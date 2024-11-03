Considering a faux glow? Here's everything you should know before applying fake tan

As we approach the season of sun-starved skin, self-tan has the power to transform your skin, body, and mind - really, it can be a secret weapon for boosting confidence. Yet it can still be tricky to master and often feels intimidating to beginners.

For those who haven't tanned at home before and are wondering how to fake tan, this quickfire guide is here to keep you right, and it really comes down to three main factors. “It is important to understand what you want to achieve from your self-tan," says Nicola Matthews, tanning expert and founder of Sienna X tan. "It's about picking the right formula, shade and technique for you."

Here, the experts explain the crucial preparation steps, a guide on picking your perfect tan formula and all the tips and tricks you need to avoid common tanning pitfalls.

Everything you should know before applying self tan

1. Don't just pick any shade

If you aren't a confident tanner or are new to the game then it's always best to pick something lighter and more natural for your first time. It's also a good idea to figure out your undertone to help best match your formula colour.

Even if you think you want a great big hit of tan, "fair skin tones should avoid dark and ultra-dark formulas, instead opt for light-medium tans," Matthews recommends. You can always build up a few applications if needed, "these will compliment your skin tone giving you glowing results."

She continues, "Medium skin tones who tend to tan naturally, should opt for medium-dark shades. Dark skin tones – dark and ultra-dark formulas will help enhance your skin's natural warmness and add a radiance boost"

2. Different formulas have different purposes

Self-tan comes in a surprising number of formulas, each with different benefits and purposes "Mousses have quick-drying formulas and have a lightweight feel. Gradual tanning lotions apply similarly to a normal moisturiser and are super hydrating, offering a gentle build-up of colour," explains Matthews.

"Mists offer fuss-free application - simply spritz and go. They are also a great option for areas such as the hands, face & feet. Tanning drops are a great formulation for facial tanning - they can be applied directly to the face or added to your daily moisturiser."

All-over mousse Tan Luxe Express Tan Mousse $49 at Neiman Marcus $49 at Ulta Beauty $50 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £37 This express tanning mousse develops in as little as 30 minutes for any last-minute plans and tan emergencies. Pop on the clear foam with a mitt and work into your skin in circular motions, leave for your desired development time (up to three hours for a dark bronze) and rinse off. The clever formula will keep developing to produce a realistic-looking glow. Easy Mist St Tropez Purity Tan Mist $30 at lookfantastic $33 at ASOS (USA) $33 at Macy's RRP: £24 One of the most popular face tans for a reason, St Tropez Self Tan Purity Water Face Mist, is ideal for those short on time or new to tanning. The little bottle of tanning mist is a lazy girl's secret for waking up to a gorgeous bronzed face or for wearing over makeup to develop during the day. The tropical-scented mist is lightweight, easy to apply and dries immediately. Instant drops Self Glow by James Read Sunbright Tinted Tan Drops Check Amazon RRP: £39 These tinted tan drops are a bottle of sunshine. Offering an immediate glow, the drops can be added directly to your skin or your moisturiser to give a bronzed base in seconds. Not only does it provide an instant tan but the formula also develops over time to produce a long-lasting glow.

3. Consider development times

"Are you looking for a quick fix or a glowing tan for longer? Picking the right development time depends on how much time you have to spare, and how long you want the tan to last," says Matthews.

If you aren't in a rush, it's easier to opt for a gradual tan which looks more natural and lasts longer. These formulas are best applied before bed and left to develop over eight hours while you sleep. If you're in need of a quick fix, an express formula or an instant tan is the best choice for you.

The day before Gatineau Golden Glow Gradual Tan Check Amazon RRP: £35 For the times you've pre-planned your tan, this gradual lotion is the best. The fast-absorbing gel not only smells delicious but over time creates the most natural tan. Buildable and lightweight, this is applied like a body cream and then all you have to do is wait for the sunkissed colour to appear within a day. The morning-of Bare by Vogue Self-Tan Foam $67.19 at Amazon RRP: £22.50 After something in between instant and gradual tan? Try this foam which develops in four hours. Packed with hydrating ingredients, this self-tan foam glides onto the skin for a seamless and streak-free application. It lasts up to seven days and is ideal for holidays and busy periods. An hour before Bali Body Instant Tan Airbrush $24.95 at Ulta Beauty $27.49 at Target Check Amazon RRP: £19.95 If you need a tan in a hurry then let this mist formula provide a head-to-toe glow in seconds. The formula can be used on both face and body and blended in with a body brush for a natural-looking coverage. It also evens skin tone, blurs blemishes, covers imperfections and leaves skin looking bronzed and airbrushed.

4. Day-before prep can make all the difference

The secret to a successful, smooth tan application is all in the prep, specifically hair removal and exfoliation. For best results, this should be done a full day ahead of the tan application.

"Shaving and exfoliating with a physical scrub 24-48 hours before tanning ensures that the skin recovers and pores close," explains Matthews. "This prevents any redness and irritation."

Skincare Scrub Frank Body Niacinamide Body Scrub Check Amazon RRP: £17 This gritty formula smooths, soothes, and minimises the appearance of blemishes and imperfections on your skin. Use a day before your tan and before you shave. Light Lotion BYOMA Sensitive Skin Body Lotion Check Amazon RRP: £12.99 Ideal for popping on areas like your elbows, knees and hands or anywhere your tan tends to cling, this lotion will ensure an even-looking tan. Apply after exfoliating and shaving and right before you apply your tan. Luxury mitt Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Self Tan Mitt Check Amazon RRP: £12 A tanning mitt is an absolute fake tan essential. This velvety soft double-sided mitt will ensure that your product glides onto your skin, providing an even and smooth coverage with ease.

5. Moisturiser is the best way to defeat streaks

Even with all the skin-smoothing prep in the world and the correct formula, your tan can still streak. To avoid this, you should moisturise a few hours before application for a smoother, more even finish - pay particular attention to drier areas like the ankles, knees and elbows as tan can cling here.

Matthews also suggests making sure your tanning mitt has been washed between uses. "Check that you are using a clean tanning mitt," she suggests. "Any signs of old tan on a mitt can affect the application."

6. Finally, don't forget your hands

Even after you've mastered the art of tanning your body, your hands are one of the hardest areas to get right and there's a fine art to getting them to look natural.

Experts recommend using the leftover product on your mitt to run over your hands and fingers. Sweep the mitt over fingers that are bent at the knuckles for best results. Or for an easy solution, use a tanning mist to gently spritz the backs of your hands only.