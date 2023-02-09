The 7 best curling irons for fine hair - tried, tested and ranked

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to curling irons, there’s no one-size-fits-all. The best curling irons for fine hair will add body and bounce without frying fragile strands. How, I hear you ask? Adjustable temperature settings are key when choosing a curling iron for fine hair as, unlike our thick-haired friends, fine hair is especially prone to heat damage.

Having fine hair is both a blessing and a curse. While fine hair is typically manageable and malleable (making it a hairdresser’s dream), it’s also fragile and prone to damage from heat styling tools. To minimize damage, it’s important to seek out the best curling irons that have been made with fine hair in mind. As well as adjustable temperature settings, ceramic barrels are a good pick for fine hair as they spread the heat evenly.

Consider the shape and size of the barrel, too. Thin barrels are ideal for creating tight, ringlet curls while large barrels will give you bouncy, beachy waves. Whatever your curl preference is, we’ve curated an edit of the best curling irons for fine hair that can create different curly hairstyles. Top tip? Use alongside your best hair dryer for fine hair for salon-worthy results.

How W&H tested the best curling irons for fine hair

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Emma Stoddart)

To whittle down our edit of the best curling irons for fine hair, our tester tried several top-rated tools, learning how to curl hair using various barrel sizes and shapes. Ranging in price point, each tool was rated on ease-of-use, design, number of settings and results. We tried each curling iron on separate days, styling hair in the morning, to see how well the curls lasted over the course of the day. Those that ranked highly and delivered long-lasting results are featured in our edit below.

The best curling irons for fine hair, chosen by our contributing beauty editor

(Image credit: Cloud Nine)

1. Cloud Nine The Curling Wand Best curling iron for fine hair overall Specifications RRP: $186/ £139 Heat settings: 3 settings, 125-175°C Warranty: 3 years Added extras: Heat-resistant case and heat protective glove Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long-lasting results + Mineral-infused coated barrel + Long barrel Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for beginners

While curling irons with clamps are great for holding the hair in place – my personal preference is a tool without a clamp. Why? Not only do I find them easier to use but you also avoid those unwanted kinks from the clamp. This wand, from Cloud Nine, gets our vote with its four-inch, clamp-less barrel that’s ideal for curling fine, long hair. To use, select your preferred heat setting (there are three in total, low, medium and high, varying from 125-175°C). For fine hair, opt for the low or medium setting. We found that low was hot enough to create tousled beach hair waves on our fine hair.

As for ease of use, it took a little practice to lock down the best technique when using this wand. It comes with a heat resistance case (perfect for travel) and a heatproof glove. Make sure you wear the glove while styling hair as there’s no cool tip with this curling iron. Once you have the glove on, we recommend holding the wand at an angle, facing downwards, before wrapping a section of hair around it. Hold for a few seconds before releasing. Alternate in opposite directions as you move from section to section to give fine hair lots of body. You’ll notice that hair looks shinier after use too – which is thanks to the mineral-infused coating that helps lock in moisture. A big tick!

(Image credit: Beauty Works)

2. Beauty Works Professional Styler Best affordable curling iron for fine hair Specifications RRP: $81 / £55.99 Heat settings: 80-220°C Warranty: 1 year Added extras: Carry case and heat protective glove Today's Best Deals View at Currentbody US & Canada (opens in new tab) View at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Creates Hollywood waves + Digital temperature control + Comes with a protective glove Reasons to avoid - Limited curling looks

This affordable curling iron strands up to those twice and even thrice its price point. Featuring a very long (18.5cm), ceramic-coated, large barrel – this tool is another great pick for creating curly hairstyles for long hair. Again, there’s no clamp (our personal preference) and there’s a choice of heat settings varying from 80-220°C. Start low and, if needed, gradually turn up the heat – but don’t exceed 180°C on fine hair. Once hot, wear the heat protective glove (included) and wrap sections of hair around the barrel.

To create glamorous Hollywood waves, this is your styling must-have. The thick wand is the perfect size and shape to create uniform, bouncy waves. Our top tip? Curl hair towards your face for that Hollywood look and gently brush the curls out afterwards. While we found this tool really easy to use – it’s worth noting that the extra-long (and wide) barrel may not be suitable for short hairstyles. Also, if you like to experiment with different curly looks, this tool is probably not for you. Due to the shape and size, we found that it’s limited to Hollywood waves and loose curls.

(Image credit: Dyson)

3. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Best luxury curling iron for fine hair Specifications RRP: $599 / £479.99 Heat settings: 3 settings Warranty: 2 years Added extras: 6 attachments, storage case and filter cleaning brush Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Six versatile attachments + Blow dries hair + Low heat temperature Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Yes, it’s expensive. But the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is a multi-tasking mane-changer that, in our opinion, is worth every single penny. Suitable for all hair types, including fine and fragile, the high-tech tool comes complete with six different attachments that can curl, wave, smooth and dry hair – all without using extreme heat (up to 150°C) to minimise damage. At first, the tool may look intimidating, but follow our step-by-step guide on how to use the Dyson Airwrap and you’ll quickly get the hang of it. Essentially, the Airwrap attracts hair and wraps it around the barrel using powerful airflow and heat (otherwise known as the brand’s Coanda effect).

Depending on what attachment you use, you can create anything from tight curls to beachy waves. On fine hair, we love the 30mm Airwrap Barrel that delivers a voluminous curly blow-dry that will look as though you’ve just stepped out the salon. And while it is expensive, this high-tech tool can replace all your other tools – including your best hair dryer. What impressed us most with the Airwrap is how our hair felt and looked after styling – shinier, and softer than when we started. Bravo Dyson!

