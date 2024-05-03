The rosy nail treatment I always turn to for an elevated but natural manicure look

Want to combat dry nails whilst simultaneously achieving the perfect 'barely-there' mani? I have just the hydration-boosting solution for you as this rosy, all-in-one treatment never fails to leave my nails glowing...

While the 2024 nail trends have ushered in a few statement looks, we've predominately seen a shift towards more timeless and neutral nail shades and lengths, from understated 'Bubble Bath nails' to neat Squoval shapes. Glossy and sheer, au natural styles especially, have proven very popular but if you, like me, are currently in between nail treatments and feel your talons aren't quite healthy enough (both in feel and look) to be left bare, there is one product that's proven indispensable to my routine.

Beloved by nail artists and novices alike, the Manucurist Active Glow polish is like a nourishing, tinted lip balm but for your nails - and here's why it's my go-to whenever my nails need a little TLC or dressing up...

Why Manucurist's Active Glow is my go-to for a natural but elevated nail look

To give you a little background, I prefer to keep my nails quite simple and subtle (with the exception of burgundy nails, which I adore) and typically opt to keep them short and squoval, especially when I'm doing them at home.

Currently, they're recovering from getting BIAB nails, which looked great until I urm, well...may have peeled some off, which as you can imagine, left them feeling and looking very weak and damaged (I cannot stress enough that rule 101 with any nail treatment is to have them professionally removed). And it's in moments such as these that I turn to a certain pink-tinted polish...

A dry nail saviour Manucurist Green Active Glow in 'Raspberry' View at Cult Beauty RRP: £16 | This nailcare hybrid is a one-stop to naturally healthy and luxe-looking nails. The formula coats your nails is a flattering sheer, rosy tint whilst also nourishing, strengthen and restoring the nail plate, with its blend of AHAs, raspberry extract and sweet almond oil. Oh, and did we also mention that it leaves a glowy shine?

Housed in a chic, rectangular bottle, the translucent, pink jelly-like polish that is Active Glow - in shade Raspberry - is the epitome of a nail staple as it elevates, strengthens, restores and hydrates - all after just a coat or two.

Yes, not only does its luxe, rosy-coloured formula add a subtle but flattering tint to your nails (akin to the Lip Gloss nail trend) but the formula is also infused with raspberry extract; to strengthen, AHAs, to restore and harden the nail plate and sweet almond oil - to nourish and hydrate.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

For me, I love wearing it when either my nails need a little helping hand, or I'm looking to achieve a clean, 'my-nails-but-better' effect - especially if I'm strapped for time. Just two coats of this affords my nails a glassy shine and soft, pinky tint, that makes them look so healthy and masks any ridges or texture.

Our Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, swears by it too. "Months of gel and BIAB manicures left my nails not in the best shape," she says, "but this chic little treatment not only left them stronger and actually able to grow past the ends of my fingertips, but also made for a tinted shiny finish that looked professionally done."

How do you use Manucurist's Active Glow?

Another pro in Active Glow's favour is how straightforward it is. As mentioned it's a treatment polish, meaning it's applied - and removed - like any other classic nail varnish- though you can also find Active Glow in a gel formula.

(Image credit: Future)

I use it on its own, so I shape and buff my nails and then simply apply two coats to my nails, allowing each layer to dry completely. Sometimes though, if I want a more obvious tint, I'll opt for three layers and thanks to its high-shine finish, there's no need to apply another clear top coat - making it quite the convinient multitasker.