Emilia Fox's chic bob styling at the 2025 BAFTAS served us the ultimate short hair inspiration
Emilia Fox just made a case for soft beachy waves this season...
It's not uncommon to feel as though you've run out of ways to style your strands, even more so when you're looking for a hairstyle that offers maximum impact with minimal effort.
That's why you'll find us turning to red carpets to serve up a lineup of 2025 hair trends and styling inspiration. Thankfully, Emilia Fox's BAFTAs hairdo did exactly the trick, pairing the popular laser-cut bob trend of late last year with soft, barely-there waves - the epitome of spring hair styling.
Whether you're looking for new ways to style your short strands or want to adapt the look to lengthier cuts, this beachy style is not only easy and quick to achieve, but also gives the effect of having spent time in a salon chair. We're taking notes.
Why Emilia Fox's curled bob is all the short hair inspiration we need
Stepping out on London's sunny Southbank on May 11th 2025, Emilia Fox embodied springtime as she took to the BAFTAs red carpet sporting a peach-hued floral gown and a coordinating lipstick to match. While we certainly took notes of the actress's ensemble, it was her chic hair styling that really caught our eye.
The look in question saw the actress' ultra-short, chin-grazing blonde locks styled with a soft beachy wave that delicately framed Fox's face. Not to mention, the strands were full of body and bounce, which gave the hairdo a fuller appearance.
Artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith predicted barely-there waves to be one of the biggest hair trends of the upcoming season, whether to elevate a bob or tailored to suit longer hairstyles. Plus, Emilia isn't the only A-lister to adopt this trend for spring; we've also seen the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker sport the 'undone' hairstyle in recent weeks.
Emilia Fox's curled bob styling staples
Want to get in on the action and replicate Emilia Fox's chic bob? We've rounded up three essentials to add to your hairstyling collection and achieve the effortless look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £24
Give your strands some oomph with this volumising spray, which works to thicken and lift the roots for the ultimate body and bounce. This innovative formula will take your hair to new heights, while also shielding your strands from harmful UV rays.
RRP: £149.50
This nifty tool from Hershesons puts the effortless in effortless waves, all thanks to its automatic rolling barrel that does all the work for you. The clamp-free design works to instantly create soft, undone beachy waves, minus any creases, in a matter of seconds, and requires minimal effort.
RRP: £19
Lock your hairstyle in place with Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray, which delivers long-lasting yet flexible hold all day. Infused with nourishing argan oil, this lightweight formula fights frizz and the unwanted effects of humidity for a salon-worthy style, all without weighing the hair down or leaving behind a sticky residue.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
We'll be wearing Jennifer Aniston's relaxed beach look all summer - her skinny jeans, tank top and flip flops are warm weather must-haves
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some exciting news - and nailed relaxed summer styling in the process
-
Kate Middleton’s tailored outfit ticks all the boxes for her signature style - but I didn’t see the olive green colour coming
She still loves a midi dress, but if I had to think of one outfit that sums up the Princess of Wales’s style now it has to be a suit.
-
Gillian Anderson rates this long-lasting mascara so much she breaks a cardinal beauty rule when wearing it
We don't recommend sleeping in your makeup - but Gillian says her mascara is just that good
-
The 'ice cream manicure' is the soft, minimalist nail trend everyone will be wearing this season
Forget pastels for spring, this elegant twist on a classic French tip is the ultimate barely-there manicure
-
We've found the tinted SPF Victoria Beckham relies on for a healthy complexion on no-makeup days
An SPF that boasts lightweight coverage and delivers an enviable glow? Sign us up
-
Kate Moss' signature perfume is one she 'wouldn’t leave the house without' - and it's on sale today
Kate Moss' perfumes of choice are a celebration of florals and sharp, invigorating citrus notes - ideal for summer spritzing...
-
The 11 must-try beauty buys that we've used every last drop of this May
These formulas have our seal of approval...
-
Jennifer Aniston uses this easy self-tanner to boost her golden glow – and it's on sale today
Offering a quick, easy and streak-free bronzed glow, Jennifer Aniston's go-to self tan is a must-have buy for party season...
-
This leave in conditioner has banished my unwanted frizz and flyaways in the UK’s ever-changing weather
Incredibly nourishing yet still lightweight, this formula is a must for maintaining sleek, salon-worthy strands
-
Sienna Miller just persuaded me to buy this 'miracle product' - it's like a 'big drink for the skin'
Give your skin a silky smooth hydration boost with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream