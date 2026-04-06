Amazon's new home technology will streamline your life - and get you away from screens

Amazon Alexa+: at Amazon Amazon Alexa+ is free with Amazon Prime. If you don't already have an account, you can enjoy 30 days for free. After that it'll be £95 per year - and it's worth every penny.

I’m not naturally a technology-first person: I’ll reach for a notebook and pen before a tablet, set a timer with a dial rather than my phone, and still keep a map in the car just in case. And yet, slowly but surely, I’ve been welcoming more smart devices into my home, largely thanks to Amazon. And, somewhat surprisingly, I’m actually rather pleased about it.

Their latest launch, Alexa+, feels like a real turning point for all the home gadgets we already know and love. Yes, it’s smarter, faster, and more capable than before, but what stands out to me most is how it promises to pull us away from our screens, rather than keep us glued to them. In a world where so much of life happens via notifications and endless scrolling, it's a breath of fresh air.

I sat down with Meryem Tom, Head of Alexa in the UK, to find out what this means for women like us, juggling busy schedules, family life, and never-ending to-do lists. And, as it turns out, Alexa+ isn’t about being more “techy”; it’s about making everyday life feel a little lighter. It's certainly going to be a smart home device you can't live without.

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Amazon Alexa+ Launch - everything we need to know

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So, what exactly is Alexa+? The best way to think of the new Alexa+ is as your very own personal assistant. She's a smart, time-saving home appliance that can reorder your essentials when you run out, track deliveries, plan meals based on what’s already in your fridge, and answer questions in a way that's natural and conversational. Powered by the latest version of Alexa, it’s designed to understand context, remember preferences, and respond in a way that feels far more intuitive than previous versions. And, the cherry on top, is that it comes included with Prime.

What makes Alexa+ particularly useful for people like us us is how it handles all the in-between jobs you don’t always realise are taking up headspace. You can ask it to remember important details, from your work and school schedule to your own preferences, and it will actually use them later, whether that’s suggesting meals everyone will eat or answering quick questions like when half term starts without you digging through emails.

It can also summarise documents you’ve uploaded, help you brainstorm thoughtful gift ideas in seconds, and even book a table for dinner and message the group for you, all by voice. Around the house, Alexa+ works intuitively with your routines too: if you say you’re cold, it can adjust the heating; if mornings feel chaotic, it can build a tailored routine to get you out the door on time, turning on lights, checking the weather, and prompting you when it’s time to leave. It’s these small, seamless interventions that remove friction from your day.

Amazon devices that work with Alexa+

Alexa+ works with all of your Amazon devices as well as some non-Amazon smart home gadgets, such as Philips light bulbs. Here are some of our favourites, if you don't already have them. I particularly love the Echo Studio Smart Speaker.

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What can Alexa+ do for us?

(Image credit: Amazon)

But what really makes a difference day-to-day? After sitting down with Meryem Tom, there are a few key, very exciting things to note. First of all, Meryem emphasises "one of the beautiful elements of Alexa+ is that you don't need to be really literate with technology. She's easy to use and quickly can be made to be your own. Alexa is yours to personalise."

As we dug deeper into the new features of Alexa+, it became clear that Meryem, has two features specifically in mind for people like us. As a working mum and busy woman, the first is part of Alexa+ that excited Meryem is how it affects our time. The new features are more considerate than ever before. For example, when you're making a meal plan, Alexa+ will remember food likes and dislikes for different people (including friends), as well as noting that you need quick meals in the week and more slow, enjoyable ones at the weekend.

By taking over the mental load, from managing meal plans, calendars and organising shopping lists, Alexa+ removes dozens of small tasks that tend to clutter your day and mind.

Meryem also tells me, "I love the calendar management. My Alexa+ helps me to organise my family, equipping me, as a mum, with the tools I need so that I can focus on the things that matter." Meryem explains that she can tell Alexa+ about football matches she needs to be at, meetings, mum's groups, book clubs, and Alexa coordinates everything. She'll set alarms for times, create lists so nobody forgets their football boots, and will give you reminders about events that you often forget. Meryem describes Alexa+ as her way to "keep the whole family is on the same page." She adds "I'm excited about how Alexa+ will empower busy and deserving parents to stay in the moment and enjoy time with their kids, rather than worrying about dropping balls or forgetting about jobs that need doing." It’s not about doing more, but about having the space to pause, put the kettle on, and feel just that little bit more in control.

Meryem Tom Managing Director Amazon Alexa Meryem Tom is Managing Director UK, Ireland, MENA and Enterprise EMEA, for Amazon Alexa. Throughout her career at Microsoft and Amazon, she has owned P&Ls spanning consumer services and enterprise software across the US, UK, Europe, and MENA.

The second, and perhaps more unexpectedly exciting element of the new Alexa+ that Meryem highlights is connection. Around my family table, there’s always a question that no one quite knows the answer to and more often than not, it leads to everyone reaching for their phones. With Alexa+, you can simply ask the question out loud and get an instant, accurate answer, without anyone disappearing into messages or social media. It keeps everyone present, which, in itself, feels invaluable.

"I see Alexa+ as a communal experience," Meryem says "it might sound counter-intuitive with the way that technology is going, but she can be your trusted assistant that does the things your screens would normally be needed for."

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There are plenty of thoughtful details working behind the scenes too. Meryem jokes "I use her for my radio all the time. I'm so proud of how we've integrated Alexa+ into networks and devices. You can listen to all of your radio stations, order food, make dinner reservations, all because of how we have worked with brands to make Alexa+ a truly special part of your home."

We could keep going with all the new features that Alexa+ is introducing: teams including linguists in Cambridge, have helped Alexa sound more natural and familiar to British users, with a better understanding of regional accents and everyday language. It can also use visual input to answer questions, and seamlessly connect with devices like your doorbell, speakers, and television, making it feel like a genuinely integrated part of the home. It's changed in response to lots of feedback on what people wish they knew before owning smart doorbells and home devices. It's remarkable.

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So, speaking as a technology convert, I have to say that I'm excited about Amazon's latest launch. Alexa+ doesn’t demand that you become more tech-savvy or spend more time on a screen. Instead, she slots into your routine, simplifying the things that usually take up time and headspace. It’s smart, yes, but more importantly, it’s helpful in a way that feels human.