Dainty or eye-catchingly bold, striped nails are the breakout design taking over in 2026

After a year of dainty polka dot patterns, striped nails feel like the perfect, natural progression, and while potentially polarising, the design can look very chic indeed.

Peeking into your wardrobe, we'd wager that there are several classic prints to be found in there, from polka dots and plaid to neat stripes. They're what you would call timeless designs, as, like with a white T-shirt or trench coat, they never really go out of style. Now, with the 2026 nail trends predicting a rise in simple but personality-filled looks, it makes sense to take inspiration from these enduring prints. In fact, many of us did exactly that last year, with chic and dainty polka dot nails soaring in popularity, and now it seems, stripes might be the new fashion-informed manicure trend to request.

Now, we know stripes aren't for everyone, but like French tips and line designs, they can afford a very minimalistic and sophisticated look (depending on what shades you opt for), especially if you're feeling a little bored of block colours. We've found 11 iterations that prove as much...

11 minimalistic and statement striped nail designs to try this year

As mentioned, stripes are very much a timeless pattern in fashion terms, with blue and white striped shirts and French-inspired black and white, wraparound striped tops, for instance, being a fixture in many of our wardrobes. So, it stands to reason then, that if polka dots can translate well into a manicure trend, stripes will too. In fact, we've already spotted several looks emerging across our socials that paint stripes in a very chic light (quite literally).

The beauty of this design, like with polka dots, lies in its versatility and customisation. You can choose any colour combination that sparks joy and matches your preferred aesthetic. Whether that's milky white stripes over a sheer pink base colour or a clash of statement shades, like red, blue and green.

1. Stripes & short nails

A post shared by Cristina Profir | Educator | Instagram Coach | Content Creator (@pro.nails.lab) A photo posted by on

To ensure that a stripey design feels understated and chic, we suggest opting for a short nail length and either a squoval or square shape. We also love the look of this more monochromatic colour combo. Having a white base and a darker stripe looks so effective.

2. Summer stripes

A post shared by Andréa Barbet (@m.o.n.a.j) A photo posted by on

A very thin, dainty line design is guaranteed to deliver a very minimalistic look. You can opt for just one subtle colour to create your stripes, or opt for a multi-coloured look. Personally, we just love this 'Riviera'-inspired design for the summer months, but it will also work with an array of other shades.

3. Milky white stripes

A post shared by Ashlyn | Licensed Nail tech (@ashlyn.beautestudios) A photo posted by on

Like with French tip nails, you can achieve a very classy look by opting for a milky white stripe over a sheer nail polish. The combo looks especially elegant on almond nails, as seen above.

4. Statement stripes

A post shared by Sierra - Nail Polish | Nail Art (@thatglosssauce) A photo posted by on

If you're a lover of bold colours and statement designs, 2026 is set to be quite an exciting year for you, nail art-wise. And we definitely recommend embracing a playful, multi-coloured stripe design - especially if you favour longer nails (as you or your nail tech will have more space to work with for this sort of design).

5. Minimalistic stripes

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

For our subtle nail lovers out there, nail art definitely isn't off limits for you. This striped nail trend can be interpreted in a number of ways, including more minimalistic accent nails and featuring just one stripe across one or all of your nails, rather than a sequence of them.

6. Striped French tips

A post shared by Samantha 🌹 (@samrosenails) A photo posted by on

Polka dot French tip nails were a very popular take on the trending pattern last year, and we can see the same being true for these striped designs. Again, you don't have to opt for very bright colours, though we think this would be a very fun look in the summertime.

7. Tiger stripe nails

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

Another way to interpret this trend is with an animal print like zebra or tiger stripes, or more abstract swirls and lines. We love how this milky pink and white tiger-like stripe design looks, especially with short square nails. It feels modern and stylish, but it still remains very wearable, thanks to the subtle colour combo.

8. Lines over stripes

A post shared by Andréa Barbet (@m.o.n.a.j) A photo posted by on

Again, you don't have to opt for a full-on stripy design to embrace and wear this trend. Just one solo line can deliver a very chic and modern look. This design will work with any shade combo you prefer, though we do love how this monochromatic take.

9. Pink and red stripes

A post shared by Learnah Starbuck (@learnahstarbuck_nailartist) A photo posted by on

Red and pink are proving to be a popular combination for this trend, and we must say, the pairing is very effective and eye-catching.

10. Abstract stripes

A post shared by 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐚 - 𝘕𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘈𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵 | 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘴𝘦𝘢 (@nailssbyellaa_) A photo posted by on

A striped design really gives you the freedom to play around with different shade combinations and even to experiment with more nail art. So if you're feeling a bit bored with solid colours, why not try a vibrant manicure this year?

11. Monochromatic lines

A post shared by Megan Rose | Manicurist | Educator (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you want to make this design feel clean and refined, opting for more of a minimalistic motif, along with simple black lines over a milky white or sheer pink base, is definitely a good way to go.