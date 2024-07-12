I'm a tech expert and these are the home appliances I'd buy on Amazon Prime Day... and what to avoid

If you're anything like me, you'll have started your Amazon Prime Day wish list as soon as its dates – 16th and 17th July 2024 – were announced. And also, if you're anything like me, deal anxiety will have already kicked in.

Because with all the sales and shopping events that run through the year – Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the Boxing Day sales, Easter 'shopping egg-stravaganzas' – it's almost impossible to know when that TV/best air fryers/vacuum cleaner of your dreams will truly hit a rock-bottom price.

But fear not – as a tech expert, journalist and deal hunter of many years standing, I've experienced many an Amazon Prime Day and learned what we can expect in terms of the bargains on offer. For example, while we'll definitely see some great discounts on categories like Amazon's own devices, others, including TVs, power tools and large appliances, may well disappoint.

Best early deals I'd recommend on Amazon

Some of my recommended home appliance deals are already live...

Ring video doorbell + Echo Pop smart speaker, was £144.98, now £49.99, Amazon This deal is already live and matches the previous best-ever price for this bundle, according to CamelCamelCamel. The wireless doorbell has 1080p HD video with crisp night vision and allows you to see, hear, and have a two-way conversation with anyone from your phone or tablet. As well as streaming your favourite music and podcasts, the Echo Pop can also act as a doorbell chime, so you won't miss any house calls.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, RRP £379.99, now £229.99, Amazon We think this is a great deal on one of Shark's older but high-performing models – it earned a five-star review from our testing team. This was the very model this writer missed out on last time, but later bought and now loves. It's not the lowest price it's ever been (Amazon previously sold it for £222.78) but it's still a great price and we wonder if it may drop further on Prime Day.

Ninja Foodi MINI Multi-Cooker 4.7L: Was £179.99 Now £99, Amazon This is my recommendation to grab an early deal on a best-selling Ninja appliance, with 6 Cooking Functions in 1 Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, Slow Cook and Steam this model may be mini but it sure packs a punch.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Automatic Pod Coffee Machine: Was £99 Now £75, Amazon Using the best of Nespresso's Vertuo technology, this Pop model is a neat little pod machine that delivers on flavour and offers a huge range of drink options. It's on our tested buying guide as one of the best under £100 – which now is even more prevalent because it's currently reduced to just £75.

What I'd buy on Amazon Prime Day – deal predictions

Let's start with the greatest deals I'm expecting to see during Amazon Prime Day 2024...

Amazon devices on sale

We'll start with an easy one. It's pretty much guaranteed that Amazon's Devices will fall to their lowest-ever prices over Prime Day. That spells amazing deals on the likes of Ring doorbells and cameras, Amazon Echo smart speakers, Kindle deals and the Fire TV Stick.

In fact, selected Ring devices have already been discounted by up to 50% as of today.

We're not just paying lip service here. Amazon devices are, in the main, simple to use, perform well and are built to last. We also find them easy to set up, so you can introduce them to your home and add to your Amazon smart tech ecosystem with relative ease.

We've done the hard work and looked up the previous lowest prices that these devices were on sale for, so you can decide if you're getting the best bargain when the sales go live. I've detailed products that could be discounted, all of which I rate for their performance:

We've also seen these genuinely great video doorbell bundle deals that are already live:

Home Security Starter Kit by Blink, was £184.97, now £79.99, Amazon This bundle has not been available as a deal before on Amazon according to CamelCamelCamel, but we think it represents excellent value. It includes a Full HD video doorbell, an outdoor camera that runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included), a plug-in indoor camera that doubles as a doorbell chime, and a module that syncs them all together. If you're looking for an affordable one-stop home security system, it's a good place to start.

Vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon

Another promising category for Prime Day deal hunters is vacuum cleaners. Don't be surprised to see models from Shark, Vax and perhaps Karcher at discounted prices.

We expect to see great deals on Shark Anti Hair Wrap vacuums, including the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT stick cleaner, which regularly tops the list of best vacuum cleaners.

