What self-tan does Kate Middleton use to achieve her natural-looking golden glow?

Although we may only see spouts of UK sunshine throughout a couple of months a year, the Princess of Wales always steps out with a sun-kissed complexion that lends itself to her healthy glow.

If we're on the hunt for beauty inspiration, one of the well-known faces we'll always turn to is the Princess of Wales. Boasting a tan that is subtle enough to give it a natural look, it leaves us wondering the product behind her faux glow - whether that be the best fake tan for pale skin or perhaps the best gradual tan.

Although we're not let in on Kate's best beauty secrets, there are a plethora of claims with insights into her highly-anticipated regime, from her shampoo for perfect hair to signature Jo Malone perfume. Another of which includes Kate's fake tan of choice, more specifically the product she relied on for her wedding day.

What fake tan does the Princess of Wales use?

No matter the vibrant hued outfit she adorns, the Princess of Wales always steps out with a jet-set glow that mimics having spent a week in a sunny destination. Often dubbed the 'Middle-Tan', Kate's complexion always boasts subtle, natural-looking glow that lends itself to her a healthy, radiant appearance.

"Rumours have circulated ever since the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011 that the future Queen might apparently have used some kind of tanning product to get her gorgeous bridal glow," says woman&home Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "Her wedding day look was subtle and sun-kissed without being too much and this is the approach Kate takes with all of her makeup," Emma notes.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson / Staff / WPA Pool / Pool)

According to Hello!, Kate reportedly may have opted for Xen-Tan's Instant Bronzing Mist to unlock her ethereal wedding day glow. Although this mist is now extremely hard to get your hands on, it's loved by many customers thanks to its ability to produce an even, professional-looking finish at home, its long-wearing capabilities and its light creamy vanilla fragrance.

Emma adds: "After her big day, she even inspired the ‘middle-tan’ trend of people wanting to create her natural-looking tan. I’m not surprised, as it’s so understated and yet a bronzy glow makes a real difference to the complexion."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to achieve the 'Middle-tan'

While we're still in the dark as to how Kate achieves her enviable glow, if you're in the market to achieve the 'Middle-Tan' look, you'll want to opt for a formula that delivers a natural, subtle finish. Thankfully, we've rounded up a few fake tan buys that do exactly that.