Struggling to pick a sunscreen? Caroline Hirons just shared her top 3 SPFs, for holidays and at home

When Caroline Hirons talks, we listen. Particularly so when it comes to her no-nonsense, authentic product recommendations.

So it was with much excitement that we spotted the Skin Rocks founder's latest Instagram post, in which she is asked, "What is your favourite SPF?" Taking a beat, skincare expert Hirons then generously goes on to detail not just her opinion on the best facial sunscreen but two bonus beach and body SPF recommendations on top.

So if you're struggling to cut through the noise of the suncare market, but want to pinpoint which is best for everyday facial use, or which to pack in your holiday suitcase, consider this your lucky day. We've got all the details on Hirons' top three below, one of which just so happens to be a longstanding favourite of our beauty editor, too.

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Caroline Hirons' top 3 SPFs, for the city and at the beach

"The first one that comes to the top of my head for daily, everyday use in London is Ultraviolette Supreme Screen, but we all know that," Hirons quips, later going on to explain, "I'm just a creature of habit".

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating Skinscreen £34 at Boots.com

And it's easy to see why Supreme Screen is such a habit-forming buy. This Aussie-made fluid combines a very light, undetectable texture with a hydrating formula that never looks greasy or oily. This makes it one of the best sunscreens for mature skin, as it moisturises without leaving a sticky, claggy feeling in the heat.

This brand's glow-boosting SPFs are also a cult favourite amongst beauty industry veterans and celebrities alike, with known fans including Margot Robbie and A-List makeup artist Gucci Westman, who has recommended prepping the skin with Ultra Violette under makeup.

Luckily for us - and particularly anyone who is planning a summer holiday or trip to the beach soon, Hirons didn't stop there - she also revealed not one, but two, SPFs of choice for all-over use.

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"Then I'm partial to, if I'm going on holiday, anything Shiseido or Clarins," Hirons tells her interviewer behind the camera, who replies, "You like the Shiseido sticks, don't you?" and Hirons agrees, "And the Clarins stick, I love a stick for ease - once I've already applied in the morning, obviously, I don't use just a stick."

Clarins Invisible Sun Care Stick SPF 50 £25 at Boots.com

Here on the woman&home beauty desk, we can relate: Sunscreen sticks are such a useful and hardworking product to pop into your beach bag or city break cross-body for top-ups throughout the day. The Clarins in particular is a favourite of mine, for its completely invisible and mess-free formula and reliable protection - I wouldn't go to a festival or set off for a day's sightseeing without it.

Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ £25.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

As well as being convenient and luxurious, it's also worth noting that both Clarins and Shiseido are brands with a long history of offering extremely high-quality, reliable and lovely to use sunscreen products, as noted by Hirons, who tells viewers, "I just think the science is good, especially around the Shiseido, I love the Clarins for the bod, the smell takes me back. So, for memories and being instantly on holiday, Shiseido or Clarins and day to day in London, I love a bit of Ultra Violette."

And that's our summer sunscreen wardrobe sorted, thanks, Caroline!