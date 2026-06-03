A summer manicure is calling, and these are the 14 chic and sunny shades to consider

With a heatwave having already hit the UK and peak holiday season now mere weeks away, now is the time to start swapping your spring-like pastels for altogether sunnier shades. And in case you're stuck for ideas, these are the chic summer nails 2026 is set to welcome.

A new season is indeed upon us, and that usually means the 2026 nail trends, as we know them, are about to shift. Soon faded florals will give way to juicy bursts of red, green and coral, while the demand for pastel peach pivots to oceanic blues. If you're keen to stay ahead of the curve, we've already pinpointed several colours that are proving in high demand. All of which will easily complement your summer and vacation wardrobe, as well as any nail shape - though especially short styles, which are also very sought-after right now, and have been all year.

So, whether you prefer to paint your nails at home or are booked in for a BIAB nail appointment this week, these are the 14 sunny shades to consider - per a team of manicure lovers and trend watchers.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The 14 chic and sunny nail trends dominating summer 2026

While many of spring's nails will continue to feel fitting and trendy as the seasons shift, we'll also see several brighter shades dominate, like tomato-red, for instance, and an array of aquatic blues - spanning minty tones to bold cobalt.

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

There are truly no limits to your summer mani, you can go subtle or statement, but in case you're looking for inspiration, these are the 14 shades, in particular, we would suggest.

Our 2026 summer nail picks

If you're wanting to do your summer manicure at home but need to refresh your nail polish kit, we've rounded up three stylish shades to consider for a quick and easy new-season look...

essie Gel Couture in Atelier At The Bay View at Boots RRP: £11.99 A lovely buttery yellow, essie's Atelier At The Bay, is a great option for the summer months, especially if you prefer a more subtle creamy or milky manicure, but still want something that feels bright and seasonal. Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Speedy Sky Blue View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Blues are set to be big this summer, and this sky-like shade is a great option. It's cheerful and bright, whilst still remaining quite easy to wear. Manucurist Twizzle Green™ Jelly Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 Boasting a buildable and ultra-glossy 'jelly'-like finish, Manucurist's new polishes are available in an array of pink, red and orangey shades - ideal for summer wear.

1. Green-apple nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Green, be it a muted sage or a dark leafy hue, is perfect for the summer, but this juicy, apple-y shade in particular feels so lush and fresh for the sunny season ahead. It's a little more unusual than a blue or red, but it looks so chic with this style of short, rounded nail shape.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Tomato-red nails

A post shared by Megan Margot Evans (@meganmargotevans) A photo posted by on

When we picture summer, picnics and picky dinners with crisp leafy salads, mozzarella and ripe, cherry-red tomatoes immediately spring to mind. So, naturally, a nail colour that mirrors the savoury fruit feels very apt for the sunnier months. Red, in general, is always a timeless and chic choice, but this orangey hue gets our vote, especially if you favour short square nails.

3. Classic coral

A post shared by Samantha Rudge (@samantharudge.beauty) A photo posted by on

Coral is a summertime classic and is ideal if you've been wearing pastels all spring and now want a sunnier progression, without the shades being worlds apart. It looks chic on long and short nails and will easily complement your summer wardrobe.

4. Butter yellow nails

A post shared by Millie Flemming (@millieflemming_) A photo posted by on

Butter yellow has been very popular this year and is such a lovely, sunny shade - especially for a vacation or summery occasion. It also works well as a French tip colour and layers beautifully under a pearly chrome coat.

5. Juicy jelly nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Off the back of Manucurist's latest polish launch, jelly-like nails feel very apt for summer; they're glossy, juicy and can be adapted to suit any nail colour preference. That said, Manucurist's new line is available in a range of pink, orange and red shades, which feel very aligned with the rest of summer's trends.

6. Blue nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

From cool, powdery blue and minty hues to bold aquamarines, blue is always a safe and stylish choice for the summer. The colour above, especially, reminds us of sunny breaks in Santorini, and will look lovely on both your fingers and toes.

7. Naked nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

2026 has seen the rise of the no-manicure manicure or 'naked' nails, so if you've been loving the pared-back look, summer's the perfect time to give it a whirl. Think sheer nail polishes, soft neutrals and creamy finishes.

8. Burgundy nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

While you might usually reserve burgundy for the autumn, this wine-like hue has been proving very in demand, even in the heat. It's the sort of manicure that looks right at home on a warm summer's eve spent at a vineyard, or a chic city break, so much so that burgundy pedicures are even trending this season. It's expensive-looking, incredibly versatile and looks especially stylish when paired with short nails.

9. Coconut milk nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For our subtle nail lovers out there, the demand for milky nail polishes is going nowhere, and this coconut-inspired shade is the perfect pick for a clean, holiday or occasion-ready manicure. In fact, our Digital Beauty Shopping and eComm Editor, Aleesha Badkar, actually chose it for her May nails, with a wedding in mind.

10. Hot pink nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Reminiscent of bright, summery blooms and berry sorbets, hot pink nails are always a fun and reliable mani for the sunny months. The shock of pink against white linen trousers and blue-wash jeans just screams vacation to us, and there are so many ultra-glossy polishes out there that will deliver this look in minutes - like OPI's Strawberry Margarita shade.

11. Cool purple nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

From cool-toned lilac to this sheer and milky lavender colour, purple nails are also a very chic and soft choice for your next summer manicure.

12. Iridescent glazes

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Paying homage to sparkling oceans, glimmering turquoise swimming pools and pearlescent shells, we're seeing a lot of iridescent top coats emerging. Unlike past chrome trends, though, these light-catching sheens are being paired with sheer nail polishes - playing off that 'no-manicure' look.

13. Colourful French tips

A post shared by fliss alton | nail tech | nail educator (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

French tip nails are a great way to embrace a pop of colour, without committing to a very statement and high-maintenance manicure. We would recommend a lemon yellow, bright green or blue to try first.

14. Summery striped nails

A post shared by Andréa Barbet (@m.o.n.a.j) A photo posted by on

Following the boom in polka dot designs, striped nails have been climbing the trendy ranks, and we expect to see them garner even more requests as we lean into summer because the season's colour palette is just perfect for this pattern.