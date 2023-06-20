Mushroom brown hair is trending - here's why this versatile color is worth your attention

Mushroom brown hair is this season's answer to a natural yet distinctive color that can work on absolutely all hair types, lengths, and textures. If you're looking to enhance your usual color rather than completely change it, this chic hue could be the one for you.

If you've already heard of mushroom blonde, mushroom brown is its ashier, richer counterpart that we've spotted on celebrities including Kate Middleton and Angelia Jolie. But this is not just another hair trend for 2023 that will disappear as quickly as it arrived - this is a color that is seasonless and timeless, bound to outlive all other hair color fads.

"Mushroom brown has become increasingly fashionable over recent years, as more individuals adopt its versatile hue for various lengths and styles of their locks," says Katelyn Ellsworth, founder of The Roslyn hair salon. We spoke to the experts to hear more about this trending color who break down everything you need to know, from estimated costs to the skin tones that suit it best.

What is mushroom brown hair?

"Mushroom brown hair can be described as light ash brown or dark ash blond," says Quia Querisma, Dallas-based colorist. Sitting in a sweet spot between the two colors, much like bronde hair, it is a shade with endless versatility. Tyler Moore, expert hair stylist at Live True London, agrees, noting that "it is super easy to wear and a gorgeous natural shade." If you find brown hair with blonde highlights to be too much upkeep, this could be the new shade for you.

"Mushroom brown is an earthy shade derived from nature itself. It boasts gorgeous shades of brown, gray and ash that create depth when blended together for maximum impact and dimension," says Ellsworth. So whether you're after a more natural alternative to blue gray hair or a slightly lighter alternative to chocolate balayage, the experts reckon mushroom brown is worth your attention.

What skin tone suits mushroom brown hair?

"Mushroom brown is an adaptable shade, suitable for most skin tones and complexions, particularly those with cool undertones (blue undertones in skin for instance), though its true potential lies with those with olive or neutral complexions as it complements these tones beautifully," says Ellsworth. Querisma notes that "if you look good in lavender, baby pink, or ice blue, you probably have cool skin tones," and can expect mushroom brown to suit you perfectly.

If you have previously tried out herringbone highlights or other blonde colors but don't feel they suit you, a darker mushroom brown is well worth trying. "This color works best if your natural hair is already close to it - especially if it’s cool-toned. You’ll find that this is better for maintenance too, with a seamless blend as roots grow through," says Moore.

How to achieve mushroom brown hair

As with all new hair colors, we recommend finding a hairdresser to help you to capture this look perfectly - and the experts agree. "To achieve mushroom brown hair, seek out a hairstylist who specializes in color. If their work showcases a lot of dimensional brunettes, this is most likely the colorist for you," says Querisma. "Depending on your starting point, your colorist will lighten your hair (highlights or balayage) and then do a glaze to achieve your dream mushroom brown hair."

However, even if you go to a professional, be aware that the method for achieving the look will vary depending on your starting point. "Attaining mushroom brown hair may require multiple steps if your natural hue is dark; lightening and toning are usually used together in order to achieve your desired shade, using various lighteners and toners as part of an overall process that could take anywhere between two and four hours depending on hair length and thickness," says Ellsworth.

In terms of specific techniques used, Moore explains that "this color looks great as an ashy balayage as it emphasizes the natural shade with a more natural coloring technique. This can also be combined with lowlights and highlights to provide movement." Ask your hairstylist about toning for blonde hair and other coloring methods to find the perfect solution for you.

How much does it cost to get mushroom brown hair?

The answer to how much the mushroom brown hair color will cost you can vary hugely from person to person. "Cost will depend on both your location and salon of choice. Typically, getting mushroom brown hair requires more time and effort, thus increasing costs; however, its worth the investment if you desire an eye-catching hair color!" says Ellsworth. Trends like coffee hair colors and other styles that require intricate highlighting methods will always cost more than simple all-over dyes, so be prepared to invest for the perfect finish.

Moore agrees that "it’s entirely personal to your existing hair color as to which service you’d require. We wouldn’t advise doing an all over tint, especially if you have previously dyed hair, as this can make your hair look flat." Instead, he recommends "lightening your hair with highlights or a balayage and then using a hair toner" to get an accurate mushroom brown.

