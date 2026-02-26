Our beauty team's March manicures are in, and they're a blend of nailcare and timeless hues

With March now upon us and the promise of spring in the air, it feels like the perfect time for a bit of nail maintenance, whether that's by trimming off some length or taking a break from gel treatments. At least, that's what our beauty team's March mani choices are telling us...

If you've been keeping up with the 2026 nail trends, you'll know that natural, barely-there looks, as well as a focus on the overall health of our talons, are set to be key themes throughout the year. In fact, we've already noticed a shift towards both, with several of our beauty colleagues either opting for soft, sheer nail polishes this month or taking breaks from their regular BIAB nail or gel treatments altogether. Those who haven't skipped the salon have instead decided to embrace shorter styles and classic colours that will transition easily into a new season.

So, if you're currently contemplating your spring nails, here's what manicures our trendy team are sporting - several of which are so easy to recreate at home, right down to the exact polish shades.

The manicures our team is styling this March (and they're easy to recreate)

There's no denying our January and February nails can be a little difficult to suss out. The start of a new year brings a desire to reset and embrace fresher shades, and yet, the weather often makes it feel like moody and warm winter colours are the only way to go. But having already worn them throughout the autumn and festive period, they can quickly start to feel a bit dull or overdone. March, however, feels as though it opens so many doors.

You can opt for soft, spring nail colours or use the approach of a new season as another opportunity to reset and care for your nails. Timeless shades, like bright reds, also feel fitting for the transitional month, as it's been long enough since December that the bright hue doesn't feel so festive anymore. Essentially, your March manicure can be whatever you want it to be, but in case you're stumped, our team do have a few suggestions.

Our March manicure essentials

This month is a little different from past ones, where we've just shared our favourite nailcare buys, as not one but two of our colleagues have actually been relying on traditional, air-drying polishes to keep their nails looking in tip-top shape. And naturally, they've dished on the exact brands and shades used, so if you like how their manicures have turned out, you too can shop them.

essie essie Gel Couture Gossamer Garment View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, opted to take a break from her monthly BIAB appointments and instead turned to essie's popular Gossamer Garment nail polish for a quick and chic mani at home. It delivers a wash of soft, sheer pink to your nails, along with a high-shine finish - making it ideal for a your-nails-but-better sort of effect. Salt & Stone Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Hand Cream View at SpaceNK RRP: £20 A new favourite of the team's, the Salt & Stone hand cream, specifically in the scent Saffron & Cedar, is simply gorgeous. The fragrance really lingers and is reminiscent of Maison Francis Kurkdjian's iconic Baccarat Rouge 540, so if you love that perfume, you're bound to like this. As for the formula itself, it feels so nourishing and absorbs very well, so your hands feel soft and supple but not slimy. An ideal buy if you're looking for a new hand cream. Bio Sculpture Bio Sculpture Nail Polish in Pillar Box Red View at Amazon RRP: £15.50 Having also taken a break from her monthly gel nails, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson was in the mood for a classic, no-fuss red. This from Bio Sculpture is the perfect shade and offers such a chic look, and according to Naomi, you really only need to apply two coats for a glossy and streak-free finish.

Sennen's short, NYC-ready nails

(Image credit: Future)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, March was the month for a big change: "Ok, if you've been keeping up to date with our monthly team nails for a while now, you’ll know that my March manicure looks almost unrecognisable – but I promise those are my nails. After almost two years of long almond BIAB nails, I traded in the shape for a shorter, chicer, rounded square nail shape, and I think I’m converted.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I paired the transformation with a classic postbox red hue and completed the look with a high-shine top coat, which is perfect for my upcoming trip to the Big Apple. So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to switch up your go-to nail shape or length, this is it."

Aleesha's gossamer-pink nails

(Image credit: Future)

Our Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, like many, took this month as her opportunity to give her natural nails some much-needed TLC.

"Usually a strictly once-a-month, almond-shaped, BIAB faithful, to give my nail health (and my bank account) a little reset, I've been taking a bit of a break since the new year. And while the short, naked nails have been delightfully refreshing, that pang of jealousy definitely hits any time I see anyone's long, shiny, unbreakable, gel-laden nails.

"So, in an effort to assuage that increasingly festering green-eyed monster, I opted for Essie's Gossamer Garments for a clean, soapy, spring-ready at-home manicure. Topped with my all-time favourite top coat - No7 Stay Perfect - for a quick drying and a long-lasting glossy finish, no one could even tell that I'd cancelled my March nail appt."

Naomi's ultra-short, cherry nails

(Image credit: Future)

"Like Aleesha, I opted to take a break from my monthly gel appointments and give my nails a little breather," says Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. "Alas, though, they were looking and feeling a little worse for wear, the tips were so bendy that I was forced to trim them quite short, and layer on the Manucurist Active Glow, to give them a hit of hydration and strength (the tinted treatment features ingredients like AHAs, raspberry extract and sweet almond oil). I then opted for a classic red, as after sporting a fresh milky white for my February manicure, I was in the mood for a pop of colour. For me, it still feels a bit too early for more of a spring-ready nail colour, so a cherry-red felt like a good alternative.

"I used Bio Sculpture's Pillar Box shade, which, aside from being the chicest and most perfect shade of red, applies like a dream. It dries quickly, offers great coverage and even boasts a glossy shine. I was actually pretty proud of my application, and considering how my nails looked post-gel removal, I think they look great."