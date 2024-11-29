Been dreaming of coffee machines all year? There are £100s off my favourite models in the Black Friday sales

Now is the time to shop the best coffee machine deals of the year. I've seen Sage, De'Longhi, Nespresso, and Lavazza discounted by up to 50%. Some of the deals that I spotted earlier have sold out now though, so you'll want to hop on these - espresso.

If there's a time to bag a coffee maker deal it's now. Whilst other products see summer and winter sales, the best coffee machines don't have much seasonality: you always want a coffee, whatever the weather. This means that the only time you'll get to see significant savings on coffee machines is now, for Black Friday.

It's perfect timing really. WIth Christmas around the corner, coffee machines will be on everyone's wish lists, which is where I come in. All the deals below have been personally selected by me, a trained barista. I've tested each of these coffee machines (plus 150 others), so you know that they're worth the splurge, even at full price.

If you want to shop the best coffee machine deals espresso, here are the places to go. I've highlighted my favourite deals for every kind of coffee machine below, but it never hurts to scroll for yourself.

Appliances direct: up to 40% off coffee machines

Amazon: up to 50% off Nespresso, De'Longhi, and Sage

Currys: big Black Friday discounts across the board

Grind: get 25% off with code BLACK25

De'Longhi: daily savings on espresso machines

JD Williams: up to 40% off coffee machines

John Lewis: up to £200 off in the Black Friday sale

Lakeland: some of the biggest savings I've seen on automatic, pod, and espresso machines

Nespresso: 20% off with cofe BF20

Sage: 30% off barista-quality espresso machines

Very: save on the best coffee machines

The best Black Friday coffee machine deals, selected by a barista

I've cherry-picked these, so there's something for everyone below. If you like pod coffee, the Lavazza and Nespresso savings are incredible. For those who want a more luxurious bean-to-cup experience or a barista-style espresso machine, there are savings of hundreds of pounds.

Sage Bambino: was £329.95, now £249.95 at Amazon (save £70) This is the cheapest that the Bambino has been in the last 30 days, so if you were looking to invest in an espresso machine, now is the time to do it. This will let you brandish soma barista skills, with a manual steam wand and portafilter, but it's only 20 inches wide.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea: was £249, now £124.50 at Lavazza (save (£124.50) If you like the convenience of capsule coffee, but you want more artisanal flavours and silky milk (for lattes and the likes) this is the only machine to buy. My only complaint was the price, but with 50% off, this is a steal. Read more in my full review

De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro: was £1,000, now £799.99 at John Lewis (save £200) After testing over 150 coffee machines, this is the one that I chose to buy. It looks very techy, but there are lots of controls (auto-tamping, pre-set menu, and auto-grinding) that will ensure novices can make barista-quality cups of coffee. John Lewis will also refund you if they drop the price of this any more over the Black Friday sales. Read more in my full review

De'Longhi Rivelia: was £749, now £649.99 at Lakeland (save £100) I love no-fuss coffee, which is why the Rivelia is my top pick for the best bean-to-cup coffee. It makes a delicious brew and you can customise each cup that you make, the machine will remember your preferences, and then suggest coffee that matches your drinking patterns. It's the ultimate luxury experience. Read more in my full review

Bodum Chambord: was £29, now £14.95 at Bodum (save £14.95) If you like your coffee slightly acidic and rich, you'll want to opt for a cafetiere or moka pot. Bodum's affordable, simple design has topped coffee maker charts for decades and their iconic French press just dropped in price by 50%. Read more in my full review

Moccamaster KBG Select: was £229, now £212.89 at Amazon (save £17) This looks like a small discount and it is, but Moccamaster almost never discounts their coffee machines, so I take any savings I can get with them. If you like drip coffee, this is the most stylish (and technically perfect) model out there. Read more in my full review

FAQs

When is a good time to buy a coffee machine?

If you want to pick up a big deal, the best time to buy a coffee machine is on Black Friday. Coffee machine brands don't tend to have seasonal sales, so your only other chances are in the Boxing Day sales, New Year sales, and Amazon Prime Day events, all of which are much further away than Black Friday.

Should I buy a coffee machine on Black Friday?

Whenever I speak to people about when to buy a coffee machine, I always say to wait for Black Friday. This is the single-best time of the year to pick up a big saving, because all retailers are driving each other's prices down.

Is it worth buying a used coffee machine?

Unless it's been used just a few times, don't bother. There's a chance that the person before you wasn't filtering their water or maintaining the machine well, so there will be all sorts of limescale and wear-and-tear hidden inside the machine. If you want to save money, shop for your coffee machine in the sales.

What is the best cheap and easy coffee machine?

If you're not fussed about having freshly ground brews, a Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine will deliver you coffee that's quick and easy to make. If you want something more than just pod coffee, take a look at the Lavazza Desea. Whilst this is still technically pod coffee, the flavours it produces are incredible.

What kind of coffee machine should I buy?

This will all depend on the flavours and types of coffee that you like to drink. I've created a table below to give you a helping hand

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Type of coffee Pros Cons Bean to cup/automatic machine Cafe-style, fresh, aromatic Best flavours, easy to use, luxury experience Expenisve, often large Espresso machine Cafe-style, fresh, aromatic Easy to adjust, fresh flavours, versatile Expensive, more complex (takes practice) Pod machine Light, simple Cheap, easy, speedy, low-maintenance Compromises on flavour Drip coffee machine Delicate, light, fresh Batch brews, simple method Flavours aren't for everyone, can't do single cups French press Rich, acidic Compact, cheap, and fresh Less versatile (can't make espresso, latte etc)

I'll be keeping you up to date on all the best coffee machine deals over Black Friday. I'll only recommend deals on coffee machines that I've actually tested and liked, so stay tuned for my cherry-picked selection.