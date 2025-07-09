We always look for Reese Witherspoon's go-to eye cream on sale - it's less than £6 today

We love nothing more than when it's confirmed to us that one of our favourite celebs uses a seriously affordable beauty buy.

And ever since Reese Witherspoon's makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, revealed that the secret behind the actress's radiant and bright under eyes is The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream, we've kept an eye out for it in every Amazon Prime Day sale.

And we weren't disappointed this year as the brand has reduced the price of the eye cream from £9.99 to just £5.97, making it an ideal time to snap up and try out Reese's purse-friendly beauty staple.

De-puffing, smoothing, and hydrating, the Caffeine Eye Cream is one of the best eye creams for dark circles as well as being one of the best eye creams for reducing wrinkles. Formulated especially to wake up and brighten the under eye, it's a great step in any skincare routine.

In an Instagram post, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan revealed she relies on the Caffeine Eye Cream to "prevent concealer from creasing as well as reduce puffiness and any unwanted darkness" when creating Reese's makeup looks.

It's thanks not only to the eye cream's lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that it's great underneath makeup. The caffeine, which primarily works to rejuvenate the delicate skin under the eyes and brighten the look of dark circles, also has the added benefit of helping to relieve water retention.

In addition, peptides work to reduce the appearance of fine lines, making this eye cream a real multitasker.

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home is an avid eye cream tryer and knows what makes a great one.

"Eye creams are ideal if you find that your concealer becomes patchy throughout the day or collects in creases and dry areas, as they offer long-lasting hydration," she says.

"Like the best eyeshadow primers, they also prep your under eye and create a base for your concealers to grip onto. Though I would recommend allowing for your chosen eye creams to absorb first before applying your complexion products - to prevent them from pilling or separating."

