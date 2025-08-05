Our team's August nails tick every box, from holiday-ready looks to chic, everyday favourites

From lounging poolside in the South of France to attending weddings and garden BBQs, our team's August nails cover every summer setting and occasion - so you're sure to find some inspiration in their colour and design picks.

With so many stylish looks topping the list of 2025 nail trends, choosing just one manicure for your next appointment or at-home treatment is no easy task. Especially if you're deciding on your holiday nail look, or are considering this to be your last set of summer 2025 nails (we hate to admit it, but cosy autumn hues are beginning to call to us too). Over the last few months, we've seen everything from juicy sorbet nails to creamy, dessert-inspired neutrals, like OPI's Tiramisu for Two, garner attention, so it's safe to say there's something to suit every preference.

That said, if you're keen to know what other manicure-loving individuals have chosen from the chic and sunny array, please turn your attention to our team's six August nail looks...

The 6 bright and stylish nail designs our team are wearing this month

Similar to our July nails, which spanned ice cream pastels to bright Strawberry Margarita-like shades (there was even a glossy black manicure), August's array is equally varied and bold. Even our choices of nail length and shape differ from colleague to colleague.

So whether you're considering a subtle tinted manicure or a bold, maximalist design with nods to the seaside, we very much have you covered.

Our August nail essentials

Before we dive into all the summery looks, allow us to first share the nail care and polish essentials we've been loving and gravitating towards this month...

Manucurist Active Smooth in Shade 00 View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, always turns to this smoothing polish when taking a break from gel and anytime her nails need a helping hand. Its blend of castor fibres, hexanal, AHAs, and vitamin E works to nourish your nails while also blurring and smoothing imperfections and texture. Naomi opts for the milky-pink option, for a very subtle and natural look, but the polish is also available in several other neutrals - designed to suit a range of undertones. OPI Tiramisu for Two Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £15.60 If you're bored of milky pinks and other delicate pastels but still want a subtle nail colour to sport this summer, look no further than OPI's Tiramisu for Two. Not only does it have a delicious-sounding name, but its creamy, taupe-like hue is so chic for everyday. L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 We probably sound like a bit of a broken record with this one, but L'Occitane's shea cuticle oil makes such a great addition to your nailcare kit. Its precision brush allows you to sweep the formula across your nails and cuticle easily and without causing any mess. It also avoids getting any oily residue on the pads of your fingers, which is so often our gripe with other cuticle products.

1. Naomi's Cobalt blue French manicure

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

"After two months of wearing milky pastels on my nails, I found myself feeling a bit adventurous and rather in the mood for a change," says Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, "and for some reason, cobalt blue French tips were really calling to me - which could perhaps be down to having not seen the ocean yet this summer, and really craving it.

"I tend to opt for a block colour on my nails, but as I hadn't had a French tip in some time, I thought, why not combine the design with a pop of electric blue. I opted for a sheer, milky-nude base so as to really let the cobalt shine, while still ensuring that the manicure, in general, felt quite versatile. Honestly, I loved how these turned out. I think the short almond nail shape looks so elegant, and my nail artist did such a great job at making sure each tip looked neat and uniform (I'm always mesmerised when I watch French tips being painted). Having this flash of blue feels so fun and perfect for summer, without being too out there or hard to match with my outfits - so I recommend following suit, if you have a bright colour in mind but perhaps don't want to commit to wearing it all over your nails."

2. Aleesha's strawberry ice-cream almond nails

(Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

For Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, "August is a month of social plans, work events and even a friend's wedding, so I wanted something quite neutral that would go with all my different outfits, but still fun and on trend. For me, Ice Cream nails seemed to tick all those boxes. The subtle twist on both French tips and ombré gives a chic impression that looks stylish but sophisticated, and suits my go-to long almond nail shape to a tee.

"However, come my rushed appointment that I was 10 minutes late to, I failed to remember that OPI's Bubble Bath, the base shade to this look, tends to show up with a relatively white hue on my skin and nail tone, so when we tried to the add the brushed white tip, the two colours together didn't create enough contrast to make the look work. With no time left in the appointment to correct the shade to make the design work, I opted for a swipe of a jelly strawberry pink shade to add a rosy finish to the look, for my own twist on the classic Bubble Bath."

3. Lucy's seashell nails

(Image credit: Future/ Lucy Abbersteen)

"I love nail art, as evidenced by my Instagram feed," says Contributing Beauty Editor, Lucy Abbersteen. "It does make a manicure more expensive, so I try to ration my maximal manicures, but having a fun design at your fingertips is like wearing a semi-permanent accessory. I wrote about the seashell nails trend – a kind of chic neutral nails meets nail art – last month, and knew I needed to make it my next design.

"Watching these be created freehand was genuinely mesmerising. After applying a creamy base to three of my nails and a nude base to two (I mixed things up with two shell French tip nails), my nail tech then used a fine detailer brush to apply the shell’s pattern in a few soft brown shades. Then, faux pearls were applied to the base of each nail before 3D gel was sculpted to create the ridged seashell-like surface. Literal works of art! Hats off to my nail tech, @izzytaylornails, because she did a fantastic job – one person I met assumed my nails must be stickers. Honestly, I’ll be sad when it’s time to swap them out for a fresh mani."

4. Fiona's chic and classic red nails

(Image credit: Future/ Fiona McKim)

"After a few months of busyness-related bare nail boringness, I decided enough was enough, booked in for Bio Sculpture and - excuse the hyperbole - I feel like a woman reborn," quips Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim.

"The cheerful colour, the plump finish, the neat, neat cuticle work... swoon! Feeling risk-averse after my manicure hiatus, I opted for a classic-as-it-gets true red with cool undertones that'll look good come rain or shine - handy, the way August's shaping up so far. I also asked if my nail tech could make the shape 'as rounded as humanly possible' given their diminutive length. This is a good visual trick to elongate fingers and nails that are on the stumpier side (guilty) for a more elegant look."

5. Sennen's pink pearly holiday nails

(Image credit: Future/ Sennen Prickett)

"While I was tempted to dress my talons with a colourful hue for the peak of the summer months, with a holiday to the South of France booked in my diary for August, I opted for a manicure that was neutral enough to complement every vacation outfit," shares Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett.

"The manicure in question? Creamy soft pink BIAB nails with a pearlescent finish, with my favourite almond nail shape, of course. This wearable and chic manicure is reminiscent of iridescent seashells, making it the perfect look for a week-long trip to a beachy destination."

6. Luisa's maximalist nails

(Image credit: Future/ Luisa Rossi)

For our Social Media Editor, Luisa Rossi, August was the perfect opportunity to embrace an array of vibrant, summery hues: "Whilst maximalist nails might not be everyone's cup of tea - or cup of blue raspberry slushie, in this instance - they're definitely mine.

"I am a big fan of bold and bright manicures, especially during summer, and when I saw our retro-inspired slushie nails trend round-up, I knew I had to embrace some syrupy sweet shades for my next nail art design."