Jennifer Aniston uses this easy self-tanner to boost her golden glow – and it's on sale today

Ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston gets her red carpet-ready tan? Well, we've discovered the affordable product the actress uses to achieve that naturally healthy glow.

Many of us are on the hunt for the best fake tans for mature skin that will deliver a 'just got back from holiday' glow, without going streaky or vibrantly orange – we've all been there, right? But one well-known celebrity who always has an effortlessly bronzed glow is Jennifer Aniston.

Though the actress has previously mentioned that she naturally tans well in the sun, she said in an interview with Redbook: "I like the L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes. They're great."

L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Sunless Tanning Towelettes $11.97 at Amazon RRP: $11.97 for 6 towelettes Need a quick and easy natural-looking tan, even when you're on the go? These L'Oréal tanning towelettes are your answer. Enriched with AHAs and vitamin E to help smooth the appearance of the skin, these cloths are pre-prepped with self tan, meaning they can be wiped over the skin to reveal a customisable, subtle bronzed glow.

While Jennifer's tan always looks great, the actress showed how even she can fall victim to a tanning disaster. During filming for the third season of her Apple TV series, The Morning Show, she posted a hilarious self-tanning mishap that she experienced.

Posting to her Instagram, the actress shared a video of her getting her fake tan scrubbed off by a production member. With one leg up on the sink, the actress says: "Note to self, hands and feet you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise...a situation." We've been there, Jen.

In terms of what to know before fake tan for a successful session, moisturising the skin two hours prior to completing your tanning routine is the golden (no pun intended) rule to an effortless sun-kissed glow. In order to avoid stubborn fake tan disasters. We asked tanning expert, James Harknett for the best tips on how to fake tan like a pro, so we can ensure a streak-free result free from tanning mistakes every time.

“If you’re new to self tanning, try to make the actual tanning as easy as possible by opting for a product with a guide colour,” Harknett told woman&home. Another great tip, and one of our personal favourites, is opting for one of the best gradual tan formulas for a less intense approach to fake tanning.

Whether you're applying self tan at home, like one of the best instant tans, or getting a professional spray tan, James stresses the importance of prepping your skin: “Exfoliate the morning or evening before the tanning process, as this will allow your colour to develop to its darkest on the skin.” He also recommends sticking to simple moisturisers that will nourish your skin, or ones that are specifically formulated for use before self tanning.