'Taupe Brown' is the latest cool-hued and luxe hair colour trend to watch
This neutral hair colour is the epitome of cool and is set to be everywhere this season, according to the pros...
While 2023 was the year of warm tones and shimmering coppers, we're already seeing a pivot towards altogether cooler hues and "Taupe" brown hair is the latest trend on everyone's lips...
Finally, after years of platinum blonde and various statement shades taking the spotlight, it's time for brunette to shine, with soft and natural shades topping the list of 2024 hair trends - alongside every iteration of the bob hairstyle imaginable. And one hue in particular, coined as "Taupe" brown by hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith, is proving to be very popular indeed.
The look is cool (literally) and minimalistic, with several famous faces from Rihanna to Jessica Alba having already debuted it. So, we've quizzed the pros on the intricacies of this trending hair colour and how to both achieve and maintain it...
Tom Smith is a Hairstylist at Billi Currie, Trend Forecaster and Global Director of Evo Hair, who has broken down the "Taupe Brown" hair colour trend.
What is "Taupe Brown" hair?
Before you roll your eyes at yet another trend name that effectively repackages a timeless hair colour for a new season, there is something that sets this colour out from others.
Like that of "Crystal Clear" blonde, this soft, mushroom brown-like colour harnesses cooler and neutral tones to create an understated but elevated look, that is surprisingly transformative (especially if you're used to warmer shades of brunette) and sophisticated.
As Tom Smith explains: "Taupe brown is a soft medium-light brown shade that has a neutral-cool tone direction. It’s reminiscent of natural tones of brown rather than the exaggerated warmth of chocolate browns."
The colour is soft and will suit every hair length, especially cuts like the French bob and honestly, for those of us with naturally mousy brown hair, it's refreshing to see a similar shade, often written off as dull, getting some attention. It's also ideal if you're looking for a way to refresh your hair - whether you're currently sporting a warm brunette shade or blonde - without committing to a really dark or bold colour.
How to request Taupe Brown hair
If you're tempted but aren't sure how to describe it to your hairdresser, Smith says: "The key element is ensuring your colourist knows you want a neutral-cool shade that is not too dark.
"Use photo references to help explain yourself and be open to your colourists suggestions about the approach as its more tricky to achieve this shade if your hair is already coloured darker and will require lightening."
How to maintain Taupe Brown hair
RRP: £25
Tom Smith recommends this 'Cool Brown' conditioner for anyone looking to maintain Taupe Brown's neutral tones. Like with any colourant or toner though, be sure to do a patch test before use.
RRP: £28
Smith also says a purple shampoo can work well when you're trying to tone down warmer hues, particularly if you have dark blonde hair.
So, once we have this neutral hue, how do we ward off those warmer tones post-salon?
"Evo Fabuloso cool brown is a great colour-boosting conditioner that has cool and neutralising pigments to keep warm tones away, this works best for the deeper shades of taupe brown," says Smtih before adding: "for those closer to the dark blonde end will find a purple or blue toned shampoo best to maintain that cool/neutral reflection."
Our 4 favourite Taupe Brown hair looks
If you're tempted by this understated and chic hair colour trend, we've rounded up a few celebrity looks to inspire...
1. Taupe Brown with icy highlights
Rihanna is the latest celeb to debut a cooler brunette look but rather than opting for an all-over colour, Rihanna incorporated light, honey highlights throughout - which add dimension to the rest of her medium-brown hair. This is a great option for spring and summer, or just to change up your look.
2. Glossy Taupe Brown
If you've already got light or medium brown hair, opting for a glossy shade of "Taupe Brown" is a great way to subtly elevate your look - without making a drastic change.
3. Taupe Brown Pixie cut
We adore Léa Seydoux's neutral-brown pixie cut. It's understated but chic and will require minimal upkeep.
4. Taupe Brown gradient
For a slightly darker option, Emma Watson can be seen here with cool brown roots, which actually slowly transition into a lighter - but still neutral - brunette.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
