Mocha Bronde is the neutral and perfectly blended colour that's just so classy for summer

The summer hair trends are officially in, and one creamy coffee shade, in particular, takes inspiration from Pantone's 2025 Colour of the Year.

Like many of 2025's hair trends, this look is intentionally subtle, continuing the theme of 'hyper-natural' techniques and shades that we saw throughout autumn and spring. Like 2024's popular taupe brown and monobrown, 'Mocha Bronde', as it's been dubbed, ditches warm, caramel tones in favour of a neutral finish. It feels expensive, and as Tom Smith, 'Hairvoyant' and professional hairstylist, points out, it feels more special than your average light brown or 'bronde' shade.

If you're looking to quietly update your strands or want to try a lighter hue for summer, here's why Mocha Bronde is set to be in high demand - and how to achieve and maintain it yourself.

The ins and outs of Mocha Bronde and how to achieve it

As the name suggests, this hair colour sees cool, chocolatey coffee tones blended throughout blonde or brunette strands, for a creamy and neutral look.

Having coined the term, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo Hair, Tom Smith describes it as, "A monochromatic and muted neutral bronde - very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year." And before you ask, yes, Pantone's Colour Of The Year, Mocha Mousse, likely played a part in making this shade a popular pick for summer, as it did with this year's nail trends.

Smith says that this cool coffee colour is perfect for those who want something natural but not too natural, as the intricately blended, neutral hues elevate it and make it feel more 'special.'

The suitability of Mocha Bronde

If you have blonde or light brown hair, this is quite an attainable shade for you. Simply discuss adding a cooler, mocha-like tone to your hair with your stylist.

For those with darker hair, it is harder but not impossible to achieve this trending shade. Smith says: "Pre-bleaching would be required," and the use of blue and purple toning products, but your hairdresser will be able to advise you on the best course of action.

How to maintain Mocha Bronde

As for maintaining this shade once you have it, "Due to the more neutral characteristics of this tone, it can be quite low maintenance when achieved on medium to light natural bases." Smith explains: "On deeper hair that has been lightened, however, the shade will tend to fade warmer and will need toning every month or so, or use a home toning product."

"In some instances, violet or blue shampoo can keep brassy tones at bay; however, I prefer to use the Evo Fab Pro System, which offers a custom colour maintenance conditioner, which I can mix to perfectly match the needs of the individual shade." Again, the upkeep is something you can discuss with your hairdresser.

If you do find that brassiness keeps emerging, Smith recommends using Olaplex no.4p and no.5p, as they offer "strong toning without drying the hair out and offer ongoing bond maintenance." If, however, your hair does not fade warmer, Smith says to avoid using violet or blue-toned products.

If you're also concerned that this neutral shade may begin to look dull, Smith says: "Neutral or cool tones will always look less vibrant than warmer or golden alternatives. It's that characteristic smokiness that makes them stand out currently amongst lots of warm tone inspiration."

That said, "Ensuring the hair is healthy and slightly multi-tonal can help keep the colour looking full of vitality," notes Smith, and advises opting, "for a dimensional colour plan, rather than an all over tint and employ the use of shine sprays, or clear at home hair glossing to keep the lustre and light reflection."

Our go-to colour care products

If you are planning on dying your hair this season, perhaps to achieve this mocha hue, adapting your routine and incorporating specifically-formulated colour-care products is key. Normal cleansing shampoos can be quite stripping and cause your salon treatment to fade faster.

5 examples of mocha bronde to inspire you

If you're keen to embrace this coffee-inspired hue for summer but are unsure how to explain it to your hairdresser, as the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. So, we've rounded up five famous faces, all of whom have this sort of cool brown hue, either naturally or through professional treatments.

1. Kate Middleton's honey bronde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Tom Smith cited the Princess of Wales' hair as a perfect example of this muted bronde shade. Kate's strands are all one, soft and glossy shade, which feels very effortless and clean, especially for summer. For those with a similar hair colour or lighter, this wash of neutral mocha-bronde will subtly elevate your natural look, without being high-maintenance.

2. Rita Ora's rich mocha-brown hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli)

Smith also described Rita Ora's rich brown hair as a good reference for this shade. It's slightly warmer, but still boasts that monochromatic finish, which feels very expensive.

3. Halle Berry's bronde highligthts

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

If you have darker hair and want to gradually lighten or add this sort of coffee hue to your hair, Halle Berry's bronde highlights are a good reference and starting point. They're subtle and creamy, blending perfectly with her cool brunette hair.

4. Jessica Alba's muted brown hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

For those with darker hair wondering how this muted, mocha shade might look, Jessica Alba's ash-bronde hair is a lovely indicator - and it proves that taupe-like shades can look very glossy when looked after.

5. Margot Robbie's mocha balayage

(Image credit: Getty Images/Don Arnold/WireImage)

If you want to add dimension to the look, or a bit of interest around your face, you can also incorporate these cool and neutral tones into more of a balayage look, like Margot Robbie's hair above.