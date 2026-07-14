Cooling, soothing and glow-boosting - this Haruharu Wonder face mist has been my saviour throughout the heatwaves
Next to the milk in my fridge, you'll find this ultra-refreshing face mist.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Next to the milk in my fridge, you'll find this ultra-refreshing face mist.