(Image credit: BaByliss)

4. BaByliss 9000 Cordless Curling Tong Best cordless curling iron for fine hair Specifications RRP: $200 / £180 Heat settings: 3 settings, 160°C, 170°C, 180°C Warranty: 2 years Added extras: Travel storage case, heat protection mat and heat protection glove Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Travel-friendly cordless design + 40-minute use + Long-lasting curls Reasons to avoid - Heavy

In terms of convenience, this cordless curling iron from BaByliss gets top marks. A little like driving an electric car after years of using gears – this sleek, wireless design makes hair styling so seamless. Ideal for fine hair, the medium-sized barrel can be used to create loose, relaxed waves as well as tighter curls. If it’s the latter you’re after, use smaller sections of hair. There are three heat settings to choose from and the cordless wand gives you 40 minutes of wireless styling at maximum heat – which we found was more than enough for our fine, long hair.

In fact, we were able to get two styling sessions out of it before having to recharge. Note that charging takes three hours to reach full charge. This is a great travel-friendly tool for anyone who’s always on-the-go, or for anyone whose best lighting (and mirror) happens to be placed in their bathroom. The ceramic-coated wand leaves hair feeling smooth, and we appreciate the clamp which does give you more control (and is favored by many). The only downside of this top tool is the weight – it’s heavier than most curling irons we tried and it may give you arm ache after a while.

(Image credit: Amika)

5. Amika High Tide Deep Waver Best waver for fine hair Specifications RRP: $120 / £90 Heat settings: 50°c - 198°c Warranty: 1 year Added extras: Heat resistant, no slip handle and kickstand Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sephora (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cool tip for controlled styling + Kickstand to rest safely on surfaces + Creates beauty waves Reasons to avoid - Limited to waves

After watching countless video tutorials online showcasing Amika’s High Tide Waver, we were extremely eager to give it a whirl. And we can confirm that it did not disappoint. Designed to create beautiful, beachy waves, this three-barrel tool is so easy to use and can quickly wave an entire head of fine hair is less than 20-minutes (we timed it). Start at the roots and hold the tool horizontally, clamping onto a large section of hair, before moving it slowly down the length of the hair until you reach the ends. The results are soft waves that add body and thickness to fine hair.

As someone who has naturally straight, fine hair – I was blown away by the results. To add more of a tousled texture, I recommend spritzing a texture spray or your best hair styling products through mid-lengths to ends before working it in with fingertips. As for the design, the waver uses far-infrared technology to lock in moisturise as well as negative ions to seal the hair cuticle. Double tick! If you adore wavy hairstyles and those deep S-bends, this is the hoot tool for you. Expect long-lasting, smooth waves that cheat thicker-looking hair.

(Image credit: ghd)

6. ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand Best curling iron for fine hair for long-lasting results Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $147.99 / £139 Heat settings: 1 setting, 185°C Warranty: 2 years Added extras: Heat proof gloves Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Revolve (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek, slim design + Tapered barrel creates waves and curls + Cool tip and heat resistant gloves included Reasons to avoid - Only one temperature setting

Not only is ghd home to some of the best hair straighteners in the business, but the brand is also behind incredible curling devices too. Take the Curve Creative Wand, for instance. The award-winning, best-selling tool can create effortless beachy waves and big, bouncy curls on all hair types and lengths. What sets it apart from other curling irons we tested for this guide is the tapered barrel that has a wider base for creating looser waves and a narrow end for those tight curls. If you're looking to curl short hairstyles, we recommend using the narrower end.

Easy to use, this wand works like any other – simply wrap a section of hair around the barrel, hold for a few seconds, before letting go to reveal a bouncy curl. As with the best ghd straighteners, there’s only one heat setting of 185C (the brand’s identified optimum temperature for styling hair). It takes a few seconds for the styler to reach this heat and will alert you when it's ready for use. While this temperature is high for fine hair, it is monitored by technology that can recognize how thick your hair is – and adapt the temperature accordingly. Clever!

(Image credit: T3)

7. T3 Whirl Trio Best versatile curling iron for fine hair Specifications RRP: $274.99 / £221 Heat settings: 5 settings Warranty: 2 years Added extras: Heat resistant glove, 3 interchangeable barrels Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Creates different looks + Includes heat resistant glove + 5 temperature settings Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Love experimenting with different styles? Then say hello to the Whirl Trio styling wand from T3. Complete with three interchangeable barrels, there’s everything you need to create countless looks from relaxed waves to bouncy curls. For uniform spiral curls, attach the small straight barrel. If it’s undone beachy waves that you’re after, go for the tapered barrel. And for full-bodied curls, opt for the large straight barrel. Whichever attachment you choose, note that they all boast a ceramic surface that glides effortlessly through hair, smoothing frizz and boosting shine.

When styling fine hair, we went for the tapered barrel and used the second heat setting (there are five in total). This combination was ideal for adding texture to fine hair along with relaxed, tousled waves. Overall, we found the design to be user-friendly (albeit a little chunkier than other curling irons) and soon got to grips with using the different attachments. And while it is expensive, it’s essentially a three-in-one tool that allows you to streamline your hair styling kit. If you love to mix up your curls, this is a great choice for you.

How to choose the best curling iron for fine hair

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best curling iron for fine hair, as the experts outline below: