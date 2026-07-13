Kate Middleton's half-up, half-down hair puts a chic twist on a classic style - and it's ideal in the summer heat

Hairstyling can be tricky in the summer months, what with frizz-inducing humidity and the sort of temperatures that make having any strands clinging to your face intolerable. Thankfully, though, we've just received some royal inspiration from Catherine, Princess of Wales, who opted for a very chic, half-up, half-down look, with a twist at Wimbledon.

As mentioned, this season can pose some challenges when it comes to doing your hair, but it's also a period that tends to be peppered with occasions, from weddings to garden parties and even vacations, when you might want to look nice for a sun-soaked dinner. Thus, finding a hair trend or style that is elegant yet comfortable in the heat is the goal, and one the Princess of Wales absolutely nailed during the final weekend of this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Paired with a very stylish red tailored dress, the royal's long golden-brown hair was secured into a very effortless half-up, half-down look, and remember that twist we mentioned? It's a literal one.

Instead of a simple ponytail or bun, Kate's hair was secured into what appears to be a double twist, and while it might look complex, it's actually quite easy to replicate once you know how.