Kate Middleton's 'Botox in a bottle' skin gel has a discount so we're snapping a bottle up ASAP

The Biotuin Supreme Skin Gel is said to be a part of the Princess of Wales's skincare stash - and it's been hailed as a natural alternative to Botox thanks to its wrinkle reducing powers.

When it comes to choosing from all of the skincare on the market and knowing the best skincare routine to follow at every age, it can be overwhelming. That's why we love when we discover a product that not only has rave reviews but is reportedly loved by the Princess of Wales. And involve a discounted price tag and we're adding it straight to our online shopping cart.

That's why we snap up a bottle of the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel whenever it's on sale at Amazon. The serum, that has been likened to a natural Botox in a bottle, is said to be one that is Kate Middleton-approved.

Shop Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel £39 (was £44) at Amazon $49 at Amazon $49.95 at Amazon Developed and produced in Germany, the impact of the key ingredient in Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel has been compared to Botox injections, without the need for needles. Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel and Face Roller £50 at Amazon Secure a bottle of the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel alongside a face roller with 540 ultra-fine tips to remove dead skin cells and aid in product penetration.

Right now, you can get your hands on a bottle of the stuff for £39 instead of £44 - so it's the perfect time to try it out if you've had it on your beauty wishlist for a while.

It's even been claimed by a rep for the Biotulin brand that the Princess of Wales is such a fan of the stuff that she even recommended it to former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, Michelle's makeup artist, Carl Ray, reportedly told Celebrities Style, "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton."

The German powerhouse product mimics the powers of Botox without the needles, using a plant-derived local anaesthetic ingredient called spilanthol. Biotulin claim that the Supreme Skin Gel can provide up to 25% wrinkle reduction just an hour after application and can be re-applied throughout the day to maintain a reduce the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes and on the forehead.

With results that can last up to 24 hours, the product description of the Supreme Skin Gel reads, "Biotulin gel is incredibly economical – only a small amount is needed. Apply a small drop of Biotulin Gel evenly on the face and neck area and massage gently into the skin."

And there's no need to worry about freezing your expressions or altering your features in the way Botox can. Biotulin add, "Unlike needle injections, it does not numb your face or restrict your facial expressions. Your features will still be reanimated and beautiful."