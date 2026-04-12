Marmite coffee, avocado foam, and crumble cappuccino - is the new Nespresso coffee genius?

As a former barista, I’m no stranger to a coffee trend. However, Nespresso’s latest launch really takes the biscuit. Their new machine, the Nespresso Vertuo Up, has been announced alongside a “Nespression” series of pods, spanning from salted vanilla and olive oil iced coffee to marmite coffee with avocado foam. Is it a stroke of genius?

Thinking, designing, and brewing outside the box is nothing new to Nespresso. They’re the brand behind some of the best coffee machine innovations, especially in the world of pod coffee. And, since teaming up with singer, Dua Lipa, famous for her alternative food combinations, they’ve taken things one step further.

The limited-edition pods and brand new machine mark an exciting stepping point in the world of coffee. So, if your morning brew is tasting a little boring or if it needs reimagining, you’re in good company. Nespresso is ready to help you espresso yourself.

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Nespresso Vertuo Up Coffee Machine and Limited Edition Pod Launch

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Specifications (Image credit: Nespresso) Dimensions: 22 x 39 x 25.5

Weight: 4kgs

Pod container capacity: 18 espresso pods or 13 mug pods

Water tank capacity: 1.4L

Fits large accessories: yes

WiFi compatibility: yes

There are two parts to the exciting Nespresso news: the new Vertuo Up machine and the pods. First, we have the Nespresso Vertuo Up Machine launch. It’s a compact, connected machine that’s designed to solve your "where can I fit my coffee machine" quandaries.

The Vertuo Up boasts a speedy 3-second heat-up and special “coffee creations” button for concentrated brews. The slim, modern machine is perfect for smaller homes and is available in multiple colour options (ink black, graphite, white, and ocean blue). It’s able to brew the full menu of coffee sizes, from ristretto (25ml shot) to carafe (535ml) with options over ice and with milk.

Another nifty feature is that you can choose to have the water tank at the back or side, depending on where you’ll position your machine. It’s brilliant if you’re short on space or if you have awkward surfaces.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Next, we've got the exciting range of new coffee flavours on offer from Nespresso. They’re the whacky and wonderful range that everyone is talking about.

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After collaborating with Dua Lipa, the singer, the brand has honoured her unusual flavour preferences (her love of pickle and cocoa cola took social media by a storm) and pushed flavours in pod form.

Nespresso’s new pod flavours will be available in boutiques around the country and online too, but they are also available to try at their pop up, The Recipe Remix, in Covent Garden. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Pickled Coffee Cola: a "don't knock it 'till you try it" flavour, this combines the Nespresso Double Espresso Chiaro Vertuo pod brewed over ice, combined with diet cola and pickle brine

Salted Affogoilyo: an take on Italian affogatos, this combines smooth vanilla gelato with a Nespresso Altissio Vertuo pod, with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt and a luxurious olive oil drizzle.

‘Love It or Hate It’ Latte: you guessed it, this is a Nespresso Melozio Vertuo pod blended with Marmite. Topped with creamy avocado foam and a slice of toast and you have the perfect breakfast

Pineapple & Tajin Coffarita: a fiery and tropical coffee inspired by the vibrant heat of South America, this serve is made with a Nespresso Colombia Vertuo pod which delivers a particularly juicy, fruity cup

Rhubarb and Custard Crumbleccino: an indulgent Nespresso Sweet Vanilla Vertuo pod mixed with custard, topped with a rhubarb and beetroot foam for a nostalgic sweet treat

(Image credit: Nespresso)

There are some very exciting orders (and some unusual ones too), but Jeannie Wood, Marketing Director at Nespresso UK&I, says:

“We are really starting to see a shift in how our consumers experiment with coffee. It is no longer just about routine - it is about exploration, creativity and discovery. The Nespresso Recipe Remix is about giving people the freedom to experiment and experience a whole new world of exploration with Nespresso coffee.”

Nespresso have really taken “espresso yourself” and run with it. The machine and new pods boast more flexibility, creativity, and innovation than most other coffee machines put together. And, whilst I’m intrigued by marmite coffee, I think I’ll start with my vanilla and olive oil order.