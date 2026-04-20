Jessica Chastain's sharp, tailored bob is your shortcut to fuller-looking strands this spring

If you're debating a fresh haircut for spring, Jessica Chastain has just made a very strong case for the classic blunt bob, especially if bounce and volume are high on your agenda.

While the 2026 hair trends have, thus far, brought us an array of stylish and varied looks, like feathered layers and semi-permanent, shine-boosting glosses, there's one cut that never dwindles in requests. Bobs, be it a tousled Riveria bob or a sophisticated blunt chop, are once again proving to be a go-to, much like they were in 2025, particularly on the red carpet. In fact, Jessica Chastain is the latest star to hop on the bandwagon, having just debuted her own sharp take on the latter, and it's reminded us just how transformative the short style can be - especially when it comes to the fullness of your strands.

So, like Chastain, if you're keen for a change this season and want to add dimension and a thicker effect to your hair, here's why you might want to ask your hairdresser for a blunt bob.

Article continues below

Why Jessica Chastain's blunt bob is the ultimate spring hair refresh

There's nothing quite like opening up Instagram to a celebrity hair transformation, and that's exactly what we were greeted with on April 19th, as hairstylist Renato Campora shared clips documenting Jessica Chastain's journey from long hair to a chin-length bob.

A post shared by RENATO CAMPORA (@renatocampora) A photo posted by on

One of the videos showed Campora meticulously combing and trimming the ends of Chastain's hair (when it was both wet and dry), to achieve that signature, precise line that gives the blunt bob its name. We also got a glimpse into the styling, with Campora also using what looks to be the Dyson Supersonic R and a large round brush to add volume and lift at the roots.

Chastain debuted her new 'do over the weekend at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, where her hair looked so thick and healthy. The beauty of this blunt, tailored bob is that, unlike a more feathery layered cut, which affords a more airy and textured finish, the sharp, blocky ends add the appearance of fullness and bounce - more so when finished with a blow-dry.

A post shared by RENATO CAMPORA (@renatocampora) A photo posted by on

If you feel as though your longer hair is looking flat and weighed down or your ends are looking very wispy from breakages or split ends, short hairstyles like this one are a great option. It's almost like giving your hair a bit of a fresh start. And as mentioned, this particular blunt cut is set to be very trendy this year. Hairstylist and founder of Edward James Salons, Edward James predicted that 'strong form cuts' like blunt bobs and fringes would lead in 2026, "because clients want shape and intention," which, if Chastain's fresh trim is anything to go by, is indeed proving true.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Jessica Chastain's blunt bob styling

To style your blunt bob in a similarly smooth but voluminous way, we recommend investing in a large round brush and one of the best hair dryers, if you don't already have one. Using a concentrator nozzle attachment with the round brush at your roots will help to add lift, while using the duo down the lengths will also smooth away flyaways and afford a slight, face-framing curve to your strands.