Jennifer Garner makes a convincing case for bringing this nostalgic '90s hair trend into 2025
Are chunky highlights back? We're considering an appointment after seeing Jennifer Garner's latest hairdo
When it comes to A-listers, one thing's for certain: you can always trust them to set beauty trends - whether that's on red carpets or posting on social media.
While it's natural for us to be talking all things 2025 hair trends, it certainly wasn't on our bingo card to be discussing the possible revival of a popular '90s hair trend over three decades later. Well, here we are, and we have Jennifer Garner to thank for that.
To keep you in the loop, the actress took to her social media to debut a head full of chunky blonde highlights - and we think it's such a chic way to switch up and elevate your hair for the sunnier months.
The 90's hair trend Jennifer Garner is bringing into 2025
Posting to Instagram, Jennifer Garner shared a collection of photos that offered a rare insight into what she had been up to during the month of May. But it was the first picture, or more specifically, her hair, that grabbed our attention.
While we've been treated to the likes of ombré, balayage and 'Teddy Blonde' gaining popularity in recent years, all of which pride themselves on their seamless blending of hues, the actress's hair revived the popular '90s chunky highlights trend.
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)
A photo posted by on
Garner's brunette locks have a brighter tone, with piece-y caramel blonde strands. This creamy hue gave the actress's hair a vibrant refresh that makes it perfectly fitting for the summer months ahead.
As for styling, Jennifer sported a forehead-sweeping side-part and effortlessly soft curls, which can easily be achieved by using one of the best curling irons.
Recreate Jennifer Garner's curly strands
As seen on Jennifer, curly hair is a great way to showcase the true dimension of highlighted strands. So, for those looking to recreate the actress's look at home, you'll be pleased to know that it's incredibly easy to achieve; you'll just need to equip your arsenal with the following buys.
RRP:
For those lacking volume, look no further than Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Super Lift Root Boost Spray. Working to lift the roots and give your strands a fuller appearance, this spritz is equipped with a water-based polymer to boost volume, while also working to hydrate and strengthen the hair. The result? Glossy, healthy-looking strands full of body and bounce.
RRP: £35
Boasting a tapered barrel, this BaByliss curling wand is the answer to creating soft, natural-looking beach waves, just like Jennifer's. Its ceramic-coated barrel not only works to protect your strands from unnecessary heat damage but also unlocks an enviable, healthy-looking shine. This tool will have you saying hello to effortlessly volumised, tousled curls full of movement.
RRP: £29.50
Lock your hairstyle in place for all-day wear with this strong-hold hairspray from Color Wow, which is designed to make your hair appear fuller and bouncier. Not to mention, this lightweight spray delivers a glossy shine, without leaving your strands crispy or sticky.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
