Slushie nails are our new summer inspiration, with their vibrantly juicy and retro colours

While soft, ice-cream-like shades are synonymous with the summer months, there's another iced sweet treat we always think of when the temperatures spike. With iconic flavours like blue raspberry and cherry cola, what could be more perfect than slushie nails this season?

So far, the 2025 nail trends have brought us quite the mixed bag, from the milky and delicately blurred ice cream manicure to juicy sorbet nails. We've even seen looks that sit somewhere in between the two, like hazy cloud nails and those that call to mind other sweet and refreshing frozen desserts. If you want to really embrace the nostalgia and vibrancy that this season can bring, we've spotted several manicures that mirror the retro colours of classic theme-park or beachside slushie drinks.

They're juicy, glossy, and in some cases, syrupy, just like their crushed-ice counterpart. Plus, they promise a fun and perfectly summery manicure, instantly.

9 retro slushie-inspired nail colours to wear this summer

Churning away in their machines, we can remember our delight at realising a shop had slushies available, especially when our eyes locked onto the luminous blue raspberry flavour that would inevitably turn our tongue the same shade for hours afterwards.

Alas, as adults, the excitement for slushies has waned, but the sight of them always makes us feel nostalgic, and we can't help but think of the frozen beverage whenever we see a bright blue or strawberry-red manicure.

And with so much of summer still ahead of us and our holidays booked, now indeed seems like the perfect opportunity to embrace those very shades - a manicure genre that we're dubbing 'slushie nails.'

We think you can interpret this trend in one of two ways: either as bold, ultra-juicy shades (like cherry-red), or as sheer, watered-down tints. The latter will offer a more subtle and versatile look, which will likely appeal to those who have been loving all of the year's milky nail colours. In other words, slushie nails don't have to be intimidating or limiting (despite what the classic, sugary drink flavours might evoke).

We've got quite the array of slushie-inspired looks lined up for you, some of which are vibrant and others, more translucent - or perhaps the more apt word might be melted.

Our slushie nail picks

As mentioned, you can go bold and opaque or more sheer and syrupy with your slushie nails, so we've rounded up three polish options that cover both looks.

1. Blue Raspberry nails

Arguably, the most iconic and recognisable slushie flavour (alongside classic strawberry) is blue raspberry, with its ambiguous berry-sweet flavour and electric, turquoise colour. This manicure perfectly captures its luminous, juicy look, but by pairing it with a short nail shape, it makes it so wearable and chic for summer wear.

2. Cherry slushie nails

Red is a timeless nail look, but this glossy cherry shade in particular, pays homage to the popular slushie flavour - and it's juicy and icy look - whilst remaining luxe and effortlessly chic. We love this sort of bright red paired with a short square nail shape, as seen above.

3. Lemon & lime slushie nails

For a vacation-ready look that was just made to be worn poolside, opt for a neon lime or lemon shade. It's tangy and bold, much like its slushie counterpart would be. Picture this pop of electric colour alongside a black linen dress or white shirt and trouser co-ord.

4. Strawberry slushie nails

Strawberry is another slushie classic, and with the rise of sorbet and sunset-inspired solar nails, we can't think of anything more apt than this sort of radiant hot pink. Again, choosing to pair this bright shock of colour with a short manicure style (which is very popular this year) will make the colour feel more approachable and wearable.

5. Grape slushie nails

Grape, be it candy or frozen drink form, always makes us think of this sort of bright, violet colour - despite real grapes being either a light green or a mauve-y shade, naturally. It's nostalgic and a slightly more unusual nail colour to opt for, which we recommend for those wanting a statement and individualistic manicure.

6. Cola slushie nails

Classic cola and cherry cola flavours are also synonymous with slushies, and we think this rich, burgundy hue, topped with a pearly chrome coat, captures the signature colour and fizzy effect perfectly. You can, of course, opt to forgo the chrome, but a brown or berry-red on its own will also afford a similar, cola-like look.

7. Orange slushie nails

Orange nails have been very popular this season, so requesting this fresh, juicy shade is a no-brainer for summer.

8. Sheer strawberry slushie nails

If you love the idea of slushie nails but prefer a more subtle manicure, why not opt for a more translucent 'fruit water' style look, instead? This rosy tint will make your nails look so healthy and fresh, while still capturing a bit of that icy, slushie effect.

9. Sheer grape slushie nails

You can apply the same premise to every manicure on this list, but we're especially fond of this sheer, grape-like colour. It's so chic and effective, really offering that watered-down sort of fruit juice and syrup look.