Whether it's an all-time best price remains to be seen, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Meanwhile, another highly rated Shark – the ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner – is already low in price at £299 (30% off the RRP of £429.99). But could it be reduced further? We'll see.

Another perennial Prime Day favourite is the Karcher window vac – undoubtedly the best in its class with its own die-hard fans. And finally, Vax often reduces its vacuum deals on Prime Day. We really hope to see good deals on the excellent and affordable Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, now that the Blade 5 has hit the market. However, It's worth pointing out that John Lewis is currently selling it for £179.99. reduced from £299.

These Shark and Vax deals are live now, and also represent great value.

Vax Rapid Power 2 Reach Carpet Cleaner: was £249.99, now £139.99, Amazon This carpet upholstery cleaning machine has gained a lot of positive headlines for its ability to both deep-clean carpets and give them a 'quick-dry' wash for lighter stains. It also has a brilliant hand tool for tackling upholstery. It is quite bulky, so you'll need ample room to store it, but if you live in a large house with lots of carpet, it's worth snapping up at this best-ever price.

Air fryers and multicooker deals on Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your existing air fryer (or are one of the few to have resisted their draw until now), Amazon Prime Day is likely to throw up some good offers.

We're expecting to see great deals on reviewer favourite the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, and other best Ninja air fryers.

Prime Day usually throws up some exceptional deals on Instant's air fryers and also its popular InstantPot range of multicookers (last year on Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 hit its lowest-ever price). Invest in either brand and you won't go far wrong.

We've also seen this excellent air fryer deal that's already live:

Instant Vortex OdourErase Digital Air Fryer, was £129.99, now £49.99, Amazon This amazing 'lowest price ever' deal is already live (although we don't know if it will get even cheaper on Prime Day). If you've never tried an air fryer and are looking for something simple for starters, we can recommend this easy-to-use fryer from a brand we know and love. Its 5.7-litre capacity means it's more suited to cooking for one or two people, rather than a crowd. But it's really, really good at the basics of frying, roasting, baking, grilling and reheating.

Dehumidifier deals on Amazon

As you'll know if you have read my piece on things you should know before buying a dehumidifier, these are some of my tech specialist subjects. As brands go, my top picks for dehumidifiers are De'Longhi, Meaco and EcoAir – I've also heard great things about ProBreeze as a more affordable alternative.

Full disclosure, there are a lot of brands vying for your attention on Amazon, but many are new to me and therefore untested. My top pick so far as Prime Day approaches is the EcoAir DC12 MK3 Dehumidifier, which I've reviewed and rated for its compact and quiet nature – it's ideal for two- to three-bed homes.

It's already the best price you'll find online at Amazon, but do check to see if it's been reduced further come Prime Day for the best dehumidifier deals. Either way, I think it's great value.

EcoAir DC12 MK3 Dehumidifier, was £169.98, now £139.98, Amazon I've lived with this EcoAir dehumidifier for six months now and find it to be great at drying clothes. Its minimal screen looks super modern and stylish, and it's a cinch to move around thanks to built-in castors. It's also quiet, especially on carpet, so great for bedrooms. You should only avoid it if you're looking for a model for a very large house.

Coffee maker deals

Coffee maker deals are a mainstay of Amazon sale days throughout the year. The big brands usually on sale include Sage, De'Longhi and Philips, among others, all of which are trusted brands producing high-quality machines that all feature on our best coffee machine round-up.

Last year, we saw the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage dropping the price to just £261 from an RRP of £479.95. It's currently £410 on the site, so could be set for a price drop. The Philips L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine, which was priced as low as £45 last Black Friday, is an excellent little pod coffee maker that could be reduced again.

If fresh, bean-to-cup coffee is more your thing, last year's Prime Day featured the KRUPS Arabica Digital EA817040 reduced from £549.99 to £279.99, and we expect to see some great reductions on similar machines this year. However, the products we really have our eyes on are the Barista Express Impress by Sage, another multiple 'best-on-test' winner, and the Beko Compact Bean to Cup Machine with Integrated Milk Frother, which is an exceptional price before discount but could be reduced further.

