I'm not anti-Prime Day, although I rarely shop at Amazon - but I'd make an exception for Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle'

It's rumoured that Biotuin Supreme Skin Gel is a staple in the skincare regime of the Princess of Wales, so I put it to the test on my 49-year-old face - and would actually buy it again at this special Prime Day price.

Let me be honest, I never normally spend a lot of money on skincare. Maybe it's something to do with being a 40-something mum - I'm much more likely to shell out for new tyres for my 18-year-old's car or pop some cash in my 20-year-old impoverished University student's bank account than I am to splurge on a fancy cream for myself.

Or maybe it's an age thing. I don't mind spending a little on the best night cream in a bid to make my bedtime routine as relaxing as possible (after all, insomnia and night sweats make can bedtime less appealing than it once used to be) - but I'm no longer easily impressed by products that promise to make me look or feel younger. I like being 49, and I'm more interested in making peace with my age than I am in trying to reverse it.

Save 28% Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel: was £39 now £28 at Amazon The impact of the key ingredient in Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel has been compared to Botox injections, without the need for needles. I've tried the stuff and I'd buy it again for £28.60 instead of £44 - so now is the time to try it out if you've been considering it.

That said, I'm surrounded by talented beauty writers at work (all with beautiful skin, needless to say) who are forever mentioning products that I feel should probably be on my radar. Factor in that woman&home is all about catering to the needs and interests of women over 40, and when I overheard office chat about 'Kate Middleton's botox in a bottle', I decided it was time to start taking notes.

And so it was that I called in a bottle of Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel to put to the test. I wanted to see for myself what the fuss was about. I'll admit it was sceptical at first. I joked to my husband that I'd look like Kate within three days, and while there's zero chance of anyone mistaking me for her any time soon, my skin did feel... different after a couple of weeks of use. Brighter. Firmer. Sort of... more perky.

Kate's botox in a bottle, as we affectionately call it around here, is often reduced for Prime Day and although it's not quite back down to the lowest price ever of £28.60 that we saw during Black Friday last year, there's still a tidy saving of 28% off if you buy it during today's Prime Day sale.

According to woman&home's News Editor, Caitlyn Elliott, the Princess of Wales loves this product so much that she even recommended it to former First Lady, Michelle Obama. "Biotulin claims that the Supreme Skin Gel can provide up to 25% wrinkle reduction just an hour after application and can be re-applied throughout the day to reduce the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes and on the forehead," writes Caitlyn.

How long will this price last? Who knows, but as someone who rarely shops at Amazon (ssh, whisper it...), I can tell you that I took out a Prime subscription today JUST to take advantage of this price.