I added these 'affordable luxury' items to my garden last year – I'm not sure how I'd cope without them now

Even if you're not a fan of Prime Day 2026, it's nothing but good news if you're in the market for something for your outdoor oasis this summer, because so many items on your list could be temporarily reduced.

From some form of garden shade to a new BBQ that you can actually rely on, perhaps you're after something to keep your drinks cold all day long? Or maybe it's outdoor entertainment for the kids. It's all there.

While there are thousands of deals live right now, most of these savings will end at midnight. To save you the hard work, I've sifted through them, and these are the 3 must-haves I currently have in my own garden that are all on sale with significant discounts. So, whether you fancy a nose or you're hunting for a bargain before all of the best buys sell out, here are my top picks.