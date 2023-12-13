32 of the best 90s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

There are so many 90s hairstyles and makeup looks that are absolutely timeless and continue to have an influence on beauty trends today.

The decade gave us dozens of iconic hair moments, from The Rachel haircut to Naomi Campbell's ultra-long hair, Julia Roberts' loose curls to Cindy Crawford's blow dry. And there were so. Many. Bob hairstyles.

It was the era of supermodels, lived-in 90s makeup looks, and many a (now-classic) rom-com that saw the stars serve up plenty of hair inspiration at red carpet event after red carpet event.

So, whether you're seeking some hairstyle inspiration for your next salon appointment or your simply fancy browsing the celebrity hair archives from days gone by, these are some of the best '90s hairstyles from that era as seen on A-listers.

32 iconic 90s hairstyles as seen on celebrities

1. The voluminous '90s blow dry

(Image credit: eter L Gould/Images/Getty Images)

We're sure we don't have to tell you that Cindy Crawford is one of the original '90s supermodels, and her classic voluminous blow dry remains a reference for the decade today (not to mention the fact that it's still a very on-trend hairstyle).

2. The loose curls

(Image credit: Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images)

Julia Roberts' big loose curls remain a classic awards season look, as well as more than one of her big movies from the 90s, and are a look that she's still recognisable for years later.

3. The pixie crop

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Pixie crops are a classic and timeless look, and Halle Berry's style from the 90s is easily one of the most memorable celebrity examples. The short style perfectly compliments her face shape.

4. The Rachel

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

It wouldn't be a 90s hairstyles guide without mentioning "The Rachel", the choppy, layered haircut named after Jennifer Aniston's Friends character. And while Jen herself reportedly hated the look, it'll always have a place in the beauty history boooks

5. The "Pammy" updo

(Image credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Another absolutely classic look that is instantly recognisable as being straight out of the 90s, Pamela Anderson's signature piled-up and wispy updo (nicknamed "The Pammy") is another that's come back into fashion in the 2020s. It's a winning look that will forever be associated with the star.

6. The vintage wave

(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns via Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell's signature hairstyle is, of course, super long and sleek, poker straight hair, which is still her go-to look today in the 2020s. But we absolutely love these vintage-inspired waves on the supermodel – this is a winning red carpet look and looks super glamourous.

7. The 90s lob

(Image credit: Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage)

The 90s-inspired bob or long bob (AKA lob) is very on trend in 2023–24, so naturally we had to include an example of the style from the decade itself. Salma Hayek's blunt haircut, seen on the Cannes red carpet in 1999, looks super thick and features those classic curved ends.

8. Poker straight

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage via Getty Images)

Poker straight hair was a trend that stayed through the 90s right into the 00s, seen on everybody from actresses like Jennifer Aniston to supermodels like Naomi Campbell and, as seen here, musical artists like Jennifer Lopez. The blunt ends really add to the look of JLo's sleek hairstyle.

9. The spiked updo

(Image credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

Whether you choose a bun or use a claw clip to secure your hair, a "spiked" updo was a look seen on dozens of celebrities throughout the 90s – including one of the original supermodels, Kate Moss. Using a gel is a great way to really slick down the hair for any updo.

10. The big and bouncy blow dry

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

A classic old Hollywood look, a voluminous blow dry has never really gone out of fashion, but it's a look that really says "90s supermodel" – seen here on one of the real 90s supermodels, Claudia Schiffer. Paired with a red lip, this hairstyle is timeless.

11. The layered pixie cut

(Image credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

One of the most famous pixie haircuts from the beauty history books, Winona Ryder's short style perfectly compliments her features. If you are thinking of chopping your hair into a pixie cut, it's worth bearing in mind that they require regular cuts to maintain that shorter length.

12. The braid bun

(Image credit: Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Updos are always a good idea, working for both everyday style and evenings out, and they're extremely versatile, too – not to mention any ear jewellery you choose to accessorise with is much more visible. This braid bun worn by Angela Bassett to the 1993 Golden Apple Awards is perfection.

13. The wavy curls

(Image credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker's wavy curly hair is instantly recognisable, especially as it's the look her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore for much of the show. If you're adding the waves into your hair but don't have a lot of natural volume, use a salt spray to add that little bit of beachy texture.

14. The shag haircut

(Image credit: Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Proof that hair trends often come back around, the shag haircut is actually a '70s-inspired look, though the silhouette of more modern takes is a bit softer. The good news about this look is it's all about looking "lived in", so the layers require little to no maintenance – though a fringe does require frequent trims.

