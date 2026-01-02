Eyeglasses trends 2026: The directional frames that will help you finish any look in style

If you’re searching for new eyeglasses this year, our guide to the key eyeglasses trends 2026 is essential reading. Once a simple necessity, eyeglasses have become just as expressive as other accessories in your arsenal. The right pair of eyeglasses won’t just help you see, they can reshape your entire look.

Whether you’re considering an investment pair from a heritage design house or exploring a more accessible style, there’s plenty to think about before you commit to the perfect style for your face. As with navigating the autumn/winter 2025 fashion trends, choosing the perfect frames comes down to understanding what complements your face shape, skin tone and lifestyle. The most flattering piece will harmonise with all three.

The silhouettes, materials and design details emerging for 2026 are more sophisticated and personal than ever, which is why we’ve curated the standout trends worth knowing now. And just like the latest fashion trends, eyewear evolves with shifting tastes — though not as dramatically as the best designer bags or shoes, which reinvent themselves with every season. Glasses move in subtler cycles; their trends build slowly, prioritising longevity and versatility. Still, each year brings fresh interpretations, refined updates and modern twists that make browsing the new collections a surprisingly exciting part of your style refresh for the new year.

Eyeglasses Trends 2026

Before picking a pair from the latest eyeglasses trends 2026, there are some factors that it's wise to consider.

The shape of your face is key, as you want a pair that works to complement your facial features, rather than against them. While there are no hard and fast rules for what you should wear, choosing a style that flatters your face will help boost your confidence and enhance your features. Some shapes, such as the cat eye and aviator, are universally flattering and will work on virtually every face shape.

Those with a square face or strong features might find round and geometric styles of frames to be the most flattering, as they will soften the angular facial features.

Conversely, if you have a round face, choosing angular-shaped eyeglasses, such as square or rectangular frames, can help to add definition to your face by contrasting softer features and elongating the face.

For those with a narrow or longer face shape, rectangular eyeglass frames or top bar styles can help to create the illusion of shortening the length of your face.

While eyeglasses are definitely functional, there's no reason that you can't add a touch of fashion and your own personality into your frame choice. After all, if you wear glasses, they are often one of the first things people notice about you. While eyeglasses were once dismissed as a boring necessity, they've become a vital fashion accessory in their own right for those who wear them.

1. Modern Ovals

Zoe Saldana and Kelly Hoppen (Image credit: Getty Images)

While 2025 saw the return of round eyeglasses, this frame has had a flattering upgrade in the form of Modern Ovals. A fresh take on this pared-back Nineties classic, look for frames in lightweight metals or shiny acetate for a contemporary feel.

Roland Keplinger, Director of Design at Silhouette International has this advice if you want to try modern oval eyeglasses: "Modern ovals are surprisingly versatile. Their soft, elongated silhouette works beautifully on square, heart, and diamond faces because the curved lines balance sharp jawlines and high cheekbones. The updated, slimmer profiles also suit round faces by adding a touch of length without overwhelming features."

Will modern oval eyeglasses suit me?

Not all eyeglasses frames are created equal - modern ovals are best for those with smaller and more delicate facial features. Opt for a frame in a high-shine acetate or metallic finish for a more lightweight feel, as these frames tend to be on the smaller side; it's therefore crucial to carefully consider the width of your oval frame shape.

Sandra Battistel, Design Director of Mondottica Group advises: "Look out for contemporary detailing, nothing too ornate to avoid a dainty look. This style suits petite faces best."

A frame which is narrower than your face may make it appear wider than it really is, while thicker frames may look overwhelming on smaller faces.

The curved sides will help to soften more angular features such as square jawlines, while narrower styles will complement strong features. If you’re not sure about colours, a timeless alternative is a pair in a classic metal finish – this is a subtle and unobtrusive option for those trying the modern oval eyeglasses trend for the first time.

Keplinger agrees: "Look for ultra-thin metals or high-gloss acetate for a modern polish. Slightly upswept temples add lift to the face, while translucent or neutral tones feel fresh and wearable. If you want a bolder look, choose chunkier acetates with a 90s edge; for something refined, opt for fine metal rims in gold or pewter."

