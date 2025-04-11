What self-tan does Kate Middleton use to achieve her natural-looking golden glow?

The Princess of Wales is never seen without an effortlessly radiant, golden complexion

Image of Kate Middleton with curled long brunette hair, smiling and waving, wearing a white blazer, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor)
Although we may only see spouts of UK sunshine throughout a couple of months a year, the Princess of Wales always steps out with a sun-kissed complexion that lends itself to her healthy glow.

If we're on the hunt for beauty inspiration, one of the well-known faces we'll always turn to is the Princess of Wales. Boasting a tan that is subtle enough to give it a natural look, it leaves us wondering the product behind her faux glow - whether that be the best fake tan for pale skin or perhaps the best gradual tan.

Although we're not let in on Kate's best beauty secrets, there are a plethora of claims with insights into her highly-anticipated regime, from her shampoo for perfect hair to signature Jo Malone perfume. Another of which includes Kate's fake tan of choice, more specifically the product she relied on for her wedding day.

What fake tan does the Princess of Wales use?

No matter the vibrant hued outfit she adorns, the Princess of Wales always steps out with a jet-set glow that mimics having spent a week in a sunny destination. Often dubbed the 'Middle-Tan', Kate's complexion always boasts subtle, natural-looking glow that lends itself to her a healthy, radiant appearance.

"Rumours have circulated ever since the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011 that the future Queen might apparently have used some kind of tanning product to get her gorgeous bridal glow," says woman&home Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock. "Her wedding day look was subtle and sun-kissed without being too much and this is the approach Kate takes with all of her makeup," Emma notes.

Collage of photos of the Princess of Wales on her Wedding Day (L-R) Smiling with long brunette curled hair and wearing a V-neck white lace gown, Smiling and waving with brunette hair and wearing a white lace gown

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson / Staff / WPA Pool / Pool)

According to Hello!, Kate reportedly may have opted for Xen-Tan's Instant Bronzing Mist to unlock her ethereal wedding day glow. Although this mist is now extremely hard to get your hands on, it's loved by many customers thanks to its ability to produce an even, professional-looking finish at home, its long-wearing capabilities and its light creamy vanilla fragrance.

Emma adds: "After her big day, she even inspired the ‘middle-tan’ trend of people wanting to create her natural-looking tan. I’m not surprised, as it’s so understated and yet a bronzy glow makes a real difference to the complexion."

How to achieve the 'Middle-tan'

While we're still in the dark as to how Kate achieves her enviable glow, if you're in the market to achieve the 'Middle-Tan' look, you'll want to opt for a formula that delivers a natural, subtle finish. Thankfully, we've rounded up a few fake tan buys that do exactly that.

Self Tan
The Organic Pharmacy
Self Tan

RRP: £22

Enriched with shea butter, jojoba oil and natural DHA, this lightweight lotion delivers a natural-looking tan, while prioritising the health of the skin. Ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin, this formula works to brighten, hydrate and reduce puffiness of the complexion for an even and radiant finish.

Dove Dermaspa Summer Revived Medium to Dark Self Tanning Body Lotion 200ml
Dove
Dermaspa Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion

RRP: £8.75

Boasting more control over your desire depth of tan, gradual tans are a great option for those wanting a subtle yet buildable finish. Unlock a holiday hue all year round with this Dove option, which boasts a moisturising formula that leaves the skin feeling soft and hydrated for up to 72 hours, whilst imparting a sun-kissed glow.

Vita Liberata Heavenly Self Tanning Elixir - Medium - Tinted, Hydrating Self Tan, for Beautifully Bronzed Skin, Formulated With Organic Aloe Vera & Ginkgo Biloba Extract, 150ml
Vita Liberata
Heavenly Self Tanning Elixir

RRP: £34

This nourishing elixir arrives equipped with organic extracts, such as aloe vera, biloba extract and bladderwrack, to help moisturise the skin, witch hazel as an antioxidant and glycerin to soothe. Boasting a moreish cocoa scent, this formula uses smart technology to minimise odours, before revealing a seamless, natural-looking bronzed glow.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