15. The Bardot updo

(Image credit: Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another iconic updo is the one made famous by Brigitte Bardot, which has continued to be a go-to style since she first made it famous. Almost too many celebrities to count have recreated it or similar styles for red carpet premieres and awards season, including Susan Sarandon's look seen here.

16. The heavy side part bob

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

This look could quite easily have been from the early '00s, but it's a classic '90s red carpet style from the There's Something About Mary premiere. Cameron Diaz's very rounded short bob, seen on her character in the film, features layered ends and a heavy side part and is styled super smooth.

17. Short loose curls

(Image credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Linda Evangelista has had so many different hairstyles and colours over the years, but short curls were something that she wore during several shoots and runway appearances – probably because they suited her so well. This was a popular look in the '90s that almost has a kind of '50s feel to it.

18. The feathered fringe

(Image credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Feathered bangs are another classic look that's a bit softer than a full block fringe. Demi Moore's is a great example, paired with smooth hair that features longer layers. which were another big trend during the '90s.

19. The flicked layered bob

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Flicked layers have a very 90s and 00s feel, particularly when they're styled rounded on a bob or lob like Friends star Courteney Cox's look here. They can be styled using a round vented brush and hair dryer, or a 2-in-1 hot brush – use a little hairspray to set the look if your hair doesn't hold well.

20. The blunt middy

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

A blunt and mid-length cut that is all one length is a timeless haircut, and can help to make the hair appear thicker. The side swept parting seen here on one of the original supermodels, Christy Turlington, is also a classic 90s look.

21. The rounded short bob

(Image credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Image)

This ultra-short haircut (though, having said that, it is longer than her signature pixie haircut) seen on Jamie Lee Curtis has a kind of French bob feel to it. But much like the cropped style we know her for today, it suits her bone structure down to a tee.

22. The fringed voluminous bob

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey has been a household name for decades, and this layered hairstyle with added height seen on the star at the 1994 BAFTAS feels very '90s – not to mention proof that she looks great with or without a fringe. A small blow dryer brush is a great way to add volume to shorter layers.

23. Botticelli curls

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Botticelli curls have been a trend during the 2020s, but they've been a popular look for decades. Nicole Kidman is a great example of these, often choosing to wear her hair curly on the red carpet. If you don't have these types of curls, a thin curling wand will achieve a similar look.

24. Soft layers

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Softer layers that are kept towards the ends of a haircut add movement to many hairstyles while keeping the overall length of the hair long, as seen here on Michelle Pfeiffer. A rounded brush or hair dryer brush is useful for achieving those slightly flicked ends.

25. The side parted updo

(Image credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Another style that has that spiked 90s look to it is Lucy Liu's heavy side fringe paired with her updo, which was seen on the red carpet of the 1999 Emmy Awards. This really is a classic hairstyle from this era.

26. The rounded layered bob

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The ultimate voluminous bob with choppy rounded layers and lots of added height, this look was such a key hairstyle in the 90s. The style was often seen with the addition of a feathered fringe, just like Whitney Houston's look here.

27. The slicked-back bob

(Image credit: Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

It isn't just updos that look great when they're slicked back, as this look also works with slightly longer pixie haircuts, longer styles, or bobs of any length – just like Friends star Lisa Kudrow's look for the 1998 Emmy Awards.

28. The grown-out layers

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Not worlds away from the butterfly haircut that's been seen trending in recent years, these grown out, ever-so-slightly shaggy layers seen on Michelle Yeoh are a classic 90s hairstyle on longer hair. If you like this look but your hair has a tendency to fall flat, texture spray can be super helpful here.

29. The French twist

(Image credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

This updo feels like quite a throwback, but it has such a timeless elegance to it; the French twist has been a mainstay of red carpet events and soirées for decades. Uma Thurman's is a great example of one, seen at the Oscars in 1995.

30. The thick layered lob

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

A great choice for thick hair, Julianne Moore's hairstyle here is a great example of a lob haircut. The layered ends add real movement without taking away from the hair's thickness, with added lift at the root – a good root lift spray will help achieve this look if your hair struggles to hold a style.

31. Shaggy layers

(Image credit: Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

Blunt and one-length haircuts were super popular, but so was layering, often seen throughout longer hair to add movement and a kind of lived-in, shaggy vibe. Elle Macpherson's style here, paired with a classic centre parting, is a great example of this effortless look.

32. Side-swept bouncy curls

(Image credit: Kypros/Getty Images)

Last but by no means least is this look from Andie MacDowell seen in the early '90s. The loose and bouncy curls, which have all been swept to one side, have a real vintage feel to them, while pulling the hair away from the face accentuates its shape.