ Latte: you guessed it, this is a Nespresso Melozio Vertuo pod blended with Marmite. Topped with creamy avocado foam and a slice of toast and you have the perfect breakfast
Pineapple & Tajin Coffarita: a fiery and tropical coffee inspired by the vibrant heat of South America, this serve is made with a Nespresso Colombia Vertuo pod which delivers a particularly juicy, fruity cup
Rhubarb and Custard Crumbleccino: an indulgent Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Vertuo pod mixed with custard, topped with a rhubarb and beetroot foam for a nostalgic sweet treat
There are some very exciting orders (and some unusual ones too), but Jeannie Wood, Marketing Director at Nespresso UK&I, says:
“We are really starting to see a shift in how our consumers experiment with coffee. It is no longer just about routine - it is about exploration, creativity and discovery. The Nespresso Recipe Remix is about giving people the freedom to experiment and experience a whole new world of exploration with Nespresso coffee.”
Nespresso have really taken “espresso yourself” and run with it. The machine and new pods boast more flexibility, creativity, and innovation than most other coffee machines put together. And, whilst I’m intrigued by marmite coffee, I think I’ll start with my vanilla and olive oil order.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
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