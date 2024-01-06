32 of the best 70s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

From the shag haircut to the Afro and feathered layers, these are the most iconic 70s hairstyles seen on celebrities

It was the era of disco and big, big hair – and to that end, '70s hairstyles did not scrimp on the statement factor.

From shag haircuts to Afros, feathered layers and curtain bangs, the decade wasn’t short on incredible hairstyles from fashion and beauty icons like Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks and more. 

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic and want to browse beauty looks from days gone by, or you want to add a bit of '70s inspiration to your look, we’ve rounded up both some iconic celebrity looks from the decade as well as some more recent options that have a definite '70s feel. (And when you're done here, be sure to check out our edits of the best 90s hairstyles and 80s hairstyles, too.) Here are some of the best hairstyles to inspire you. 

The best 70s hairstyles as seen on celebrities 

1. The feathered style

Farrah Fawcett circa 1970 in New York City

(Image credit: Images Press/Getty Images)

Among the most famous hairstyles from this decade is Farrah Fawcett's iconic feathered style, complete with a classic '70s fringe. If you want to recreate it, a rounded brush is key to styling the layers for this look – whether you opt for a dryer and separate hairbrush or a 2-in-1 hair dryer brush. Use a little hairspray to keep your hair in place and, if yours lacks volume, apply some mousse while it's wet for extra lift. 

To create the iconic '70s feathered shape, use a round brush and blow dry sections curving outwards and away from your face. 

Mousse adds a great amount of lift, which is useful for creating voluminous 70s-inspired hairstyles. 

2. The Afro

Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 16, 1975 in Los Angeles. California

(Image credit: Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

No matter the style, big hair was very much the theme of the 70s. A true music legend, Diana Ross' Afro – and in fact, this exact photograph of her – was an extremely iconic look from the decade. 

3. The shag haircut

American singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks of rock band Fleetwood Mac, in New Haven, Connecticut, October 1975

(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Another 70s icon, Stevie Nicks is synonymous with the shag haircut, which is up there there with the most recognisable hairstyles from the decade. With a lot of short layers around the head and a shaggy curtain fringe, her signature look is still used as a shag haircut reference today.

4. The curly bangs

Singer and actress Cher poses for a publicity Session in July 1979 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Arguably Cher's most recognisable hairstyle is her ultra long, sleek, poker straight hair – but she had so many other great styles over the years, too, including this curly style with bangs. 

5. The mullet

Actress Jane Fonda won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1971 film Klute.

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images)

As a hair trend, the mullet might be more synonymous with the '80s, but Jane Fonda's hairstyle – which she wore in the '70s film Klute – is a very recognisable look from the decade. 

6. The heavy fringe

American soul singer Tina Turner in a fur coat, circa 1975

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Arguably Tina Turner's most recognisable look is her voluminous shaggy mullet hairstyle – which is definitely iconic. But before that became her signature in the '80s, she was seen with this wide and heavy full fringe in the '70s. 

7. The bouncy blowout

Meryl Streep photographed in 1979

(Image credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Acting legend Meryl Streep looks brilliant both with short hairstyles, such as her short layered worn in the Devil Wears Prada in the noughties and longer hair, like this bouncy blow dry, which is swept away from her face with bouncy curved ends.

8. The feathered side fringe

Olivia Newton-John attends the 50th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion circa 1978 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Saxon/IMAGES/Getty Images)

As well as hairstyles like the one Farrah Fawcett made famous in the '70s, feathering was incorporated into hairstyles in other ways through the decade – as seen here on Grease star Olivia Newton-John's sweeping layered side fringe. 

9. The rounded bob

Model and actress Bianca Jagger attends the first night of the musical 'Billy' at the Drury Lane Theatre in London, UK, 3rd May 1974

(Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bob hairstyles have been popular for more than a century, with different variations trending throughout the decades, including the '70s. Bianca Jagger's look here is a great example of a side parted bob with rounded layers – similar to the very on-trend maxi bob

10. The shaggy bob

American singer Debbie Harry on the set of the "Heart of Glass" video shoot, 1979

(Image credit: Roberta Bayley/Redferns via Getty Images)

Another great example of a popular bob look in the '70s, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry's signature look through to the '80s was kind of a shag-meets-bob. With lots and lots of layers it still had a bit of a blunt feel, not unlike the Italian bob that's popular today.  

11. The bouffant

Dolly Parton circa 1977 in New York City

(Image credit: Allan Tannenbaum/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has always been famous for having big hair, but her signature style has changed slightly over the years. Before her recognisable shaggy mullet-esque style, her look was more of a bouncy bouffant – but still with tons of volume. 

12. The modern shag haircut

Dakota Johnson attends Hope For Depression Research Foundation's 17th Annual HOPE Luncheon at The Plaza on November 14, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Moving into more modern examples of 70s-inspired hairstyles, the shag has evolved throughout the decades. In the 2020s, the vibe is very much grown-out shaggy layers, seen at a particularly long length here on Dakota Johnson, and often paired with a slightly feathered fringe. 

13. The curtain bangs updo

Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moonfall" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Curtain bangs are still all the rage in 2024, giving modern day haircuts a real nod to the '70s. They also look really great when the hair is worn in an updo  – Halle Berry's slightly "swooped" fringe frames her face nicely here, paired with a chic volumised style. 

