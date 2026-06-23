I never buy suncream at full price – and I've just spotted savings of up to 50% off my 3 favourite formulas

My patience has paid off, with huge discounts just in time for the heatwave...

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Lineup of three suncreams (L-R) from Garnier, Piz Buin and Garnier, on a beige background with white cream swatches and orange sun details
(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

Maybe it's stubbornness, or maybe it's my pride, but I never buy suncream at full price. In fact, I've been waiting all season for my go-to formulas to go on sale – and they've finally got up to 50% off right now.

Forget a beach holiday, I'm going through bottles of suncream and the best facial sunscreens like there's no tomorrow in this heatwave. However, the beauty bargain hunter in me refuses to replenish my SPF stock without its price tag being marked down.

And happily, stellar money-saving suncream deals have arrived just as temperatures begin to soar to new heights this week (ahem, thanks Amazon Prime Day). So, whether you're jetting off soon or simply looking to keep your complexion protected in the UK sun, now is the perfect time to snap them up and save yourself some pennies in the process.

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Here's why I'm stocking up on my three favourite suncreams this week

It's drilled into us to make sure we're applying sunscreen every day, and the same goes for the body too, which is why it's important to make sure you're fully stocked up at all times. Personally, I like to have varying protective factors (there is a difference between SPF30 vs SPF50) plus a face-specific SPF. I also typically opt for spray and aerosol options as I find it easier to apply on myself, with no helping hand needed.

Image of the three suncreams with deals on, including Garnier face mist, Piz Buin SPF 30 and Garnier SPF50 suncream

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

With Amazon's bi-annual Prime Day sale kicking off on Tuesday 23rd June and running through until Friday 26th June, now is the ideal time to bag yourself a saving on your go-to summer suncream buys – take it from me. So, if you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, it's worth noting that you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial to access all the deals and discounts.

This trio of products would normally set you back £35.49, but with the current Prime Day discounts, you can get your hands on all three for under £23 – that's an impressive £12 saving. For those seeking a tried and tested soothing aftersun, I'd also recommend Nivea's After Sun Moisturising Soothing Lotion (which is also currently on sale). And that's your heatwave and holiday suncream, sorted.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.