Emilia Fox's chic bob styling at the 2025 BAFTAS served us the ultimate short hair inspiration

It's not uncommon to feel as though you've run out of ways to style your strands, even more so when you're looking for a hairstyle that offers maximum impact with minimal effort.

That's why you'll find us turning to red carpets to serve up a lineup of 2025 hair trends and styling inspiration. Thankfully, Emilia Fox's BAFTAs hairdo did exactly the trick, pairing the popular laser-cut bob trend of late last year with soft, barely-there waves - the epitome of spring hair styling.

Whether you're looking for new ways to style your short strands or want to adapt the look to lengthier cuts, this beachy style is not only easy and quick to achieve, but also gives the effect of having spent time in a salon chair. We're taking notes.

Why Emilia Fox's curled bob is all the short hair inspiration we need

Stepping out on London's sunny Southbank on May 11th 2025, Emilia Fox embodied springtime as she took to the BAFTAs red carpet sporting a peach-hued floral gown and a coordinating lipstick to match. While we certainly took notes of the actress's ensemble, it was her chic hair styling that really caught our eye.

The look in question saw the actress' ultra-short, chin-grazing blonde locks styled with a soft beachy wave that delicately framed Fox's face. Not to mention, the strands were full of body and bounce, which gave the hairdo a fuller appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor)

Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith predicted barely-there waves to be one of the biggest hair trends of the upcoming season, whether to elevate a bob or tailored to suit longer hairstyles. Plus, Emilia isn't the only A-lister to adopt this trend for spring; we've also seen the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker sport the 'undone' hairstyle in recent weeks.

Emilia Fox's curled bob styling staples

Want to get in on the action and replicate Emilia Fox's chic bob? We've rounded up three essentials to add to your hairstyling collection and achieve the effortless look.

