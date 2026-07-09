My skin goes really dry in hot weather - here are the 3 products I use for my hands, legs and lips

Every single heatwave, my skin does something that makes absolutely no sense on paper: my hands, which are normally clammy enough I can't even wear gloves in the winter, suddenly go bone dry; my legs, which usually only need a moisturiser top-up in winter, start feeling tight and papery by mid-afternoon; and my lips crack like it's the middle of January, not the height of summer.

If you're nodding along, you're not imagining it, and you're definitely not alone. Hot weather doesn't just mean more sweat and slathering on more of your best facial sunscreen - it can genuinely dry your skin out. It sounds counterintuitive, but a heatwave creates the perfect conditions for moisture loss.

So if your skin has been suffering through the heatwave too, here's why - and what to do about it...

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Why does skin go dry in a heatwave?

Higher temperatures speed up water evaporating from the surface of your skin, and if you're sweating more, you're also losing fluid and salt that your skin needs to stay balanced - which is exactly why my normally sweaty palms flip into dry mode the second the temperature climbs.

Then there's what we do to survive the heat, which often makes things worse. I have a my best cooling fan blowing on me for most of the day at my desk, and while it's the only thing keeping me sane, constant airflow across the skin accelerates evaporation in exactly the same way it cools a cup of tea faster - it's pulling moisture off my legs before they get the chance to hold onto it. Air conditioning does something similar on a bigger scale: it strips humidity from the air in the room, which means it's also pulling moisture out of your skin, hour after hour, without you noticing until it's tight, flaky or uncomfortable.

Add in more frequent showers, higher SPF turnover, and lips left unprotected while everyone's focus goes on faces and shoulders, and it's easy to see why heatwave skin can end up needing more care, not less.

Here are the three products helping me this summer...