We've also seen this live bean-to-cup deal:

De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Perfetto ECAM370.85.SB, was £969.99, now £646.37 You'll never need to visit a coffee shop again with this five-star machine on your worktop. It's fully automatic, so does everything from grind your beans to froth your milk for you, has customisable presets, and sensitive bean grinding with adjustable strength levels. It's been as low as £610 on Amazon, but this marks a serious saving.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

Sign up for Amazon Prime

To access the best of the Amazon Prime Day deals this year, you'll need to sign up for (or renew) your Amazon Prime membership. Amazon offers a free 30-day membership to test out its benefits – of which there are plenty, including access to Prime Day and other exclusive deals, free next-day delivery on millions of products, 5GB free photo storage and access to thousands of TV shows and movies.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday

There are some product categories that traditionally haven't seen big discounts on Amazon Prime day



TVs: It's unlikely you'll see the biggest price reductions on TVs through Prime Day, particularly not the latest 2024 models. Summer generally sees strong TV sales thanks to big sporting events – and this year we've got a bumper package in the form of the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics.



However, you may see discounts on older TVs – brands to look for include TCL, a relative newcomer to the UK market with high-quality 4K and Full HD screens, one of which this writer owns personally. HiSense is another great brand, which may have some price drops on older models. But always follow our advice, below, before you buy.

Large appliances: It's rare you see the best deals on large appliances at Amazon – on Prime Day or at any other sales period. The likes of AO.com, Currys and John Lewis usually carry the best prices, and can offer installation services, and extended guarantees – something Amazon hasn't yet caught up on.

Amy's top tips for Amazon Prime Day success

1. Make a shopping list – and stick to it

My first long-standing rule when it comes to any sale is to avoid impulse buys by making a shopping list. Because, in reality, you're only making a true saving if the item was an absolute essential in the first place. Otherwise, you are probably spending money you didn't need to spend.

In the case of Amazon Prime Day sales, you can do this easily by creating a wish list in your account.



If you have your heart set on a particular model, say of vacuum cleaner, it could be a good idea to pop each iteration of that model into your basket, so you can make a quick call when any deal goes live. For example, Shark vacuum cleaners often come in different 'bundles' with extra tools and battery packs. Some may or may not be discounted, or some might have better discounts than others.

2. Research prices

Now you have your list, have a scout about online to see what price Amazon other retailers are selling the item for now. When that Prime Day deal goes live, check again to see if other retailers have price matched or out-discounted Amazon's deal, so you can be sure that you're really getting a bargain.

You may decide that if the product is price matched, you may prefer to buy from another retailer because it offers a better guarantee, installation, or a more convenient in-store returns service.

You could also use a price comparison tool, such as PriceRunner or Idealo, to check prices, but don't assume they'll check all retailers or catch all deals. For tech, make sure you check against all the big names – AO.com, Argos, Currys and John Lewis.

For Amazon shoppers, the free Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel is an essential tool. Enter the Amazon URL or the name of the product you are looking to buy, and you'll be given a graph that shows the price history of that product on Amazon.



For example, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th edition, 2022), has a current selling price of £64.99, but we can see that from November 19th 2023 through to the end of the Black Friday sales period, it was reduced in price to £26.99 – something we expect to see replicated, or hopefully bettered, this Prime Day.

3. Don't dawdle

Usually, when shopping, I'd advise anyone to give themselves a 24-hour cooling off period before making a purchase. Pop the item in your basket, wait a day, and if you still really want it, then click to buy. An advantage of this is that some retailers may see you have an item in your basket and then send you an extra discount code by email to entice you into making a purchase - it's happened to this writer at least half a dozen times.

BUT on Prime Day, I'd advise against this. If you are CONVINCED you've got the best deal available, buy straight away or you could miss out. This happened to me last year on a vacuum cleaner deal, and it took a while to get over it.



'Lightning Deals' especially, might only last between three and 12 hours or while stock lasts, which can be a very short time frame indeed. And even deals that are said to last the duration of Prime Day might end early if stocks run out.

So if you're happy you're getting the best price, strike while the iron is hot.