This bouncy hairstyle is back for spring 2024 - and it'll freshen up your look
Achieving a fresh hairstyle doesn't always need to equal a dramatic cut - as shape-giving, feathered layers prove...
While blunt bobs and vibrant hues of red are gaining traction, not every 2024 trend demands a statement hair change - in fact, there is one 'do that can transform your hair without colouring or shearing off inches...
Right now, the 2024 hair trends are packed with short bob hairstyles, along with both bold and natural-looking shades - like grey-embracing "Crystal Clear" blonde - but among the many popular looks is also a subtle but timeless hair technique, that offers both short, mid and longer hairstyles shape and movement.
We're of course eluding to layers, but not just any old layers. No, we're talking about volume-boosting feathered layers, the likes of which can refresh your look easily, offering shape and an effortless feel that's perfect for the warmer months. Here's what the pros say about achieving and styling these soft and oh-so-flattering strands...
Edward James is a Hairstylist and Co-founder of The Hair Consult, with award-winning salons based in Balham, Battersea, Putney and Richmond. James has also worked with several celebrity clientele and has shared expertise on all things feathered layers with woman&home...
Why the pros are loving feathered layers for spring 2024
While the French bob is the latest iteration of the timeless cut taking centre stage, for those looking for a more low-key option to refresh their hair, layers can make a big difference - whether it's creating a touch more volume, or adding interest to your lengths and framing your face.
But, don't just take our word for it, as we've quizzed a hairstyling pro to walk us through everything feathered layers - from which face shapes they best suit to how to style them at home...
What are feathered layers?
"Feathered layers intricately blend various lengths of hair to introduce movement and create an illusion of airy volume, akin to the gentle layering of a bird's feathers - hence the name!" explains Celebrity Hairstylist, Edward James.
"Feather hair focuses on styling techniques and strategic layer placement to achieve a lightweight, voluminous look. This style can be adapted to both side and centre parts, making it a versatile option for all face shapes."
Who do feathered layers suit best?
The beauty of feathered layers is that they can be adapted to suit nearly all hair lengths and face shapes - as well as partings, as James mentioned earlier.
James does note though that, "feathered layers are particularly flattering for square and heart-shaped faces, as softer, feathered fringes add a delicate balance. Oblong faces can benefit from more defined, blunt-cut bangs, whereas round faces gain depth and dimension with side-swept or curtain bangs. Adding feathered layers around the face can also create the illusion of thicker hair, enhancing volume.
"However, I always advise clients with thin hair should consider that traditional layers might reduce overall volume, making a feather cut a more suitable option as it adds bounce and volume at the ends without significantly reducing hair length."
How to request feathered layers?
When it comes to requesting this volume and movement-boosting style, James says: "To ensure you receive the desired feathered effect, communicate with your stylist that you'd like the layers feathered towards the ends.
"This technique avoids removing too much bulk from your hair, ensuring that the layers taper off elegantly to frame your face while promoting airy volume through styling and strategic layering."
How to style feathered layers?
To enhance the look of your feathered layers, James recommends following three steps:
- Prep Your Hair: "Start by applying Aveda's Volumizing Tonic to damp hair. This product is excellent for creating lift at the roots and separation throughout the hair, all without leaving a sticky residue. Focus on applying it near the roots for maximum volume and work it through the lengths for an even distribution."
- Blow-Dry with a Round Brush: "Use a round brush and a hairdryer set to medium heat to begin drying your hair. The round brush is instrumental in creating the feathered look, as it helps to smooth the hair while adding bounce and body. As you dry, aim to lift the hair at the roots with the brush to build volume and gently curl the ends outward to start forming those feathered flips." Alternatively, you can also use a hot brush - like the Revlon One-Step.
- Finish with a GHD Straightener and Hairspray: "Once your hair is dry, use the GHD Gold Styler (or any of the best hair straighteners) to refine the flips at the ends of each layer. Smoothly guide the straightener through your hair, flipping out the ends away from your face to accentuate the feathered layers. This step adds definition and polish to the look." Then finish with a hair spray, to set everything into place.
Feathered layers styling staples
Now, before we dive into the ins and outs of feathered layers, if you're already familiar with the technique, here are our styling tool and product recommendations...
For styling
RRP: £62.99
While the Dyson Airwrap is also a great option for those wanting a chic blowout, or soft, bouncy curls, the Revlon One-Step offers a similar look but for just £62.99. This hot brush dries as it styles, locking in your chosen style (you can use it to straighten or softly wave) and smoothing away flyaways. However, we recommend only using it on damp, mostly dry hair - to avoid any hair breakage.
For bounce
RRP: £34.85
Formulated with gluco-peptides and hydrating hyaluronic acid, this mousse repairs your hair whilst offering volume and bounce to your strands. This is ideal for pairing with your Airwrap or hot brush, for a tousled and perfectly defined blowout.
For hold
RRP: £31
To hold your desired, layered hairstyle in place or to add a bit of effortless texture, a spray - like this one - is key. Living Proof's volume spray offers salon-worthy results and even provides heat protection up to 210°C.
As for the upkeep required to keep your layers fresh, James says: "Maintaining feathered layers is relatively low maintenance, thanks to the technique's ability to lighten the ends and introduce more texture and natural movement to the hair. This not only enhances facial features by preventing the hair from appearing too heavy." So good news for fans of low-effort (and relatively inexpensive) cuts!
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