Florence By Mills Pale Pink Oval Frame Eyeglasses £100 at Specsavers The soft pink frame of this modern oval style creates a barely-there look perfect for those who are after a subtle eyeglasses frame.

2. Oversized Frames

Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long a favourite of creatives and fashion insiders, oversized eyeglasses frames are a universally flattering option. When it comes to selecting your frame shape, follow the same guidelines as you would for selecting the best sunglasses frame shape for your face.

Roland Keplinger advises: "Oversized frames are all about proportions. The key is ensuring the frame’s width doesn’t extend far past the cheekbones - this maintains balance and avoids the “wearing the frames” rather than “the frames wearing you” effect. Comfort also matters: large styles should still feel lightweight on the bridge and temples."

Sandra Battistal adds: "These frames suit most faces. Gradient lens always work well with large eyeglasses, adding a cool additional detail to the look."

Will Oversized eyeglasses suit me?

While oversized frames offer a cute, slightly owlish look, following a few simple styles rules will add to a flattering overall style.

If you have a round face, look for more angular frames - rectangular and square shapes are best, but if you want something with a round feel, octagonal shapes are a happy medium that will strengthen your features without overpowering them.

Those with a square face or stronger jawline can soften their features with oversized round or oval frames. Tear-drop shaped aviators will work for all face shapes - this retro-inspired style continues to be a popular perennial frame when it comes to flattering eyeglasses.

Keplinger adds: "Oversized doesn’t always mean huge; it means slightly larger than your facial proportions. Even minimalists can embrace this trend with thin, airy silhouettes. For petite faces, choose slim-line oversized shapes; for larger or angular faces, you can go bolder with thicker geometries."

If you’re going for a chunkier acetate frame, it might be tempting to go for a black acetate, but this can drain many skin tones. Instead, try a lighter-hued style such as tortoiseshell, toffee or red-tinged hues. These shades will be more warming for your skin, particularly on harsh, grey winter days.

Ombre frames or lenses can also soften the overall effect of an oversized frame.

CHANEL Butterfly-Frame Acetate and Nylon Eyeglasses £385 at Selfridges The perfect cross between round and square, You can trust that the French fashion brand's Butterfly opticals are universally flattering.

3. Cat's Eye Glasses

Jennifer Lopez and Meryl Streep (Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic heritage style, the ever-popular cat’s eye returns to the forefront of eyeglasses trends 2026. A feminine frame that suits all face shapes, this style channels old school Hollywood glamour but gets a contemporary update with sharper lines and more angular features.

Roland Keplinger has this advice if you're looking for a modern take on this trend: "Look for modern twists - clean, sharp edges rather than overly ornate designs. Matte finishes feel architectural, while glossy versions add polish. Consider how dramatic you want the silhouette: subtle sweeps work well for everyday wear, while high-arched corners make a bold, Hollywood-inspired statement."

Will cat's eye eyeglasses suit me?

Cat’s eye frames first came to the fashion fore in the 1940s and continue to be popular for their universally flattering style. Keplinger says, "Cat’s eye frames create an instant lifting effect. The upsweep at the temple naturally draws the eye upward, giving the face energy and definition. This angularity suits a lot of face shapes because it mimics the proportions of natural bone structure around the brows and cheekbones."

To bring this style into line with eyeglasses trends 2026, look for styles with modernised detailing – these sharper upticks or more geometric shaping of the typically curvy frame.

Bold and bright frames are another great way to update more timeless frames. Swap black for colourful acetates instead - deep reds, greens and navy blue are stylish alternatives to classic black. For added glamour, look for detailing such as diamantés, metal work or tiny logos in the uptick.

Prada Green Angular Cat's Eye Glasses £176 at FashionEyewear Available in four colourways, we love Prada's chic olive-green angular update on the classic cat's eye frame, which continues on the arms too.

4. Barely-there eyeglasses

Debra Messing and Oprah Winfrey (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the last few years have seen invisible eyeglasses frames in clear and translucent acetate rise in popularity, those who are looking for subtle frames will be happy to hear that barely-there frames are once again one of the top eyeglasses trends 2026.

