Amanda Holden has bought this versatile balm from the 1930s on repeat throughout her life
The nearly century-old buy has earned cult status as the ultimate beauty multitasker
After decades of boasting an unfalteringly glowy complexion, Amanda Holden has revealed the one skincare product that continually tops her repurchase list - and it turns out to be a favourite of our editors, too.
We've already uncovered Amanda Holden's blonde shampoo of choice to help banish brassiness from her creamy-hued strands, but now our attention has turned to her lit-from-within skin - and more importantly, the best face moisturiser to recreate it. So, we did some digging to try to learn the secret to the media star's enviably glowing skin, and came across a product steeped in legacy.
After making its debut on the market nearly a century ago, the one product Amanda relies on is hailed for its multi-use formula and affordable price tag - and it has a notable 36% discount right now, too.
Enjoy a 36% discount on Elizabeth Arden's popular Eight Hour Cream. Boasting a rich formula, this balm aims to moisturise, soothe and nourish dry chapped skin - whether used on the lips, hands, nails or elbows.
The one beauty product Amanda Holden has bought on repeat over the years
It's not everyday you get an insight into a celebrity's order history, but in an interview with Prima, Amanda Holden revealed the one beauty product that she's continually repurchased over the years. The buy in question? Elizabeth Arden's iconic Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant.
"This is the one beauty product I’ve bought on repeat throughout my life," she reveals. As for how Amanda incorporates this cult classic into her beauty routine, she notes: "I think it’s great as a lip gloss, because it doesn’t just sit on top of your lips like many others do, or as a moisturiser."
Amanda's Favourite
RRP: £31
Is it a moisturiser? Is it a cuticle cream? Is it a lip balm? It's all of the above. Described by the brand as a 'skin protectant', this richly nourishing formula works to hydrate and protect the skin for up to eight hours. The versatile balm can be used as a glossy lip balm, to smooth cuticles, soothe chapped and cracked heels or shape eyebrows - plus, much more.
Amassing over 11,000 reviews on Amazon alone, averaging at 4.5 stars out of five, is no small feat. One customer hailed this nourishing formula, claiming to have been "using this product for years and will continue to do so", while another reviewer wrote: "It has become a staple in my daily skincare routine."
But, it's not just thousands of shoppers who are fans of this versatile beauty balm; Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is also a popular buy amongst our very own woman&home team.
Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, relies on the popular formula as a lip balm to leave her pout feeling soft and moisturised for hours, while Ecommerce Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, has “never looked back” since being gifted a tube almost 20 years ago.
Its multi-purpose nature is just one of the many reasons this balm has gained popularity. It can be used in an array of ways in your beauty routine, whether that be as a nourishing lip balm, moisturiser, or to hydrate your cuticles.
Additionally, the brand encourages you to use the formula to add shine to cheeks, soothe dry hands, and even soothe minor skin irritations - all of which makes this product a true staple in our books.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
