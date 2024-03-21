This fake tan is amazing for pale skin, trust me, I use it daily – and it's less than £11 in the Amazon Spring sale
Perfect for building up natural-looking colour on fair skin
The Amazon sale is a great time to pick up a bargain on basic essentials. As someone with pale skin, which burns quickly, fake tan is one such item. I've been fake tanning for well over a decade now, and have tried and tested a number of brands in that time. As my skin has changed with age, now in my mid-40s, I favour a fake tan that doubles as a moisturiser.
That's why Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk is my go-to, and I was very happy to see it reduced in the Amazon sale today. It's the only gradual tan I've found to build up a really lovely streak-free colour within just a couple of days. Which if I then continue over the course of a week, leaves me with a really natural sun-kissed glow – and a lot of compliments.
Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBondi-Sands-Everyday-Gradual-Tanning%2Fdp%2FB013WW6RBS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP:
£14.99 £10.87
One of the <a href="https://www.womanandhome.com/beauty/fake-tan-for-pale-skin-119334/" data-link-merchant="womanandhome.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best fake tans for pale skin, Bondi Sands tanning milk is great for gradually building up and maintaining a natural sun-kissed look, without the fuss of having to prep skin and wash off afterwards. Plus it doubles as a great soft, non-greasy moisturiser.
One 375ml bottle lasts approximately 4-6 weeks, depending on how regularly I top up. And so even without a discount, this bottle offers excellent value for money.
Fake tan isn't the only thing on offer in the Amazon sale today. The retail giant has impressive discounts across a range of departments, the highlights of which we have listed below. You'll also find great savings across swimwear on Amazon, Lululemon alternatives and Amazon shapewear.
Amazon sale: Perfume
RRP:
£84.63 £72.71 | This beautiful floral fragrance is a favourite here at W&H. The rich scent is delicate but yet has a bit of an edge, which lends itself perfectly to evenings. The musky vanilla base gives off a warmth and air of sophistication that doesn't fade quickly.
RRP:
£100 £89 | In a striking pink bottle, Christian Dior joy is one of our top perfume picks. When testing, the beauty team found it be light but noticeable, and with a maturity that oozes sophistication. It also passed the longevity test, and prompted a number of compliments.
RRP:
£205 £191.84 | Voted one of the best fragrances in our pick of the best long-lasting perfumes, Tom Ford's Neroli Portofino will instantly transport you to the Italian Riviera. When testing, the delicious mix of citrus, lavendar and rosemary lasted all day.
Amazon sale: Bags
RRP:
£199 £89 | Radley is renowned for its quality bags and accessories, and this small crossbody handbag is no exception. Made from black grained leather, the flapover front pocket, zip and logo detail will elevate any look.
RRP:
£14.69 £9.99 | Similar to the highly popular Uniqlo crossbody bag, this crescent crossover bag is perfect for storing all your essentials. Available in a variety of colours, all at a great price, you'd be forgiven for splashing out on more than one.
RRP:
£38.99 £33.14 | This large tote reminds us a lot of Princess Anne's favourite Longchamp shoulder bag – only this one is a fraction of the price. Waterproof and big enough to fit a 16-inch laptop, this looks-much-more-expensive-than-it-actually-is bag has room for all your essentials.
Amazon sale: Vacuum cleaners
RRP:
£199.99 £128.98 | When it comes to vacuum cleaners, Shark is a tough brand to beat. This portable cleaner can switch between an upright vacuum and a portable one that can be lifted away from the chassis, making itmreally versatile. It also comes with a five-year guarantee
RRP:
£169.99 £119.99 | The Levoit cordless vacuum scores a very impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon. "Hair doesn't get stuck, easy to empty, very light in weight and vacuums really well! Get it, you won't regret it." - Sally
Amazon sale: Air fryer
RRP:
£79.99 £56.99 | There wasn't a time, not that long ago, where we would have to pay our hundreds of pounds for a quality new air fryer. Thankfully things have changed, and today this highly rated model on Amazon is under £60.
RRP:
£249.99 £179.99 | The deal we posted Ninja's sought after dual zone air fryer has come back up again as part of the Amazon sale. I bought it during the last Amazon event, which was a few months now, and I've barely worn used my oven in that time – a game-changer.
Amazon sale: Fake tan
RRP:
£22.99 £9.15 | If you need more instant colour, this express tanning foam gets rave reviews on Amazon. "This is one of the best self tans on the market - and I'm an expert! It has no guide colour so doesn't come off on clothes or sheets and develops into a lovely golden tan." - Darlo, Feb 2024
RRP:
£4.99 £3.34 | A must-have accessory for anyone who fake tans, it's worth stocking up on this quality Bondi Sands mitt for friends and family while it's on sale. Washable and reusable, this mitt can be used for all self-tanning mists, foams and lotions.
When is the Amazon Spring Sale, and how long does it last?
The Amazon Spring Deal Days started at 12am on Wednesday 20 March, and ends at 23:59pm on Monday 25 March. A six-day event, products across a huge variety of categories will be reduced from both Amazon and third-party retailers.
The Amazon Spring sale is very similar to the retail giant's Prime Day event in July, however for this one you do not need to have an Amazon Prime membership in order to get the discounted prices.
New deals are being added all the time, so if you the item you want isn't discounted now, there's every chance it will be before the sale is over.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For more Amazon Spring deals, head to our swimwear on Amazon, Lululemon alternatives and Amazon shapewear round ups.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.