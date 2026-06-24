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I test kitchen appliances for a living – these are the ones I recommend buying on Amazon this Prime Day

Of the three products, one of them currently has a whopping 33% off

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Three of our favourite Amazon Prime Day buys: the Ninja Crispi Pro Air Fryer, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Machine, and Cuisinart Toaster
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)
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