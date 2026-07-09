We just spotted Claudia Winkleman wearing this summer spritz hue on her nails at Wimbledon

If you've been strapped for ideas for an upcoming nail appointment, Claudia Winkleman just served us the perfect mani inspiration for the summer months.

As predicted by our guide to 2026 nail trends, it seems everyone has been taking a minimalist, pared-back approach to their summer manicures, with neutral, creamy and sheer hues proving to be a popular choice for many celebrities.

However, Claudia Winkleman is breaking the mould with her bright, sparkling manicure at this year's Wimbledon, inspired by one of summer's go-to drinks – an Aperol spritz. Here's how to wear the fun cocktail-inspired look...

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essie Nail Polish in '67 Meet Me at Sunset' £6.39 at Amazon UK RRP: £8.99 Described as a vibrant deep orange, Essie's Meet Me at Sunset Nail Polish is the perfect choice for those wanting to recreate the look at home. The combination of the rich formula and easy-glide brush offers high coverage with a glossy finish. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in 'Joyful' £17 at NailBerry RRP: £17 For a manicure with flair, Nailberry's shade 'Joyful' is spiced orange-red with an opaque finish. The eye-catching shade, which is bursting with warmth, has an ultra-light formula that graces the nail. Nails Inc Naked In Neon Nail Polish in 'Walker's Court' £11 at Amazon UK RRP: £11 If a clean formula is a priority to you, look no further than Nails Inc's Naked In Neon Nail Polish in 'Walker's Court'. The brightest of the bunch, this neon orange shade offers streak-free full coverage results for a punchy, high-performance manicure.

Spritz nails proved to be a favoured manicure last summer, and it seems like the trend is coming around once again for the sunny season. Stepping out at day eight of Wimbledon 2026, Claudia Winkleman sported an all-white monochrome outfit, but it was her citrus nails that took centre stage (or should we say centre court).

The presenter incorporated a pop of colour into her ensemble as she dressed her chic short square nail shape with a vibrant, zesty orange hue. The shade in question has an almost fiery, reddish undertone to it that makes it a brightly apt choice for the summer season.