Jamie Oliver's new collaboration reveals what he's cooking with in his kitchen - and I've tested it out

If you’d told me a year ago I’d be taking cooking advice from my fridge, I wouldn’t have believed you. But thanks to a new collaboration between Samsung and everyone’s favourite chef-next-door Jamie Oliver, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. And it’s brilliant.

If you're hot on the latest kitchen trends and news, you'll have seen that Jamie’s teamed up with Samsung. Not only has he kitted out his cookery schools with their clever technology. he's also launched a series of exclusive recipes made to work with the brand’s clever new Bespoke AI appliances, including smart ovens and fridges that can (literally) help you plan, prep and perfect easy, nutritious meals for the whole family.

To put the collab to the test, I cooked Jamie’s go-to brunch using the full set-up: oven, hob and fridge and it was like having my own sous-chef in the kitchen. The AI-powered Dual Cook oven managed two dishes at once, without one overpowering the other (nobody wants their fruit tart tasting faintly of smoked salmon). Meanwhile, the fridge suggested the perfect recipe for leftover eggs and peppers, and even pre-heated the oven for me. This isn’t just a techy gimmick, it actually makes cooking easier, especially when time is short and you’re juggling everything else life throws at you.

Jamie Oliver X Samsung Collaboration: why has it happened?

Here you can see the Samsung ovens and hobs in Jamie's Cookery school (Image credit: Future)

Jamie’s long been a champion of making cooking more joyful and less stressful, and this partnership is all about that. He’s created a collection of simple, family-friendly recipes that work perfectly with Samsung’s Bespoke AI ovens and fridges. From whole roast chicken tray bakes to showstopping focaccia, the recipes are designed to suit real-life kitchens, not restaurant ones. The idea is to inspire more people to cook at home using the tools and ingredients they already have, but with a little tech magic to make it easier.

This is my set-up for cooking on the Samsung hob at Jamie's cookery school (Image credit: Future)

When I saw Jamie talking about the appliances he told me "I've loved Samsung for longer than you know. “As a chef, I’ve always had the luxury of time to cook, and I love it. But we’re cooking less and less and I’m always looking for ways to help people fall in love with their kitchens."

“If there’s something that’s going to make your home life simpler, I want to know about it. Whether that’s letting you know what ingredients you already have when you’re out shopping and giving you recipes to use them up, or an oven with AI that can sense the food you’re cooking and let you know if it’s burning. It’s exciting to think people can fall in love with their kitchen again, and cook quality meals while also getting more time with the family.”

Back in 2012 he partnered with the brand to offer a cookery class, completely equipped with Samsung appliances. Still a dedicated fan, he has kitted out his London Cookery School with Samsung's Bespoke AI appliances. And he's even crafted a range of recipes that work perfectly with Samsung's selection.

What's in the Jamie X Samsung collection?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Right now, there are six exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes rolling out on Samsung’s SmartThings Food app, with more expected later this year. The recipes are visible on your phone, tablet or directly on the screen of Samsung’s Bespoke AI fridges.

Some of my faves so far are the Salmon Gravadlax, a Fruit Tarte Tatin, and a one-tray roast chicken that’s already become a Sunday staple. There’s even a clever feature that lets you send a recipe straight to your oven, which will then preheat and guide you through each step. It’s a far cry from scribbled notes and torn-up cookbooks.

My favourite pieces from the Samsung Bespoke AI Range

(Image credit: Samsung)

There's a whole range of clever AI appliances on offer from Samsung. I've already reviewed their vacuum (incredible), and cooked with the three below (unbelievable). Next on my list is the washing machine. You won't believe how clever these can get.

Samsung 4 Burner Smart Ceramic Induction Hob Nz3000 £249 at Samsung UK The induction hob is simple, but don't confuse that with basic. This boasts an ultra, a Quick Stop function that lets you instantly switch off zones to prevent spills or burning. and Auto Pan Detector ensures you're using the right cookware, alerting you if your pot doesn’t cover at least 60% of the zone. Samsung Samsung Series 7 Dual Cook Smart Oven View at Samsung The Dual Cook oven has totally won me over. It has a clever divider and a soft-close door, so I can cook two dishes at different temperatures in one go without smells or heat crossing over. It's perfect for dinner parties or when I want to bake and roast at the same time (hello, multitasking). Samsung Bespoke Ai Family Hub Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer View at Samsung The fridge is equally smart, with internal cameras that recognise up to 37 ingredients and help you keep track of what’s fresh. It even suggests recipes based on what’s inside, so I’ve stopped forgetting about that bag of spinach buried at the back. It’s not just cool tech—it’s practical, and it genuinely makes life easier.

FAQs

Where can I find the Jamie Oliver recipes?

(Image credit: Samsung)

You’ll find them in the SmartThings Food app, available free on iOS and Android. If you’ve got a Samsung Bespoke AI fridge, they also appear directly on the fridge’s display.

Can I use the recipes if I don’t have a Samsung appliance?

Yes, you can find the recipes on JamieOliver.com, but they’re designed to work best with Samsung’s AI features like auto-preheat, cooking suggestions, and fridge ingredient tracking.

Is the Jamie Oliver x Samsung range worth it?

If you’re upgrading your kitchen, absolutely. The appliances are clever, user-friendly, and genuinely helpful, especially the oven and fridge. Plus, the Jamie recipes are perfect for real life: tasty, easy, and family-friendly.

This is Jamie introducing his collaboration at his cookery school in London (Image credit: Future)

What I love most about the partnership is that it really focuses on making good food accessible and stress-free. Jamie’s new range of recipes is ideal for feeding family or friends without faff, and the appliances are a dream to use. I’ve got my eye on the Jamie Oliver air fryer for quick weekday dinners, but the fridge and oven are the real stars, especially if, like me, you enjoy a spontaneous cookout.

So, whether you're a Jamie Oliver superfan or someone who just wants a bit more help getting dinner on the table, this collab is a real win. It brings together clever design, delicious food, and smart tech in a way that feels effortless. I’ve found myself cooking more, wasting less, and even having fun in the kitchen again. If you're in the market for new appliances, or just fancy having Jamie whisper tips from your fridge screen, this one’s for you.