This face mask is like a glass of iced water for my skin - I'm wearing it before bed in the 40-degree heatwave this week

With temperatures soaring across the UK this week, I've been leaning hard on every cooling trick I know - iced coffee in hand, fan on full blast, and, of course, my favourite cooling face mask in the fridge waiting for me.

Along with the cooling foot cream that's made sleeping so much easier this week, the Lumene Nordic Hydra Hydrating Gel Mask has been my heatwave saviour.

I've been using this every summer for a while now, and in a heatwave it genuinely becomes non-negotiable. The good news? It's currently 20% off, down from £24 to £19.60.

Lumene Lumene Nordic Hydra [lähde] Hydrating Gel Mask 100ml £19.20 at Debenhams UK A cooling, bouncy gel mask that delivers an instant hit of refreshment and promises up to 72 hours of hydration. Powered by Lumene's Nordic Hyalu-Birch technology - a trio of hyaluronic acid molecular weights combined with birch leaf extract and xylitol - it works on multiple levels of the skin to lock in moisture and plump from the inside out.

That swing between scorching heat outside and aggressively air-conditioned indoors is genuinely brutal for skin - and it shows. By mid-afternoon mine looks dull and feels uncomfortable, and no amount of SPF seems to compensate. This mask is what I reach for to reset.

I'll be honest: the moment I slather this on, it's the closest thing I've found to pressing a cold flannel against your face. That cooling, bouncy gel hits your skin and it immediately feels like relief - especially when you've been sitting in the office all day with the AC cranked up so high your skin feels like it's been in a wind tunnel, or with a fan blowing in your face non-stop that's left your skin feeling parched and tight by 3pm.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

The technology behind it is worth understanding, because this isn't just a nice texture with a good marketing story. The formula uses triple hyaluronic acid - three different molecular weights that work at different layers of the skin. The smaller molecules go deeper to deliver plumping hydration, while the larger ones sit on the surface and form a moisture-locking barrier. Nordic birch leaf extract and xylitol work alongside them to help activate skin's own natural ability to stay hydrated, so rather than just topping up moisture temporarily, it's working with your skin to hold onto it.

Clinical testing backs up the brand's 72-hour hydration claim, which is why, on a day when your skin has been battered by AC and heat and a fan that's been going since 8am, applying this in the evening actually makes a difference you can feel the next morning.

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I use it two ways depending on how depleted my skin feels. Quick 15-minute mask - generous layer, wipe off the excess, carry on with the rest of my skincare - or, when my skin is really struggling, a thin layer left on overnight as the final step. Either way, I wake up to skin that feels genuinely plumper and more comfortable than if I'd skipped it.

At £19.60 right now with 20% off, it's brilliant value for something that actually delivers. If the heatwave has your skin feeling as frazzled as the rest of you, this is worth grabbing while the deal's on.

More cooling face products to make the heatwave a bit easier

If you want to supercharge your skincare routine with cooling products to get through the 40°c days, here are some more picks that are great for heatwave weather. From a refreshing mist to a soothing mask, these are cooling face products worth trying out this week.