Ideal for those who wear glasses but wish for them to be discreet, styles with fine metal features or even frameless styles are a great option.

However, there are certain practical elements to consider when opting for fine or frameless styles. The delicate nature of the frame means that if you wear a higher prescription that requires thicker lenses, this style may not be able to support the weight of the glass or will require more costly, premium, finer lenses. Additionally, many barely-there eyeglasses frames rely on nose pads to provide support for the frames.

For those who don't like nose pads, Keplinger has this advice: "If nose pads truly aren’t your thing despite the very comfortable options that are on the market now, opt for clear full rim frames instead of fully rimless; you still get the transparent, barely-there look but with the comfort of a molded bridge."

Will barely-there eyeglasses suit me?

For those who want the convenience of glasses but don't want a noticeable style, barely-there glasses are the perfect compromise if you want a subtle yet stylish frame. Their unobtrusive style means that they're a flattering option for all.

Sandra Battistel says: "Not only is the lightweight frame more comfortable but they are also not an imposing look, allowing for the wearer's facial features to stand out."

Most barely-there styles are made of metals such as titanium, allowing for a featherweight frame. Gold details will add a warming element to your face, but for the ultimate in disappearing acts, look for frames in a rose-gold tint that will blend subtly with most skin tones.

Silhouette Purist Rimless Eyeglasses From £335 at Silhouette Fully customisable, Silhouette's Purist frames are the ultimate in barely-there eyewear - pick from 23 lens shapes and four colour combinations.

5. Havana Tortoiseshell eyeglasses

Jenna Lyons and Judith Light (Image credit: Getty Images)

While tortoiseshell has long been considered a flattering option for optical frames, the timeless style gets a brighter update for the eyeglasses trends 2026 in the form of Havana tortoiseshell.

While classic tortoiseshell features richer, darker browns, amber and black, Havana tortoiseshell offers a lighter and brighter approach. The style derives its name from the Cuban tobacco, combining hues of honey, tan and orange tones to create a warming and relaxed update on the classic frame favourite.

Will Havana tortoiseshell eyeglasses suit me?

Classic tortoiseshell has long been considered one of the most flattering choice for eyeglasses frames and a great alternative to darker colours but Havana tortoiseshell is even more flattering as it features lighter hues which will warmth to your facial features.

Keplinger says: "Tortoiseshell blends multiple tones - caramels, ambers, chocolates - so it naturally complements a vast range of hair colours and skin undertones. The pattern adds subtle depth and richness without being overpowering. Tortoise patterns offer a softer alternative to solid colours, while black-and-white versions are graphic and chic. These variations add personality without straying too far from the timeless aesthetic."

Gucci Oversized Havana Tortoiseshell Eyeglasses £155 at Pret A Voir This Havana tortoiseshell update on Gucci's classic oversized eyewear is a universally flattering frame, tapping two key trends.

6. Metallic Accents

Lisa Loeb and Kate Winslet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, it's the smallest details that can draw the most attention, and the eyeglasses trend 2026 for metallic accents is one that can really change how a simple pair of spectacles are presented, creating a more polished look with finishing touches.

Roland Keplinger agrees: "There’s a growing appetite for “quiet luxury”—pieces that appear understated at first glance but reveal refined detailing up close. Metallic accents align perfectly with this trend. They offer a touch of craftsmanship and glamour without becoming ostentatious.

Small metallic touches catch the light and highlight the eyes, adding brightness to the face. Gold adds warmth, silver feels crisp and modern, and rose tones bring softness."

Just like colourful frames, the addition of metallic accents can bring warmth to the face, as well as drawing the eye upwards towards the area where the accent sits.

Will metal accent eyeglasses suit me?

If you're worried that your eyeglasses may become overwhelming with added metal accents, look for styles with discreet detailing that will add a polished touch to the frame.

Keplinger has this advice when it comes to metal accents: "Seek out accents that feel integrated, not glued-on. Look for precision, integrated functionality - clean engraving, smooth inlays. Subtlety tends to age better than heavy embellishment."

