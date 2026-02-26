Jump to category:
Back To Top

Our beauty team's March manicures are in, and they're a blend of nailcare and timeless hues

Combining nail health with classic shades, our March nails are all about resetting and prepping for spring...

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
On the left is a close-up picture of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar&#039;s hand, seen with milky pink nails, alongside a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand, seen with short red nails and finally, on the right is a picture of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett&#039;s longer, cranberry-red nails/ all featured in a white and grey template with red and pink nail polish spills
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

With March now upon us and the promise of spring in the air, it feels like the perfect time for a bit of nail maintenance, whether that's by trimming off some length or taking a break from gel treatments. At least, that's what our beauty team's March mani choices are telling us...

If you've been keeping up with the 2026 nail trends, you'll know that natural, barely-there looks, as well as a focus on the overall health of our talons, are set to be key themes throughout the year. In fact, we've already noticed a shift towards both, with several of our beauty colleagues either opting for soft, sheer nail polishes this month or taking breaks from their regular BIAB nail or gel treatments altogether. Those who haven't skipped the salon have instead decided to embrace shorter styles and classic colours that will transition easily into a new season.

The manicures our team is styling this March (and they're easy to recreate)

There's no denying our January and February nails can be a little difficult to suss out. The start of a new year brings a desire to reset and embrace fresher shades, and yet, the weather often makes it feel like moody and warm winter colours are the only way to go. But having already worn them throughout the autumn and festive period, they can quickly start to feel a bit dull or overdone. March, however, feels as though it opens so many doors.

You can opt for soft, spring nail colours or use the approach of a new season as another opportunity to reset and care for your nails. Timeless shades, like bright reds, also feel fitting for the transitional month, as it's been long enough since December that the bright hue doesn't feel so festive anymore. Essentially, your March manicure can be whatever you want it to be, but in case you're stumped, our team do have a few suggestions.

Our March manicure essentials

This month is a little different from past ones, where we've just shared our favourite nailcare buys, as not one but two of our colleagues have actually been relying on traditional, air-drying polishes to keep their nails looking in tip-top shape. And naturally, they've dished on the exact brands and shades used, so if you like how their manicures have turned out, you too can shop them.

Sennen's short, NYC-ready nails

Two close-up pictures of Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett&#039;s hand, which features squoval red cranberry nails, taken above a pavement background

(Image credit: Future)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, March was the month for a big change: "Ok, if you've been keeping up to date with our monthly team nails for a while now, you’ll know that my March manicure looks almost unrecognisable – but I promise those are my nails. After almost two years of long almond BIAB nails, I traded in the shape for a shorter, chicer, rounded square nail shape, and I think I’m converted.

"I paired the transformation with a classic postbox red hue and completed the look with a high-shine top coat, which is perfect for my upcoming trip to the Big Apple. So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to switch up your go-to nail shape or length, this is it."

Aleesha's gossamer-pink nails

Two close-up pictures of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar&#039;s hand, seen with short almond milky pink nails

(Image credit: Future)

Our Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, like many, took this month as her opportunity to give her natural nails some much-needed TLC.

"Usually a strictly once-a-month, almond-shaped, BIAB faithful, to give my nail health (and my bank account) a little reset, I've been taking a bit of a break since the new year. And while the short, naked nails have been delightfully refreshing, that pang of jealousy definitely hits any time I see anyone's long, shiny, unbreakable, gel-laden nails.

"So, in an effort to assuage that increasingly festering green-eyed monster, I opted for Essie's Gossamer Garments for a clean, soapy, spring-ready at-home manicure. Topped with my all-time favourite top coat - No7 Stay Perfect - for a quick drying and a long-lasting glossy finish, no one could even tell that I'd cancelled my March nail appt."

Naomi's ultra-short, cherry nails

Two close-up pictures of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand, which can be seen with short, square red nails/ taken above blue and white striped bedding

(Image credit: Future)

"Like Aleesha, I opted to take a break from my monthly gel appointments and give my nails a little breather," says Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. "Alas, though, they were looking and feeling a little worse for wear, the tips were so bendy that I was forced to trim them quite short, and layer on the Manucurist Active Glow, to give them a hit of hydration and strength (the tinted treatment features ingredients like AHAs, raspberry extract and sweet almond oil). I then opted for a classic red, as after sporting a fresh milky white for my February manicure, I was in the mood for a pop of colour. For me, it still feels a bit too early for more of a spring-ready nail colour, so a cherry-red felt like a good alternative.

"I used Bio Sculpture's Pillar Box shade, which, aside from being the chicest and most perfect shade of red, applies like a dream. It dries quickly, offers great coverage and even boasts a glossy shine. I was actually pretty proud of my application, and considering how my nails looked post-gel removal, I think they look great."

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top