Gorgeous smokey eye makeup looks to bookmark now and recreate later

Few makeup looks are more classic than the smokey eye. As it works well with pretty much any colour palette, it’s an incredibly versatile choice that can be adapted to suit different eye colours and complexions.

Not only that, but a smokey eye is often easier to create than you might think. For easy makeup looks, all you need are two shades of shadow – one being noticeably darker to create the dimension – and, depending on how intense and defined you'd like the final result to be, a pencil liner that can be smudged a little when first applied. You'll also want to apply a good eyeshadow primer before moving on to your shadow to ensure everything stays in place.

And where better to look for makeup inspiration than celebrities, many of whom attend star-studded events on the regular and walk several red carpets a year? That’s precisely why we’ve compiled this guide to some of our favourite smokey eye looks from the A-list – consider this all the smokey makeup inspiration you need.

32 gorgeous smokey eye makeup looks as seen on celebrities

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

A smokey eye is a go-to look for many a celebrity on the red carpet, but Sofía Vergara has a good claim to it being her signature look; it plays up to her big brown eyes beautifully. To recreate the look, use a good eyeshadow primer to boost longevity, plus a pencil that smudges well before drying down.

Recreate Sofia Vergara's smokey eye look

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

RRP: £21

All good long-lasting makeup looks are bolstered with the help of an eyeshadow primer, and Urban Decay's is widely regarded as one of the very best.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

RRP: £32

With a nice bit of smudging time, Victoria Beckham's range of pencil liners pack incredible colour payoff and decent wear time – perfect for smokey eye makeup looks.

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara

RRP: £31

The clue is in the name, this mascara was made for smokey eye looks. It separates and lengthens lashes brilliantly, adding just the right amount of volume and intensity.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attends the Premiere of Roadside Attraction's 'American Woman' at ArcLight Hollywood on June 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Playing into the smokey palette, Sienna Miller's grey smokey eye makeup look brings out her beautiful blue eyes – plus, look at those lashes! Her pale pink lippy completes the look perfectly.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Winged eyeshadow is still very much on trend and perfectly accentuates Lupita Nyong'o's eye shape as part of this smokey makeup look. The actress rocked this chic, sultry look at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition Presented by Chopard and Red Sea International Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Metallic shades really lend themselves well to smokey eye makeup, as Demi Moore proves here with this gorgeous coppery look. Finish with a dash of liner and you're good to go.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Eva Longoria is another name that goes hand in hand with a smokey eye makeup look, regularly showcasing this look on the red carpet. Copy her look with a buildable cream eye shadow and fluttery fake eyelashes.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love this dimensional look on Jennifer Lopez, which complements her sparkling earrings and necklace perfectly. Recreate it with a flick of liquid liner and a pair of voluminous and fluttery false eyelashes.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Warm brown tones are a great way to draw attention to the eyes with a smokey look – and we love when they match the outfit too, like Michelle Yeoh's look here.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love a dark and intense smokey eye makeup look, but depth and dimension can be added through warm and metallic shades, too. This look perfectly defines Halle Berry's eyes.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this deep emerald liner on Viola Davis, who regularly opts for jewel tones on the red carpet. Plus, check out that eyeshadow wing!

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Perfectly pairing smokey shades with a little sparkle, Mindy Kaling's extra long lashes make the ideal finishing touch to this red carpet makeup look. Her side parted waves and diamond-encrusted necklace ooze old Hollywood glam.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren, actress attends the 18th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

A little smoked-out grey perfectly defines Helen Mirren's eyes here. A darker tone on her bottom lashes and layers of mascara add a bit of extra drama.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A lesser-seen colour palette – but a gorgeous one – purple makes a great choice for a smokey eye, as Octavia Spencer perfectly demonstrates. Her blush adds a bit of extra warmth to the look.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Using a rich warm brown in a perfect eyeshadow wing, Nicole Kidman's makeup perfectly plays up to her eyes here - and her smokey eye contrasts beautifully with her pale skin.

Angela Bassett

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett's makeup look here is a classic definition of a smokey eye ensemble, showcasing real red carpet glamour. In a gunmetal shade with a white shadow on the inner corner, her makeup really makes her eyes pop.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson attends the special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's "Dopesick" at El Capitan Theatre on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Proving that smokey eyes don't have to take a maximalist's approach to have impact, Rosario Dawson's tightlining makes for a subtle-yet-defined smokey eye.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the gala performance after party for "Plaza Suite" at The Savoy Hotel on January 28, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Another star who is no stranger to a smokey eye, Sarah Jessica Parker's look incorporates a glitzy gold shade in the inner corners for added detail. She completes the look with a subtle pink lip.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Showcasing the power of winged eyeshadow, this shade of brown defines Zoe Saldana's eyes beautifully. Pro tip: always blend your shadow with a clean fluffy eyeshadow brush as the final step for a seamless finish.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a smokey eye – in fact, it's one of her most worn looks for public appearances. This rich brown palette is one of her go-to styles and suits her down to a tee.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is seen at the Bulgari Hotel on May 21, 2024 in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/GC Images via Getty Images)

We love this intense smokey eye on brown eyed beauty Priyanka Chopra. Pair a smudgable pencil liner with one of the best volumising mascaras and you'll be onto a winner.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love these taupe tones on Julia Roberts, with her look finished with the perfect eye-defining flick of liquid liner.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Along with her signature glow, a smokey eye looks gorgeous on Meghan Markle. This perfectly blended look - teamed with a subtle blush and pink lip - is a great example.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore arrive for the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Julianne Moore is a lady whose makeup artist really knows how to accentuate her eyes; this blush and brown eyeshadow look is a real winner and the warmer tones complement her red hair beautifully.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham arrives at the Premiere Of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

If anybody has a smokey eye as their signature makeup look, it's Victoria Beckham, who regularly opts for gorgeous brown shades on her lids. We love the addition of metallic sheen here.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emerald green is an exquisite choice of eyeshadow colour – particularly in winter – and works well as part of this "smoked out" look on Salma Hayek. We also love how she's matched her dress and her lids!

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock attends the UK screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Greys are a great way to add smokey intensity; we love this gunmetal shade on Sandra Bullock, paired with a deeper shade of liner.

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel arrives at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The inclusion of a frosted shade into Golda Rosheuvel's smokey eye makeup is a classic look and really draws attention to her eyes.

Scarlett Johansson

Actress Scarlett Johansson attends the "Fly me To The Moon" premier at the Matadero cultural center on July 11, 2024 in Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage via Getty Images)

This look on Scarlett Johansson is a classic dark smokey eye that brings all the drama you'd want for an evening 'do. Her slicked-back hair adds an extra layer of intensity and emphasis to her eyes.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Brown is often described as a "softer" alternative to black and dark grey eye makeup, but it can still have an intense effect, as Lucy Liu proves in this photo. Her soft pink lipstick and diamond earrings complete her uber-glamourous look.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Blush is a great way to create a slightly warmer smokey eye look, much like this makeup ensemble on Jessica Chastain. The subtle purple tones in her shadow also match her sparkly dress perfectly.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This silvery grey smokey eyeshadow creation on Jennifer Hudson gets our seal of approval – perfectly defining her eyes. It'd be a great one to recreate for parties or special occasions.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends a special screening of "The Fall Guy" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A classic smudged liner look, finished with velvety mascara, this makeup brings out Emily Blunt's cool blue eyes beautifully.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the 20th anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala at Ron Burkle’s Greenacres on September 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A great look on Kate Hudson, this soft blush smokey eye lends itself well to daytime events or elevated evening looks. Her subtle shimmery shadow - stretching up to her brows - gives a youthful glow.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