If you're a fan of more bookish styles such as chunky black acetate frame, subtle metallic accents can lift the heaviness of these styles, breaking up the line across the brow for a more flattering look.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Black Acetate Eyeglasses £157 at Selfridges This heritage style gets a lighter look thanks to silver accents in the frame's corners and on the arms.

How to choose

When investing in a new pair of eyeglasses, it may be tempting to go for the most trendy styles, but it's worth thinking about your face shape and what colour will suit you best as well as practical elements such as the thickness of the frame and weight of the lenses that will be encased.

FACE SHAPE: While there are no hard and fast rules, choosing a style that flatters your face will help boost your confidence and enhance your features. Some shapes such as the cat eye and aviator are universally flattering and will work on every face shape.

However, if you have a round face, choosing a rectangular or square shaped eyeglasses frame can help add definition to your facial features by adding an angular contrast to softer features and drawing the eyes down, creating a longer look.

If you have a narrow face, rectangular eyeglass frames or top bar styles can help to create the illusion of shortening your face.

Those with a square face or strong features might find round and geometric styles of frames to be the most flattering as they will soften angular elements of your face.

COLOUR: The colour of your eyeglasses frames is a key thing to consider as picking the right shade for you will enhance your face. If you're going for a finer metal frame style, gold tones are flattering for every skin tone as they will add warmth to your skin. Silver tones have more of a cooling effect, so are most flattering on those with warmer pink and olive skin tones.

If you like the look of chunky acetate geek chic glasses, try swapping black frames which can wash you out in winter for subtle colours. Maroon and deep green are two colours that work on every skin tone, while shades of pink and red are not only fun but flattering as they will add a warming touch to your skin tone.

Gradient colour frames are a great way to experiment more subtly with colour - look for styles that blend to tortoiseshell or taper to a clear style for a cool and flattering feature to enhance your facial features.

PRACTICAL ELEMENTS: While a flattering style is front and centre when it comes to things to consider when buying new eyeglasses, it's also important to think about practical aspects too. If your prescription is stronger and you have thicker lenses, frameless or oversized styles may not be practical as the frame might not be able to support the additional weight of the lenses. You might find that a slightly thicker acetate frame offers more support, or opt for a style with a smaller shape in order to minimise the weight of your glasses.

Many acetate frame do not rely on nose pads, sitting directly on the bridge of the nose too which you might find more comfortable if wearing eyeglasses for longer periods of time.

FAQs

WHAT EYEGLASSES NEVER GO OUT OF STYLE?

If you want to make sure your new eyeglasses don't date, opt for a timeless heritage frame such as cat's eyes, aviators or Wayfarer-inspired styles. These classic shapes are not only flattering for virtually every face shape but they are also frames that never go out of style.

WHAT COLOUR EYEGLASSES ARE THE MOST FLATTERING?

Each skin tone has different hues that will be most flattering but as a general rule gold and tortoiseshell eyeglass frames are foolproof when it comes to finding a colour to suit you.

If you want to go for a bold coloured frame, try a hue with underlying warmer tones such as deep ruby red, emerald green or a warm sapphire blue - these three colours are universally flattering.

WHAT STYLE OF EYEGLASSES IS MOST COMFORTABLE?

If you're wearing your eyeglasses for long periods of time, comfort is an important factor and it's worth trying on several different shapes and frames to see how they fit your face. The frame should fit snugly along the side of your face to avoid slipping off your face - you can ask your optician to tighten the screws or gently heat the arms to bend them slightly in order to fit better.

Your eyeglasses should also not rest on your cheeks. If they do, the frames may be sitting too low on the bridge of your nose or be too heavy.

Look for styles with a narrower gap between the lenses to sit higher up on the nose bridge, or a pair with nose pads which will rest on the side of your nose and help lift the frame away from your face.

Roland Keplinger Director of Design, Silhouette International Roland Keplinger is the Director of Design at Silhouette International and has been responsible for design across its three brands since 2012. Roland helps to develop innovative and cutting-edge eyewear. Prior to this, he worked as a designer at a Nuremberg-based agency for many years where he focused primarily on product design, working on a wide range of products ranging from tiny hearing aids to high-end headphones to precision optical instruments, all for well-known global brands.