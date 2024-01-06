32 of the best 70s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

It was the era of disco and big, big hair – and to that end, '70s hairstyles did not scrimp on the statement factor.

From shag haircuts to Afros, feathered layers and curtain bangs, the decade wasn’t short on incredible hairstyles from fashion and beauty icons like Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks and more.

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic and want to browse beauty looks from days gone by, or you want to add a bit of '70s inspiration to your look, we’ve rounded up both some iconic celebrity looks from the decade as well as some more recent options that have a definite '70s feel. (And when you're done here, be sure to check out our edits of the best 90s hairstyles and 80s hairstyles, too.) Here are some of the best hairstyles to inspire you.

The best 70s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

1. The feathered style

(Image credit: Images Press/Getty Images)

Among the most famous hairstyles from this decade is Farrah Fawcett's iconic feathered style, complete with a classic '70s fringe. If you want to recreate it, a rounded brush is key to styling the layers for this look – whether you opt for a dryer and separate hairbrush or a 2-in-1 hair dryer brush. Use a little hairspray to keep your hair in place and, if yours lacks volume, apply some mousse while it's wet for extra lift.

Evo Bruce Natural Radial Hair Brush £23.33 at Amazon UK To create the iconic '70s feathered shape, use a round brush and blow dry sections curving outwards and away from your face – Evo makes lots of brilliant brushes, including Bumble and bumble Curl Mousse £25 at LOOKFANTASTIC Although it's designed with curly hair in mind, this mousse adds a great amount of lift, which is useful for creating voluminous 70s-inspired hairstyles. ARKIVE The Veil Hairspray £13 at Boots Created by one of the industry's leading hairdressers, Adam Reed, ARKIVE is a brilliant line of products (they all smell great, too) – the hairspray offers good hold without crispiness.

2. The Afro

(Image credit: Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

No matter the style, big hair was very much the theme of the 70s. A true music legend, Diana Ross' Afro – and in fact, this exact photograph of her – was an extremely iconic look from the decade.

3. The shag haircut

(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

Another 70s icon, Stevie Nicks is synonymous with the shag haircut, which is up there there with the most recognisable hairstyles from the decade. With a lot of short layers around the head and a shaggy curtain fringe, her signature look is still used as a shag haircut reference today.

4. The curly bangs

(Image credit: Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Arguably Cher's most recognisable hairstyle is her ultra long, sleek, poker straight hair – but she had so many other great styles over the years, too, including this curly style with bangs.

5. The mullet

(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images)

As a hair trend, the mullet might be more synonymous with the '80s, but Jane Fonda's hairstyle – which she wore in the '70s film Klute – is a very recognisable look from the decade.

6. The heavy fringe

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Arguably Tina Turner's most recognisable look is her voluminous shaggy mullet hairstyle – which is definitely iconic. But before that became her signature in the '80s, she was seen with this wide and heavy full fringe in the '70s.

7. The bouncy blowout

(Image credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Acting legend Meryl Streep looks brilliant both with short hairstyles, such as her short layered worn in the Devil Wears Prada in the noughties and longer hair, like this bouncy blow dry, which is swept away from her face with bouncy curved ends.

8. The feathered side fringe

(Image credit: Saxon/IMAGES/Getty Images)

As well as hairstyles like the one Farrah Fawcett made famous in the '70s, feathering was incorporated into hairstyles in other ways through the decade – as seen here on Grease star Olivia Newton-John's sweeping layered side fringe.

9. The rounded bob

(Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bob hairstyles have been popular for more than a century, with different variations trending throughout the decades, including the '70s. Bianca Jagger's look here is a great example of a side parted bob with rounded layers – similar to the very on-trend maxi bob.

10. The shaggy bob

(Image credit: Roberta Bayley/Redferns via Getty Images)

Another great example of a popular bob look in the '70s, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry's signature look through to the '80s was kind of a shag-meets-bob. With lots and lots of layers it still had a bit of a blunt feel, not unlike the Italian bob that's popular today.

11. The bouffant

(Image credit: Allan Tannenbaum/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has always been famous for having big hair, but her signature style has changed slightly over the years. Before her recognisable shaggy mullet-esque style, her look was more of a bouncy bouffant – but still with tons of volume.

12. The modern shag haircut

(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Moving into more modern examples of 70s-inspired hairstyles, the shag has evolved throughout the decades. In the 2020s, the vibe is very much grown-out shaggy layers, seen at a particularly long length here on Dakota Johnson, and often paired with a slightly feathered fringe.

13. The curtain bangs updo

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Curtain bangs are still all the rage in 2024, giving modern day haircuts a real nod to the '70s. They also look really great when the hair is worn in an updo – Halle Berry's slightly "swooped" fringe frames her face nicely here, paired with a chic volumised style.

