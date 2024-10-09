The best vacuum deals aren't on Amazon right now - I've found Dyson and Shark hundreds cheaper elsewhere

I've found hundreds off Dyson, Shark, and Bissel vacuums, but the discounts aren't on Amazon. John Lewis, Currys, and Argos' rival sales offer bigger savings than Amazon. Who'd have thought it?

Amazon have offered some serious savings in their Big Deal Days. I've been covering their air fryer deals, dehumidifier deals, KitchenAid deals, and more. However, there's one place that's piqued my interest in particular: Amazon vacuum deals.

Whilst there are some savings to be had on vacuums over on the site, I couldn't help but notice that some of the best vacuums on the market - including Dyson and Shark models - are much cheaper in the John Lewis sale, Currys, and Argos.

I've brought together the best vacuum deals that are live right now, including £250 off Dyson's V8 Cordless Vacuum. There's something for everyone.

Where can I shop vacuum deals?

There are a few places that I always check for vacuum deals. Some of my go-tos don't have sales on, but others do. Here are the places to shop if you want the deals that'll really clean up.

What are the best vacuum deals on offer right now?

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £400, now £250 at Argos (save £150) If you want a Dyson and you're not fussed about all the frills (and lazers), this is a brilliant model. It's basic, but it comes with the power and cordless convenience that I know and love Dyson for.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum: was £379.99, now £279.99 at Currys (save £100) Some people prefer an upright vacuum, especially if you have a big home that's full of children and pets. In all of the tests that I've done, this has come out on top. It has incredible cleaning capabilities. Dyson know how to do dexterous.

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum Cleaner: was £499.99, now £359.99 at Currys (save £140) This is the Dyson that I have, because it strikes the balance of being new, slim, and slick, without being super expensive. I bought it two years ago (for a similar saving to this) and I haven't looked back.

Shark 25.2 Volts Anti Hair Wrap Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £320, now £180 at Argos (save £140) This is the 3rd best selling vacuum at Argos, because it does everything that you could ask for. It's neat, convenient, and a speedy cleaner. It's rare that cordless vacuums handle pet hair well, but this really does.

Shark Startos XL Pet Pro Upright Vacuum: was £399, now £249 at John Lewis (save £150) Another upright vacuum for all of the pet homes, the Stratos XL offers something extra special. The smart floor head works well on every surface. It's quiet and has an immense capacity for collecting dirt.

Hoover HFX Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £467.97, now £319.99 at John Lewis (save £147.98) As far as petite vacuums go, this is the best. Hoover's handy model will reach cracks, crevices, and behind all of your furniture, without you needing to rearrange the whole room. It's a Godsend.

Samsung Jet 65 Pet Max Cordless Vacuum: was £329, now £219 at Currys (save £110) Samsung's vacuums are super smart. If you want a techy, modern option to use around your home, this is perfect. They have newer models out, but they're much more expenisve.

Bosch Unlimited 6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279, now £199 at Currys (save £80) This is a woman&home favourite. Molly put it in our buying guide for the best vacuums, because it's light as a feather. You can vacuum at all angles without getting arm ache.

FAQs

When is a good time to buy a vacuum?

There's no better time than now to pick up a good vacuum deal. Whilst Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days are live, there are rival sales trying to compete with predicted price drops. Luckily, that's left us with some incredible vacuum deals that are even better than the ones on Amazon. If you miss these, don't worry. Black Friday isn't too far away.

Is Shark or Dyson better?

There's no straight answer for which vacuum is better, because they both cater to very different needs. Shark's models are inexpensive with lots of flexible, useful attachments to reach every crevice. Dyson's models feel like they'll be more durable, reliable, and they're often a lot more simple. I've ended up with a Dyson in my home, but that doesn't stop me from admiring a Shark vacuum when one pops up.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are plenty of deals available at the moment, but Prime Day ends tonight, so I imagine that lots of other sales will finish up too. If you know you need a new vacuum, you'll want to move quickly. Otherwise, tune back in for Black Friday, when I'll keep you up to date with new deals and discounts.