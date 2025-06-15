Jennifer Garner makes a convincing case for bringing this nostalgic '90s hair trend into 2025

When it comes to A-listers, one thing's for certain: you can always trust them to set beauty trends - whether that's on red carpets or posting on social media.

While it's natural for us to be talking all things 2025 hair trends, it certainly wasn't on our bingo card to be discussing the possible revival of a popular '90s hair trend over three decades later. Well, here we are, and we have Jennifer Garner to thank for that.

To keep you in the loop, the actress took to her social media to debut a head full of chunky blonde highlights - and we think it's such a chic way to switch up and elevate your hair for the sunnier months.

The 90's hair trend Jennifer Garner is bringing into 2025

Posting to Instagram, Jennifer Garner shared a collection of photos that offered a rare insight into what she had been up to during the month of May. But it was the first picture, or more specifically, her hair, that grabbed our attention.

While we've been treated to the likes of ombré, balayage and 'Teddy Blonde' gaining popularity in recent years, all of which pride themselves on their seamless blending of hues, the actress's hair revived the popular '90s chunky highlights trend.

Garner's brunette locks have a brighter tone, with piece-y caramel blonde strands. This creamy hue gave the actress's hair a vibrant refresh that makes it perfectly fitting for the summer months ahead.

As for styling, Jennifer sported a forehead-sweeping side-part and effortlessly soft curls, which can easily be achieved by using one of the best curling irons.

Recreate Jennifer Garner's curly strands

As seen on Jennifer, curly hair is a great way to showcase the true dimension of highlighted strands. So, for those looking to recreate the actress's look at home, you'll be pleased to know that it's incredibly easy to achieve; you'll just need to equip your arsenal with the following buys.