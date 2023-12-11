9 best eyeshadow primers to help your eye makeup last all night

Eye makeup struggling to go the distance? Applying one of the best eyeshadow primers will help you to avoid smudged shadow and panda eyes.

The best primers are the backbone of your base, laying the groundwork for your best foundation, either by adding a glow to sallow skin, mattifying shiny t-zones or neutralising redness. And on your lids, a primer can be just as hardworking. “Eyeshadow primers are like secret superheroes – you don’t know you need them until they’re there,” says pro makeup artist and founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty, Ruby Hammer. “They create grip to increase the longevity of your eyeshadows, even out any discolouration of the eyelids and prevent creasing and fading.”

A one-stop solution for all eye and eyeshadow looks, from sultry smoky eyes to everyday neutrals, eyeshadow primers, “act as a reliable base for eyeshadows, eye pencils and liquid products, ensuring they stay in place,” according to Cynthia Di Meo, Global Stylist at Rare Beauty. Hammer advises that they “work best with powder eyeshadows.” However, they’ll still help prevent your best cream eyeshadows from migrating from your lids and intensify the finish of your best eyeshadow sticks. All in all, a very handy thing to have in your makeup bag.

The good thing (or bad, depending on which way you look at it) about eyeshadow primers is that they’re all quite similar, making it difficult to decipher which are worth investing in. To help guide you in the right direction, our beauty editor tested the best-sellers on the market, beneath both cream and powder shadows, to make sure that it’s worth both your time and money.

Ruby Hammer Social Links Navigation Pro Makeup Artist and Founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty Ruby Hammer is a leading figure in the makeup industry and an ambassador for the British Beauty Council. She has her own beauty line, Ruby Hammer Beauty.

Cynthia Di Meo Social Links Navigation Global Stylist at Rare Beauty Cynthia Di Meo is a renowned makeup artist currently working as Global Stylist for Selena Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

10 of the best eyeshadow primers tested by our beauty editor

How we tested the best eyeshadow primers

To put each of the best eyeshadow primers that made this list through their paces, I tested each for at least a whole day and evening with both cream and powder shadows. I have a combination of quite small eyes (which are moving closer towards becoming hooded the older I get) and oily lids, meaning that getting eyeshadows to stay where I put them isn’t entirely easy.

All of the eyeshadow primers that made my top ten passed the test though, meaning that by the time I reached for my best makeup remover at the end of the day my eye makeup was still intact, rather than living a new life anywhere between my eyebrows and the apples of my cheeks. My reviews for each are a reflection of:

How well they held my eyeshadow in place

Whether they intensified the finish and colour of the shadows

If they managed to neutralise my eyelids to create a clear, even canvas

Whether they were easy to use and apply

Everything you need to know eyeshadow primer

What does primer do for eyeshadow? “An eyeshadow primer is the secret to maintaining long-lasting eye makeup looks that won’t fade,” says Di Meo. “It will create a smooth, oil-controlling surface to prep your eye area for colour application.” In our opinion, it’s a useful add-on to eyeshadow, but whether or not you appreciate its benefits will depend on things like whether you have naturally oily or hooded lids, as well as the eyeshadows you’re using. Some shadows will have been formulated to have brighter pigment and better staying power than others, even without the addition of a primer. “Whether you need an eyeshadow primer depends on your personal preference,” Di Meo adds. “If you want your eyeshadow to stay as vibrant and as crease-free as possible throughout the day then an eyeshadow primer will help lock in the pigment.”

Should you match your eyeshadow primer to your skin tone? Eyeshadow primers normally come in one shade – either a creamy beige colour or a sort of putty pink. That’s not the colour of most people’s actual eyelids, but Hammer says not to worry about it too much. “Though it’s always great for brands to have tones for all ends of the spectrum, it’s more important that the texture suits your skin type. Primers prepare the eyelids for colour to be applied on top, boosting their intensity, so don’t need to be a complete skin tone match.” ‘When I shop for an eyeshadow primer, I prefer colourless or neutral shades,” adds Di Meo. “Tinted primers can enhance the vibrancy of layered eyeshadow colours, but if unsure, opting for a colourless primer is a safe choice.”

What is the best primer for dry eyelids? If you have naturally dry skin around the eyes, which can be caused by things like your skin type, allergies or wearing contact lenses, then you probably find that eyeshadow can cling in patches or flake off. In this case, you’ll want to choose an eyeshadow primer formula that focuses on hydrating and smoothing the area. “There are lots of different eye shadow primers for all different purposes, and you need to pick the right texture for you,” advises Hammer. “Creamy is great for dry lids, whereas if you have oily lids, you may want a thicker more mattifying texture.”

There we have it – the best eyeshadow primers for all budgets, skin tones and types. Hopefully you've found a new can't-live-without-it beauty product on this list.