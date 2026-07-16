Say goodbye to boring body lotion - No7's new range has serious actives

We've been loyal to No7 for years - whether it's their makeup bag staples or the skincare that's built a genuine cult following, the brand has long felt like a trusted fixture in British beauty. Now, that same expertise is heading south of the neck: No7 Good Intent has officially launched into bodycare. The new range brings the brand's most-loved facial formulas down to the collarbone and beyond, delivering hydration, nourishment and smoothness to every body.

And while we all might have our best body lotions already, this new range brings the skincare actives that made the facial line so popular - niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and CICA - into eight bodycare formulations, each subtly scented with bergamot essential oil and designed to target a specific concern, from dullness and uneven texture to straightforward dehydration. The idea, essentially, is to stop treating bodycare as an afterthought and start treating it like an extension of your skincare routine, with the same active-ingredient rigour and the same sensorial, "nice to use" textures.

I've been trying a few of the hero products from the range, and here's what I made of them.