These 8 bright and sparkling spritz nail looks are like a toast to the summer season
Whether you're an Aperol fan or prefer a crisp shot of limoncello, we have the perfect manicure to match...
A sun-soaked holiday isn't complete without an icy, fruit-garnished aperitif. Thus, for anyone seeking a perfectly summer-ready manicure, why not turn to those exact sparkling cocktails for inspiration...
So far this season, the 2025 nail trends have become home to a plethora of chic and juicy looks, from sorbet nails to ultra-elegant rosewater manicures. But with autumn beginning to loom, we're keen to embrace the summeriest of summer manicures while we still can, which brings us to a certain refreshing and fruity array of shades. Think Aperol orange and Limoncello yellow, the sorts of hues you'd expect to see poured over ice and served to your sun lounger.
These spritz-inspired nails are perfect for a holiday or just whenever you want to add an accent of summer colour to your look, especially where these eight styles are concerned.
8 bright and juicy spritz-inspired nails to request this season
Like solar manicures, these spritz-like colours are vibrant but perfectly wearable, particularly if you're jetting off somewhere hot or just want to add a statement pop to your talons. They suit every nail shape and length and instantly evoke thoughts of a refreshing tipple by the sea, which is exactly what we want from our August nails.
That's not to say that you can't wear a Campari-esque red or berry pink at any other time of the year (you definitely can and will look very chic doing so), but right now, we're firmly in denial about summer ending.
So, in the spirit of embracing what's left of the warm weather, these are the cocktail-inspired colours to request...
Our Spritz nail essentials
If you're planning to create a spritz-inspired manicure at home, we've rounded up everything you'll need, from fruity shades to an ultra-glossy top coat - to achieve that liquid-y gleam.
RRP: £30
With pastel yellows being so popular this season, you really can't go wrong with this cool, lemony hue from Chanel's nail polish range. It's buildable and glossy - ideal for a quick but chic look.
RRP: £8.99
Nothing says summer like bright orange nails. This essie nail polish really reminds us of an icy glass of Aperol, with its rich, juicy colour and glossy shine. Just two to three coats and you'll have the perfect spritz-like mani on your hands.
1. Aperol Spritz nails
Surely, few shades can compare to a juicy Aperol-inspired orange when a summer or holiday manicure is the goal? This bright shade looks especially chic when paired with a short and squoval nail shape (as seen above) and is so effective at adding an eye-catching, sunny pop of colour to your outfits.
2. Berry Spritz nails
A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii)
If your go-to drinks order is a berry-flavoured cocktail, this sort of warm, crushed raspberry nail look is a must. It's bright but, in our opinion, far more wearable than a bright orange or pink - especially when paired with a trendy short nail style.
3. Limoncello Spritz nails
A post shared by Natasha (@bynatashad)
With pastel and butter-like yellows still proving popular, you simply can't go wrong with this juicy, lemon hue. It's fresh and zingy, but still feels versatile and elegant. Pair it with a short almond nail shape for a very wearable iteration.
4. Hugo Spritz nails
We feel that green has been very overlooked amongst the summer nails 2025 so far, so we're making a case for this Hugo Spritz-esque shade. It's an ideal fresh option if you've already rinsed through this season's pinks, reds, and ice cream pastels.
5. Pineapple spritz nails
Like lemon, a pineapple spritz manicure feels very on-theme with the trends and is such a lovely, sunny shade for any upcoming vacations.
6. Campari spritz nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A juicy red is always a chic and timeless option, so if in doubt, this is definitely the summery look to opt for (you can even spot this sort of shade amongst our team's August nails).
7. Lychee Spritz nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
For a more subtle but no less juicy option, consider a sheer and glossy pink. This sort of look just screams lychee spritz to us and will work for every occasion and setting.
8. Grapefruit spritz nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
If you think orange is a bit too bold for you, opt for this grapefruit coral shade instead. It still offers a change from all the pastel and milky pink manicures we've been seeing, without being too statement or hard to style.
