Say goodbye to boring body lotion - No7's new range has serious actives
No7's cult skincare range has officially gone full-body - and it's great for hot summer days
We've been loyal to No7 for years - whether it's their makeup bag staples or the skincare that's built a genuine cult following, the brand has long felt like a trusted fixture in British beauty. Now, that same expertise is heading south of the neck: No7 Good Intent has officially launched into bodycare. The new range brings the brand's most-loved facial formulas down to the collarbone and beyond, delivering hydration, nourishment and smoothness to every body.
And while we all might have our best body lotions already, this new range brings the skincare actives that made the facial line so popular - niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and CICA - into eight bodycare formulations, each subtly scented with bergamot essential oil and designed to target a specific concern, from dullness and uneven texture to straightforward dehydration. The idea, essentially, is to stop treating bodycare as an afterthought and start treating it like an extension of your skincare routine, with the same active-ingredient rigour and the same sensorial, "nice to use" textures.
I've been trying a few of the hero products from the range, and here's what I made of them.
This one's designed for on-the-go top-ups, and it delivers. It's enriched with niacinamide and camellia seed oil, and the texture is genuinely lovely - lightweight and silky rather than greasy, so it sinks in fast without leaving that residue you get with heavier hand creams. I've been keeping it in my bag and it's become a proper handbag staple: small enough to not add bulk, but effective enough that it actually feels worth carrying around, which isn't always the case with travel-sized skincare.
This is the one I'd call genuinely clever. It's a serum-in-lotion hybrid formulated with salicylic acid and CICA extract, and the fun part is in the application: it squeezes out of the tube in a swirl that visibly combines the serum and the lotion, and that's exactly how it behaves on skin. It goes on lightweight and refreshing, like a serum, but with a bit more staying power and nourishment, like a lotion. Crucially, it's not remotely sticky and doesn't sit on top of the skin waiting to be rubbed in for a ful