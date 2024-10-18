Gorgeous smokey eye makeup looks to bookmark now and recreate later

Few makeup looks are more classic than the smokey eye. As it works well with pretty much any colour palette, it’s an incredibly versatile choice that can be adapted to suit different eye colours and complexions.

Not only that, but a smokey eye is often easier to create than you might think. For easy makeup looks, all you need are two shades of shadow – one being noticeably darker to create the dimension – and, depending on how intense and defined you'd like the final result to be, a pencil liner that can be smudged a little when first applied. You'll also want to apply a good eyeshadow primer before moving on to your shadow to ensure everything stays in place.

And where better to look for makeup inspiration than celebrities, many of whom attend star-studded events on the regular and walk several red carpets a year? That’s precisely why we’ve compiled this guide to some of our favourite smokey eye looks from the A-list – consider this all the smokey makeup inspiration you need.

32 gorgeous smokey eye makeup looks as seen on celebrities

Sofía Vergara

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

A smokey eye is a go-to look for many a celebrity on the red carpet, but Sofía Vergara has a good claim to it being her signature look; it plays up to her big brown eyes beautifully. To recreate the look, use a good eyeshadow primer to boost longevity, plus a pencil that smudges well before drying down.

Recreate Sofia Vergara's smokey eye look

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion $28 at Amazon RRP: £21 All good long-lasting makeup looks are bolstered with the help of an eyeshadow primer, and Urban Decay's is widely regarded as one of the very best. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner £32 at Selfridges RRP: £32 With a nice bit of smudging time, Victoria Beckham's range of pencil liners pack incredible colour payoff and decent wear time – perfect for smokey eye makeup looks. Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara $14.99 at Walmart $21.99 at Amazon $34.85 at Nordstrom RRP: £31 The clue is in the name, this mascara was made for smokey eye looks. It separates and lengthens lashes brilliantly, adding just the right amount of volume and intensity.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Playing into the smokey palette, Sienna Miller's grey smokey eye makeup look brings out her beautiful blue eyes – plus, look at those lashes! Her pale pink lippy completes the look perfectly.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Winged eyeshadow is still very much on trend and perfectly accentuates Lupita Nyong'o's eye shape as part of this smokey makeup look. The actress rocked this chic, sultry look at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Metallic shades really lend themselves well to smokey eye makeup, as Demi Moore proves here with this gorgeous coppery look. Finish with a dash of liner and you're good to go.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Eva Longoria is another name that goes hand in hand with a smokey eye makeup look, regularly showcasing this look on the red carpet. Copy her look with a buildable cream eye shadow and fluttery fake eyelashes.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love this dimensional look on Jennifer Lopez, which complements her sparkling earrings and necklace perfectly. Recreate it with a flick of liquid liner and a pair of voluminous and fluttery false eyelashes.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Warm brown tones are a great way to draw attention to the eyes with a smokey look – and we love when they match the outfit too, like Michelle Yeoh's look here.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love a dark and intense smokey eye makeup look, but depth and dimension can be added through warm and metallic shades, too. This look perfectly defines Halle Berry's eyes.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this deep emerald liner on Viola Davis, who regularly opts for jewel tones on the red carpet. Plus, check out that eyeshadow wing!

Mindy Kaling

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Perfectly pairing smokey shades with a little sparkle, Mindy Kaling's extra long lashes make the ideal finishing touch to this red carpet makeup look. Her side parted waves and diamond-encrusted necklace ooze old Hollywood glam.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

A little smoked-out grey perfectly defines Helen Mirren's eyes here. A darker tone on her bottom lashes and layers of mascara add a bit of extra drama.

Octavia Spencer

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A lesser-seen colour palette – but a gorgeous one – purple makes a great choice for a smokey eye, as Octavia Spencer perfectly demonstrates. Her blush adds a bit of extra warmth to the look.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Using a rich warm brown in a perfect eyeshadow wing, Nicole Kidman's makeup perfectly plays up to her eyes here - and her smokey eye contrasts beautifully with her pale skin.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's makeup look here is a classic definition of a smokey eye ensemble, showcasing real red carpet glamour. In a gunmetal shade with a white shadow on the inner corner, her makeup really makes her eyes pop.

Rosario Dawson

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Proving that smokey eyes don't have to take a maximalist's approach to have impact, Rosario Dawson's tightlining makes for a subtle-yet-defined smokey eye.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Another star who is no stranger to a smokey eye, Sarah Jessica Parker's look incorporates a glitzy gold shade in the inner corners for added detail. She completes the look with a subtle pink lip.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Showcasing the power of winged eyeshadow, this shade of brown defines Zoe Saldana's eyes beautifully. Pro tip: always blend your shadow with a clean fluffy eyeshadow brush as the final step for a seamless finish.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a smokey eye – in fact, it's one of her most worn looks for public appearances. This rich brown palette is one of her go-to styles and suits her down to a tee.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/GC Images via Getty Images)

We love this intense smokey eye on brown eyed beauty Priyanka Chopra. Pair a smudgable pencil liner with one of the best volumising mascaras and you'll be onto a winner.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love these taupe tones on Julia Roberts, with her look finished with the perfect eye-defining flick of liquid liner.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Along with her signature glow, a smokey eye looks gorgeous on Meghan Markle. This perfectly blended look - teamed with a subtle blush and pink lip - is a great example.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Julianne Moore is a lady whose makeup artist really knows how to accentuate her eyes; this blush and brown eyeshadow look is a real winner and the warmer tones complement her red hair beautifully.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

If anybody has a smokey eye as their signature makeup look, it's Victoria Beckham, who regularly opts for gorgeous brown shades on her lids. We love the addition of metallic sheen here.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emerald green is an exquisite choice of eyeshadow colour – particularly in winter – and works well as part of this "smoked out" look on Salma Hayek. We also love how she's matched her dress and her lids!

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Greys are a great way to add smokey intensity; we love this gunmetal shade on Sandra Bullock, paired with a deeper shade of liner.

Golda Rosheuvel

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The inclusion of a frosted shade into Golda Rosheuvel's smokey eye makeup is a classic look and really draws attention to her eyes.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage via Getty Images)

This look on Scarlett Johansson is a classic dark smokey eye that brings all the drama you'd want for an evening 'do. Her slicked-back hair adds an extra layer of intensity and emphasis to her eyes.

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Brown is often described as a "softer" alternative to black and dark grey eye makeup, but it can still have an intense effect, as Lucy Liu proves in this photo. Her soft pink lipstick and diamond earrings complete her uber-glamourous look.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Blush is a great way to create a slightly warmer smokey eye look, much like this makeup ensemble on Jessica Chastain. The subtle purple tones in her shadow also match her sparkly dress perfectly.

Jennifer Hudson

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This silvery grey smokey eyeshadow creation on Jennifer Hudson gets our seal of approval – perfectly defining her eyes. It'd be a great one to recreate for parties or special occasions.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A classic smudged liner look, finished with velvety mascara, this makeup brings out Emily Blunt's cool blue eyes beautifully.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A great look on Kate Hudson, this soft blush smokey eye lends itself well to daytime events or elevated evening looks. Her subtle shimmery shadow - stretching up to her brows - gives a youthful glow.