14. The curly half up

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love this voluminous curly hairstyle seen on actress Kerry Washington, whose partially slicked down look really accentuates her face shape. It's a great example of a kind of "half up" style, which combines the best bits of an updo and a longer hairstyle.

15. The centre part

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A centre parting paired with a hairstyle that doesn't feature much graduation in length, like actress Lucy Liu's sleek look here, has a kind of 60s-meets-70s vibe to it. Keeping your hair mostly one length can give it a thicker appearance – making it a good hairstyle for fine hair that's on the thin side, too.

16. The brushed out curls

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This hairstyle, seen on actress Amanda Seyfried at last year's Met Gala, really says "disco hair". To recreate these brushed out curls (if your hair doesn't have a similar pattern), start with smooth-dried hair, style with one of the best curling irons or wands, leave to cool slightly, then brush through.

17. The topknot

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A topknot is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, suiting all face shapes and one that works for pretty much any occasion – plus, it was a popular look in the 70s. There are so many different variations, but we love this particular style seen on singer and actress Jennifer Hudson.

18. The wedge

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

The wedge was a popular thick, short hairstyle in the '70s that packed lots of volume. Here, actress Helen Mirren's shorter bob haircut has a similar shape but is a kind of softer take on the iconic style, giving it more of a modern feel.

19. The soft curtain bangs

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Here, actress Julia Roberts' long wavy hair features has been styled to look like very grown-out curtain bangs, adding slight face-framing sections of hair to her style, as well as a bit of a '70s feel to the overall look.

20. The voluminous curls

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Big voluminous curls are a winning look every time, whatever the occasion, as actress Thandiwe Newton showcases here – but this is also a hairstyle that definitely feels reminiscent of the big curls seen in the '70s.

21. Smooth and sleek

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Smooth and sleek straight hair with a centre parting, like Eva Longoria's look here, is a timeless look but one that stars like Cher often sported in the '70s, so it feels reminiscent of the decade.

22. The curly shag

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A shag haircut looks great on curly hair, and Sandra Oh is a great example of a more modern, softer take on the iconic 70s hairstyle – still layered throughout but without quite so much difference in length – and one that she's also paired with a feathered full fringe.

23. The high ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ultra high ponytail – as worn by Gabrielle Union with braids here – was a key hairstyle through the '60s, '70s and into the '80s, and remains a popular style today because it's so versatile, working well for the everyday or evening out.

24. The swooped bangs

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Curtain bangs can be anything from almost a full fringe to a barely there, grown out style. Here actress Priyanka Chopra's are a little closer to the latter, but definitely feature that '70s "swooped" shape, which she paired with a bubble ponytail.

25. The loose waves

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood via Getty Images)

Blake Lively's loose, undone and beachy waves, worn here in a half up hairstyle, have a kind of boho '70s feel to them. Either a curling wand or heatless curl methods can work really well for creating this kind of look.

26. The voluminous bun

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA via Getty Images)

A bun is a classic and timeless hairstyle, and various takes on the style have been on trend over the years. A large bun was a popular look in the '70s – much like this elegant style seen on actress Salma Hayek.

27. The mini plaits

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Small plaits are a style that's become very popular again over the past few years, seen on celebrities like actress Margot Robbie, and were a look that became very popular back in the '70s. They're also a popular choice as a festival hairstyle.

28. The curly bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Curly hair looks great at any length, from shorter crops to longer, layered styles, and a curly bob is always a great idea. By sitting around the chin length, this centre parted style perfectly compliments actress Viola Davis' face shape.

29. The undone updo

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Loose and "lived-in" updos always look chic, as actress Andie MacDowell proves here with her undone ponytail, and can have a bit of '70s-esque, boho feel – though not quite as dramatic as the big backcombed hairstyles that followed in the '80s.

30. The plaited updo

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

A plaited updo is another great look if you want to wear your hair up, and can make for a great choice of hairstyle for an evening out or special occasion, much like singer and actress Jennifer Lopez's slicked-back red carpet look here.

31. The modern rounded layers

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The pageboy or bowl haircuts of the 60s and 70s may not be quite such a trend today, but rounded silhouettes are still seen in bobs, mid-length haircuts and longer hairstyles – like this look on Jennifer Aniston. The curved, face-framing layers give it a similar feel to her days as Friends' Rachel Green.

32. The layered pixie crop

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last but by no means least, pixie cuts or crops are another iconic hairstyle that has been popular throughout the decades. Shorter, layered styles not dissimilar to Jamie Lee Curtis's signature look were popular in the '70s and can really emphasise your facial features.