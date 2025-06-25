Amanda Holden's go-to gradual tanning mist is a £20 steal for bronzed summer skin

Amanda Holden has revealed that the tanning mist she "loves" most is a gradual tanning spray you can snap up for under £20 on Amazon.

In the summer, we're always keen to protect our skin from harmful UV rays with the best facial SPFs and best sunscreens, which is obviously very important to prevent sun damage. But that doesn't mean we don't want our face and body to look sun-kissed and glowing - so when we learnt about Amanda Holden's favourite tanning mist that retails for less than £20, we were all ears.

We love finding a beauty bargain with celebrity endorsement, especially one that helps to bring a bronzed look to our skin in the summer. We've tried out Sienna Miller's go-to bronzing drops and Kate Middleton's natural-looking self-tan, but the product Amanda "loves" most seems like a super easy, no-fuss option that will effortlessly fit into our morning routines.

Amanda Holden's gradual tanning mist

Revealing her "top five beauty products," Amanda praised the Sienna X Gradual Organic Self Tan Rose Mist and said that she "absolutely loves" it, not only because it looks super glowy and bronzed, but because of its sweet scent that's nothing like the "bread" smell some self-tanners leave you with.

Amanda gets regular spray tans with celebrity tanner Faye Francessca, who uses Sienna X's range, but Closerreports that she also relies on the brand's gradual tanning mist, likely to keep up her sun-kissed glow in between appointments.

Sienna X Gradual Organic Self Tan Rose Mist £19.99 at Amazon

Packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and Aquaderm, the tanning mist not only works to add colour and warmth to the face and body, it also works wonders for hydrating skin, smoothing textur,e and the appearance of fine lines, and for boosting moisture levels too.

In fact, the brand says that their mist is "known to improve skin hydration by up to 34% from first use." And hundreds of reviews online back this up, with many saying that the moisturising ingredients have kept their 'sensitive skin' feeling hydrated and smooth,' where other fake tans would dry them out or cling to patches of texture.

One reviewer said, "You can build the tan up, I spray it on, then give it a quick dry off with my hairdryer, looks very natural and smells lovely of roses." While another added, "Gives a nice glow. A quick spritz every morning keeps up the tan."

Plus, the mist is super lightweight and is fast-drying too, so you can quickly spritz it on morning or evening, all over the face and body before heading out. Give it four to eight hour,s and you'll see a beautiful bronzed complexion that's taken no time out of your day.

It's not only Holden that's a fan of self-tanning mists; in fact, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's fake tan arsenal makes home to multiple spritzing formulas. "A self-tan mist is a quick, easy, and fuss-free method of unlocking a holiday-like glow. I especially like to use them for giving my complexion a natural and healthy-looking appearance or when I'm in a time crunch."

Elsewhere in the video, Amanda shared her other top beauty buys which are great reccomendations for anyone, whether you're a beauty guru or are trying to figure out how to create a makeup routine for mature skin.

Shop Amanda Holden's Top Beauty Buys