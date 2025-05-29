Catherine Zeta-Jones' best beauty moments from over the years

We probably don’t need to tell you that Catherine Zeta-Jones is a British icon of both the big and small screens. Propelling to worldwide fame in the ‘90s, she’s had leading roles in The Mask of Zorro, Traffic and Chicago. More recently, she’s taken on the iconic role of Addams family matriarch Morticia Addams in Netflix’s revival of the franchise, Wednesday.

Naturally, this level of stardom has meant many public appearances at photocalls, red carpet premieres, and award shows alike, for which her glam squad has helped her serve up incredible looks over the years.

Though her signature look is often a glossy blow dry and a smokey eye, she has mixed it up a lot over the years – and is a great source of hair and makeup inspiration. To that end, we’ve revisited some of our favourite beauty moments from the star here…

32 of Catherine Zeta-Jones' best beauty looks from over the years

Warm ultra smokey eye

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

It doesn't get much better than this when it comes to well-diffused and blended warm smokey eyeshadow looks. We love the way it frames Catherine's eyes while adding a level of drama to her overall look, alongside bronzed skin and a taupe lipstick. Love this look as much as we do? Here are some of our favourite products to help recreate it...

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Palette View at Sephora UK $52 at Amazon RRP: £55 Containing 12 ultra-fine and easy-to-blend eyeshadows, Makeup by Mario's Master Matte's palette contains a gorgeous range of warm- and cool-toned neutral shades that cover the basics – a great choice if you want to create a similar makeup look to Catherine's gorgeous warm smokey eye. VIEVE Sunset Blush Check Amazon RRP: £27 With gorgeous pink and orange shades inspired by, you guessed it, a sunset, this VIEVE blush blends easily and is ideal for creating that warm flush of colour onto the cheeks. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Volumising Mascara View at Sephora UK RRP: £21 One of the hero products from Selena Gomez's makeup brand, Rare Beauty, this mascara impresses with length while adding a decent amount of volume and lift. It's one of the best buildable options for creating an impactful lash look.

Extra long ponytail and a mauve lip

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This hairstyle has a lot to love – it makes an impact by being worn to one side, while the half-up element draws attention to Catherine's features and this pretty makeup look. She paired this mauve lipstick with liner and a fluttery lash for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020.

Glossy blow dry and voluminous lashes

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images via Getty Images)

With an eye-catching, slightly spidery and voluminous lash, Catherine kept her makeup palette warm and fresh for the Women In Cinema event during the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival – pairing it with what's arguably her signature hairstyle, a glossy and bouncy blow dry.

Tousled up do and smokey eye

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Where to even start with what we love about this hair and makeup look? The tousled updo is elegant and chic, while Catherine's eyes are lined with a perfect flick of eyeliner alongside voluminous lashes and a muted rose shade of lipstick. This winning look was worn to the Walpole British Luxury Awards back in 2017.

Multidimensional metallic eyes

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love the intensity of this deep purple metallic smokey eye, which was a perfect complementary look on Catherine's eyes for a red carpet launch event in 2022. Look more closely, though, and you'll notice it also matches the purple sequins of her gown. Five stars.

Side parted loose curls and radiant skin

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A strong case for the power of loose and bouncy curls, Catherine paired her lengthy flowing hairstyle with glowing skin, a cool-toned shade of pink lipstick and steely-grey metallic eye makeup for the 2023 BAFTA awards.

The big blow dry

(Image credit: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

We're obsessed with this big, feathered blow dry on Catherine in this throwback snap from around 1991 – though the overall look has a kind of '70s feel to it, in our opinion. With fresh skin and a classic brown lipstick, this image was taken around the time of her role in the TV drama series, The Darling Buds of May.

Champagne pink eyes and rosy lips

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

The contrast between this pretty pink lipstick and Catherine's emerald green dress made for such a good combination when she attended the Golden Globes in 2019. Look closer and you'll spot a seriously pretty sparkly pink champagne coloured shade on her eyes, too. Just gorgeous.

The Hepburn-esque updo

(Image credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

A clear nod to Breakfast At Tiffany's, if ever we saw one, Catherine channelled Audrey Hepburn's most famous role with this heightened hairstyle and its sweeping side fringe. The finishing touches were a soft smokey eye and purple-pink lipstick for the 2004 Golden Globe Awards.

Old Hollywood waves

(Image credit: Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Hollywood waves have such classic appeal, which is why they've stood the test of time as a go-to glamorous hairstyle for the best part of a century – something Catherine knows well, as it's a look she's gone for on several occasions, including this shot from the 2013 Oscars.

The '20s-esque updo

(Image credit: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

First of all, this makeup is stunning – warm bronzed cheeks, a reddish-brown lip and a brown smokey eye all get ticks in our book. But this updo and its '20s-inspired silhouette is also a big win, which Catherine wore to the MIPCOM Opening Party in 2017.

Intense smokey eye

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

If it weren't for the pale-toned lip, we'd say this makeup look is strikingly similar to Catherine's on-screen character, Morticia Addams; there's a definite vampy vibe here. Unlike Morticia's sleek tresses, however, the star's hair was styled in ultra-loose waves for this Hollywood photocall for Wednesday in 2023.

Cherry red lip

(Image credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images)

With fresh-looking skin and a smooth blow dry, we love this bold poppy red shade of lipstick on Catherine, complementing her complexion perfectly for her appearance at a press conference for Cocaine Godmother in 2018.

Platinum blonde bob

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Most of us know Catherine as having deep brunette hair, but there have been times when she's dabbled with blonde hair. Easily one of the most memorable, though, was when she attended Bette Midler's Hulaween bash in 2019 sporting this platinum bob, '20s pencil thin brows and burgundy eyeshadow and lipstick.

The curly blowout

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Everything about this look feels very true to some of the most popular beauty looks of the '00s, from the big barrel curls to the generous application of bronzer and pencil liner, with an all-around beach holiday feel to it. Catherine stepped out with this look to attend a photocall for The Legend Of Zorro in 2005.

The vintage bob

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Put this image in black and white, and it could quite easily have been taken in the early-to-mid 1900s, such is the classic vintage silhouette of Catherine's long bob. She paired it with a soft orange-red lip for an appearance on the Today show circa 2010.

Lilac eyeshadow and bright red lip

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sometimes, less is more with makeup, but for others, more is more. This is one of the latter occasions; we love the fun bright shades involved in this look on Catherine, which paired a bold cherry red lipstick with a soft lilac eyeshadow and bronzed cheeks for the premiere of The Legend of Zorro in 2005.

Texturised updo and extra long lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't take our eyes off these lengthy and fluttery lashes on Catherine, perfectly complemented by a nice bit of smudged liner and dusky pink lipstick. Paired with a slightly backcombed updo, this made for a seriously chic ensemble at The Actors Fund of America's Career Transition for Dancers Jubilee Gala in 2017.

Glowy bronzed cheeks

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another strong case for the power of the best bronzer, Catherine stepped out with a big, bouncy and curled blow dry and a gorgeous brown lip colour when she attended the Producers Guild Awards back in 2009.

Side fringe and emerald liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably the closest you can get to a full fringe while still being a side fringe, we love this feathered and choppy look on Catherine – not to mention the makeup, which incorporated a pretty emerald green shade of eyeliner for a fun infusion of colour, as seen at the world premiere of Intolerable Cruelty in 2003.

Brown-red lipstick

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a simple, smooth blowout, Catherine let her makeup and accessories take centre stage here – a gorgeous brown-red shade of lipstick that worked perfectly with her colouring. She stepped out with this look for the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards back in 2009.

Messy bun and bronze-toned makeup

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

While we love long hairstyles, there's such power in a simple and chic updo, too, as Catherine showcases here. The rest of her look channelled similarly understated soft glam with a brown smokey eye, defined brows and a raisin shade of lipstick.

Bright blush

(Image credit: Carlo Allegri\Getty Images)

We love a bright and bold pop of blush, which is the exact effect this bold coral shade gives Catherine's overall look. She opted for soft and glossy waves alongside this fun makeup for the premiere of Ocean's Twelve in 2004.

Corner detailing and beige lipstick

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Look closely and you'll notice Catherine is sporting one of our favourite easy makeup tricks for brighter eyes – highlighting the inner corner of the eye with a bright and shimmery shade of eyeshadow, in this case a pop of silver alongside smokey grey. She paired this with a glossy beige lipstick for the perfect finish.

Partially plaited updo

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Simple and chic, at first glance, it looks as though Catherine is wearing a half-up hairstyle or that her glossy hair is secured with a headband. Look closer, though, and you'll notice it's been partially plaited for a nice bit of detail – paired with healthy glowing skin and a fluttery voluminous lash for the 2011 A Fine Romance event.

Peachy pink blusher

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

We are big fans of a heavy blush moment when it comes to makeup and love the way this pretty pink flush hugs Catherine's cheeks. Her skin was glowing and radiant while her eyes sported a big, fluffy lash for the premiere Of FX Network's Feud: Bette And Joan in 2017.

Elongated eyeshadow wing and a big blowout

(Image credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we think there's something reminiscent of '70s hairstyles with this big and voluminous blowout, which we love on Catherine – not to mention the winged eyeshadow. She stepped out with this particular look for the Golden Globes in 2018.

Plaited bun and glowing skin

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Just look at that highlighter – dazzling, no? We love the way this glow frames Catherine's eye and cheeks, not to mention the plaited updo she stepped out wearing for the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence event during the 2011 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Sleek roots and XXL lashes

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sleek roots paired with loose hair that cascades behind the head is a great way to draw attention to your features without relying on an updo, as Catherine demonstrates here. Her rich, smokey eye was the star of the show, paired with a muted brown-pink shade of lipstick for the 2015 Golden Globes.

Deep side parting

(Image credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images)

Big curls and a deep side parting like this one can be such a callback to vintage glamour, particularly when worn to one side like Catherine's red carpet hairstyle here. She paired this gorgeous hairstyle with sheeny skin and a warm beige lip for the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda event in 2014.

Dark red lipstick and lengthy lashes

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love a rich, dark red lipstick, be it wine or blood red like Catherine's shade here. A statement lip works with minimal eye makeup or something more maximal, like a smokey eye, which the star opted for when she attended the Movies For Grownups Awards in 2016.

Soft eyeshadow wing

(Image credit: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love this elongated eyeshadow wing on Catherine that incorporates soft, taupey browns – the perfect pairing for this beige lipstick. The star stepped out with this and a glossy blowout for the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday in 2022.