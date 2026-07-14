Cooling, soothing and glow-boosting - this Haruharu Wonder face mist has been my saviour throughout the heatwaves

Next to the milk in my fridge, you'll find this ultra-refreshing face mist.

Naomi Jamieson&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
In the middle, is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand seen holding the Haruharu Wonder Black Rice serum mist, alongside a smaller picture of Naomi having applied the mist over her makeup/ in a cream template with serum droplets and text that reads &quot;tried and tested&quot;
(Image credit: Future)