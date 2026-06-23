I never buy suncream at full price – and I've just spotted savings of up to 50% off my 3 favourite formulas

Maybe it's stubbornness, or maybe it's my pride, but I never buy suncream at full price. In fact, I've been waiting all season for my go-to formulas to go on sale – and they've finally got up to 50% off right now.

Forget a beach holiday, I'm going through bottles of suncream and the best facial sunscreens like there's no tomorrow in this heatwave. However, the beauty bargain hunter in me refuses to replenish my SPF stock without its price tag being marked down.

And happily, stellar money-saving suncream deals have arrived just as temperatures begin to soar to new heights this week (ahem, thanks Amazon Prime Day). So, whether you're jetting off soon or simply looking to keep your complexion protected in the UK sun, now is the perfect time to snap them up and save yourself some pennies in the process.

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Here's why I'm stocking up on my three favourite suncreams this week

It's drilled into us to make sure we're applying sunscreen every day, and the same goes for the body too, which is why it's important to make sure you're fully stocked up at all times. Personally, I like to have varying protective factors (there is a difference between SPF30 vs SPF50) plus a face-specific SPF. I also typically opt for spray and aerosol options as I find it easier to apply on myself, with no helping hand needed.

SPF50 for body Garnier Ambre Solaire Hydra 24 Hour Protect Sun Cream Spf 50+ £6.50 at Amazon UK RRP: £13 For me, Garnier is a classic when it comes to picking a trusted suncream. As someone with skin that's prone to dryness, I opt for the Ambre Solaire Hydra 24 Hour Protect Sun Cream SPF 50+ as it boasts a nourishing formula that counteracts the drying effects of the sun – and vitamin C to help prevent dark spots. It also offers advanced UVA, UVB and long UVA defence to help protect the skin against sunburn and damage. Not to mention, it doesn't have a greasy feel to it, which is a huge plus in my books. SPF30 for body Piz Buin Tan and Protect Tan Intensifying Sun Spray SPF 30 £8 at Amazon UK RRP: £9.49 I'll always have an aerosol within my sun care arsenal, as they make for easy application – especially when applying suncream solo. My personal choice? Piz Buin's Tan and Protect Tan Intensifying Sun Spray SPF30, a sweat and water-resistant formula that offers immediate UVA and UVB sun protection. It's quick to absorb, meaning you don't have to deal with any greasiness or stickiness; instead, it hydrates your skin to prevent peeling and encourage a longer-lasting tan. SPF50+ for the face Garnier Ambre Solaire Sun Cream Spray SPF 50+ £8.39 at Amazon UK RRP: £13 Of course, you can't forget sun protection for your face, and that's where Garnier's Ambre Solaire Sun Cream Spray SPF 50+ comes into play. This nifty mist not only has SPF50+ protection against UVA and UVB rays, but it's also enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to hydrate the skin. The most impressive thing about this invisible veil formula is that you can wear it alone, or spritz over the top of makeup to make the most of its benefits – making it great for top-ups throughout the day.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

With Amazon's bi-annual Prime Day sale kicking off on Tuesday 23rd June and running through until Friday 26th June, now is the ideal time to bag yourself a saving on your go-to summer suncream buys – take it from me. So, if you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, it's worth noting that you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial to access all the deals and discounts.

This trio of products would normally set you back £35.49, but with the current Prime Day discounts, you can get your hands on all three for under £23 – that's an impressive £12 saving. For those seeking a tried and tested soothing aftersun, I'd also recommend Nivea's After Sun Moisturising Soothing Lotion (which is also currently on sale). And that's your heatwave and holiday suncream, sorted.