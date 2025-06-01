Mocha Bronde is the neutral and perfectly blended colour that's just so classy for summer
To give your strands a chic, natural-looking update, this muted coffee tone is the perfect choice
The summer hair trends are officially in, and one creamy coffee shade, in particular, takes inspiration from Pantone's 2025 Colour of the Year.
Like many of 2025's hair trends, this look is intentionally subtle, continuing the theme of 'hyper-natural' techniques and shades that we saw throughout autumn and spring. Like 2024's popular taupe brown and monobrown, 'Mocha Bronde', as it's been dubbed, ditches warm, caramel tones in favour of a neutral finish. It feels expensive, and as Tom Smith, 'Hairvoyant' and professional hairstylist, points out, it feels more special than your average light brown or 'bronde' shade.
If you're looking to quietly update your strands or want to try a lighter hue for summer, here's why Mocha Bronde is set to be in high demand - and how to achieve and maintain it yourself.
The ins and outs of Mocha Bronde and how to achieve it
As the name suggests, this hair colour sees cool, chocolatey coffee tones blended throughout blonde or brunette strands, for a creamy and neutral look.
Having coined the term, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith describes it as, "A monochromatic and muted neutral bronde - very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year." And before you ask, yes, Pantone's Colour Of The Year, Mocha Mousse, likely played a part in making this shade a popular pick for summer, as it did with this year's nail trends.
Smith says that this cool coffee colour is perfect for those who want something natural but not too natural, as the intricately blended, neutral hues elevate it and make it feel more 'special.'
The suitability of Mocha Bronde
If you have blonde or light brown hair, this is quite an attainable shade for you. Simply discuss adding a cooler, mocha-like tone to your hair with your stylist.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For those with darker hair, it is harder but not impossible to achieve this trending shade. Smith says: "Pre-bleaching would be required," and the use of blue and purple toning products, but your hairdresser will be able to advise you on the best course of action.
How to maintain Mocha Bronde
As for maintaining this shade once you have it, "Due to the more neutral characteristics of this tone, it can be quite low maintenance when achieved on medium to light natural bases." Smith explains: "On deeper hair that has been lightened, however, the shade will tend to fade warmer and will need toning every month or so, or use a home toning product."
"In some instances, violet or blue shampoo can keep brassy tones at bay; however, I prefer to use the Evo Fab Pro System, which offers a custom colour maintenance conditioner, which I can mix to perfectly match the needs of the individual shade." Again, the upkeep is something you can discuss with your hairdresser.
If you do find that brassiness keeps emerging, Smith recommends using Olaplex no.4p and no.5p, as they offer "strong toning without drying the hair out and offer ongoing bond maintenance." If, however, your hair does not fade warmer, Smith says to avoid using violet or blue-toned products.
If you're also concerned that this neutral shade may begin to look dull, Smith says: "Neutral or cool tones will always look less vibrant than warmer or golden alternatives. It's that characteristic smokiness that makes them stand out currently amongst lots of warm tone inspiration."
That said, "Ensuring the hair is healthy and slightly multi-tonal can help keep the colour looking full of vitality," notes Smith, and advises opting, "for a dimensional colour plan, rather than an all over tint and employ the use of shine sprays, or clear at home hair glossing to keep the lustre and light reflection."
Our go-to colour care products
If you are planning on dying your hair this season, perhaps to achieve this mocha hue, adapting your routine and incorporating specifically-formulated colour-care products is key. Normal cleansing shampoos can be quite stripping and cause your salon treatment to fade faster.
RRP: £66.20
If you're already a fan of the best Kérastase shampoos and have colour-treated hair, this duo is a must-have. It features the Chroma Absolu Bain Respect Shampoo and Strengthening Fondant, both of which work in tandem to revive and strengthen your hair. The shampoo is enriched with hyaluronic acid, amino acids and glycerin to gently cleanse and hydrate your hair, while the Fondant, with its lactic acid, strengthens and reinforces your strands.
RRP: £21.50
Suitable for both colour-treated and non-colour-treated hair, Color Wow's Color Security Shampoo gently cleanses the hair and scalp, whilst protecting the vibrancy of your hair. Its formula features a Japanese amino-fortified complex, which is designed to ward off dullness and breakages.
RRP: £36
This duo features L'Oréal's Vitamino Color shampoo and conditioner, which are designed to preserve and enhance the shine of colour-treated hair. Both formulas feature Panthenol, which penetrates your strands to maintain moisture levels.
5 examples of mocha bronde to inspire you
If you're keen to embrace this coffee-inspired hue for summer but are unsure how to explain it to your hairdresser, as the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. So, we've rounded up five famous faces, all of whom have this sort of cool brown hue, either naturally or through professional treatments.
1. Kate Middleton's honey bronde hair
Tom Smith cited the Princess of Wales' hair as a perfect example of this muted bronde shade. Kate's strands are all one, soft and glossy shade, which feels very effortless and clean, especially for summer. For those with a similar hair colour or lighter, this wash of neutral mocha-bronde will subtly elevate your natural look, without being high-maintenance.
2. Rita Ora's rich mocha-brown hair
Smith also described Rita Ora's rich brown hair as a good reference for this shade. It's slightly warmer, but still boasts that monochromatic finish, which feels very expensive.
3. Halle Berry's bronde highligthts
If you have darker hair and want to gradually lighten or add this sort of coffee hue to your hair, Halle Berry's bronde highlights are a good reference and starting point. They're subtle and creamy, blending perfectly with her cool brunette hair.
4. Jessica Alba's muted brown hair
For those with darker hair wondering how this muted, mocha shade might look, Jessica Alba's ash-bronde hair is a lovely indicator - and it proves that taupe-like shades can look very glossy when looked after.
5. Margot Robbie's mocha balayage
If you want to add dimension to the look, or a bit of interest around your face, you can also incorporate these cool and neutral tones into more of a balayage look, like Margot Robbie's hair above.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
'My legs resemble an armadillo' - Alex Jones reveals £4 product as the 'only thing' that helps with her dry skin after the winter
The One Show presenter shared some of her go-to skincare products - including the only thing that helps with her 'dinosaur'- like dry skin
-
Not a fan of running? I tried Japanese walking intervals as a low-impact way to build fitness quickly
Japanese walking intervals combine periods of faster walking with rest, every three minutes, making it a great workout to boost your fitness