14. The curly half up

Kerry Washington arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love this voluminous curly hairstyle seen on actress Kerry Washington, whose partially slicked down look really accentuates her face shape. It's a great example of a kind of "half up" style, which combines the best bits of an updo and a longer hairstyle. 

15. The centre part

Lucy Liu attends the photocall for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Palazzo Manfredi on March 02, 2023 in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A centre parting paired with a hairstyle that doesn't feature much graduation in length, like actress Lucy Liu's sleek look here, has a kind of 60s-meets-70s vibe to it. Keeping your hair mostly one length can give it a thicker appearance – making it a good hairstyle for fine hair that's on the thin side, too.

16. The brushed out curls

US actress Amanda Seyfried arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This hairstyle, seen on actress Amanda Seyfried at last year's Met Gala, really says "disco hair". To recreate these brushed out curls (if your hair doesn't have a similar pattern), start with smooth-dried hair, style with one of the best curling irons or wands, leave to cool slightly, then brush through. 

17. The topknot

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants on November 01, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A topknot is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, suiting all face shapes and one that works for pretty much any occasion – plus, it was a popular look in the 70s. There are so many different variations, but we love this particular style seen on singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. 

18. The wedge

Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw" Special Screening at The Curzon Mayfair on July 23, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

The wedge was a popular thick, short hairstyle in the '70s that packed lots of volume. Here, actress Helen Mirren's shorter bob haircut has a similar shape but is a kind of softer take on the iconic style, giving it more of a modern feel. 

19. The soft curtain bangs

Julia Roberts rrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Here, actress Julia Roberts' long wavy hair features has been styled to look like very grown-out curtain bangs, adding slight face-framing sections of hair to her style, as well as a bit of a '70s feel to the overall look.

20. The voluminous curls

Thandiwe Newton arrives at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awardsat The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Big voluminous curls are a winning look every time, whatever the occasion, as actress Thandiwe Newton showcases here – but this is also a hairstyle that definitely feels reminiscent of the big curls seen in the '70s.

21. Smooth and sleek

Eva Longoria attends the Women in Film Presents 2023 WIF Honors at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Smooth and sleek straight hair with a centre parting, like Eva Longoria's look here, is a timeless look but one that stars like Cher often sported in the '70s, so it feels reminiscent of the decade.

22. The curly shag

Sandra Oh attends the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A shag haircut looks great on curly hair, and Sandra Oh is a great example of a more modern, softer take on the iconic 70s hairstyle – still layered throughout but without quite so much difference in length – and one that she's also paired with a feathered full fringe. 

23. The high ponytail

Gabrielle Union attends the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ultra high ponytail – as worn by Gabrielle Union with braids here – was a key hairstyle through the '60s, '70s and into the '80s, and remains a popular style today because it's so versatile, working well for the everyday or evening out.  

24. The swooped bangs

Awards Presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London, England

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Curtain bangs can be anything from almost a full fringe to a barely there, grown out style. Here actress Priyanka Chopra's are a little closer to the latter, but definitely feature that '70s "swooped" shape, which she paired with a bubble ponytail. 

25. The loose waves

Blake Lively attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood via Getty Images)

Blake Lively's loose, undone and beachy waves, worn here in a half up hairstyle, have a kind of boho '70s feel to them. Either a curling wand or heatless curl methods can work really well for creating this kind of look.

26. The voluminous bun

Salma Hayek Pinault, wearing Gucci, attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA via Getty Images)

A bun is a classic and timeless hairstyle, and various takes on the style have been on trend over the years. A large bun was a popular look in the '70s – much like this elegant style seen on actress Salma Hayek. 

27. The mini plaits

Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Small plaits are a style that's become very popular again over the past few years, seen on celebrities like actress Margot Robbie, and were a look that became very popular back in the '70s. They're also a popular choice as a festival hairstyle. 

28. The curly bob

Viola Davis arrives at the "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Curly hair looks great at any length, from shorter crops to longer, layered styles, and a curly bob is always a great idea. By sitting around the chin length, this centre parted style perfectly compliments actress Viola Davis' face shape. 

29. The undone updo

Andie MacDowell attends the "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Loose and "lived-in" updos always look chic, as actress Andie MacDowell proves here with her undone ponytail, and can have a bit of '70s-esque, boho feel – though not quite as dramatic as the big backcombed hairstyles that followed in the '80s.

30. The plaited updo

Jennifer Lopez attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

A plaited updo is another great look if you want to wear your hair up, and can make for a great choice of hairstyle for an evening out or special occasion, much like singer and actress Jennifer Lopez's slicked-back red carpet look here. 

31. The modern rounded layers

Jennifer Aniston attends the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The pageboy or bowl haircuts of the 60s and 70s may not be quite such a trend today, but rounded silhouettes are still seen in bobs, mid-length haircuts and longer hairstyles – like this look on Jennifer Aniston. The curved, face-framing layers give it a similar feel to her days as Friends' Rachel Green.

32. The layered pixie crop

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last but by no means least, pixie cuts or crops are another iconic hairstyle that has been popular throughout the decades. Shorter, layered styles not dissimilar to Jamie Lee Curtis's signature look were popular in the '70s and can really emphasise your facial features. 

Lucy Abbersteen