If you're in the states, Querisma notes that "the cost of getting the mushroom brown hair of your dreams can vary based on the city you're in. On average, it can cost between $300-$500," however this is only a rough guide, so be sure to ask your specific hair salon for their prices.

Is mushroom brown a warm or cool color?

"Mushroom brown is considered a cool shade because of its ashy and beige undertones. This hue makes a good option for those who seek more subdued, natural looks without overt warmth in their locks," says Ellsworth, and both Querisma and Moore agree that it is a cool-toned hair color that will suit a variety of different people. If you would prefer a warmer tone, we recommend auburn hair balayage, pumpkin spice, or even one of the blonde summer hair color trends.

Is it easy to maintain mushroom brown hair?

Maintenance will also vary depending on your hair color prior to getting the mushroom brown hair color, your natural hair texture, length, and the condition of your hair. However, it is generally a fairly easy color to maintain for most people, especially if you prioritize hair health with things like a scalp facial or by using the best hair masks.

"A color-safe shampoo and conditioner should help your color last as you expose it to heat styling devices," says Ellsworth, so it is a good idea to invest in the best shampoo for colored hair to use after your appointment. "Regular touch ups every six to eight weeks will keep it looking vibrant," she adds, so be prepared to make fairly regular trips back to your hair salon.

Querisma agrees that mushroom brown is easy to maintain as long as you "follow your colorist's directions for after care by using recommended shampoos, treatments, and retuning for scheduled toner appointments." But if you do want to be slightly lazier with your look, Moore says that mushroom brown "will fade out quite naturally," meaning it's not the end of the world if you don't have the time or money to go to the salon very often.

Virtue ColorKick De-Brassing Shampoo | RRP: $42 / £40 Designed to brighten, tone, and gently neutralize brassiness in colored hair, this shampoo will keep your mushroom blonde nice and ashy between salon visits. With added protein, it also works to strengthen and hydrate the hair with each wash.

Chris Appleton + Color Wow Money Masque | RRP: $45 / £39.50 A powerful hair mask will keep your mushroom brown hair color looking its best without the need for a salon appointment. This particular product will give you a glossy finish that is bound to bring in the compliments.

9 mushroom brown hair color looks we love

1. True mushroom brown

Jessica Alba (Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Alba has the perfect mushroom brown hair color - just the right amount of ashiness without washing her out. If you're after long hairstyles for women over 50, there's no going wrong with this sleek wave.

2. Side parted mushroom brown

Natalie Portman (Image credit: Getty)

The side parted bob has been making serious waves this year, and it works wonders with any color, including mushroom brown. Part your hair to the side when it's wet and apply a leave-in conditioner to get this soft and natural finish.

3. Curly mushroom brown

Tyra Banks (Image credit: Getty)

This really is a color that can work for all hair types, and we love how well it compliments curly hair. Kinky and curly styles really allow the multi-dimensional nature of mushroom brown to shine through, so don't be afraid to embrace your natural hairstyle.

4. Natural mushroom brown

Angelia Jolie (Image credit: Getty)

This shade of mushroom brown will work best for those who already have ashy brown hair. With subtle lighter streaks and a smooth finish, the right gloss toner will work wonders to capture this look.

5. Slicked back mushroom brown

Olivia Palermo (Image credit: Getty)

If you're looking for summer hairstyles to help you beat the heat, look no further. This slicked-back style really shows off the different shades you can capture with this versatile style, and it also adds a healthy, glossy finish that will last all day. Experiment with the best hair styling products to recreate it.

6. Rich mushroom brown

Salma Hayek (Image credit: Getty)

For something a little more vampy, this rich mushroom brown hair color has our vote. If your natural hair is a dark brown you can add some lightness to the ends, like Salma, and use a toner to achieve a cool-toned finish.

7. Mushroom brown bob

Rose Byrne (Image credit: Getty)

Bob hairstyles will always be in fashion, but why not update the look with a trending hair color? With deep brown shades as well as some lighter, ashy highlights, this style is ideal for those who want to make their hair look fuller and healthier.

8. Mushroom brown base

Kate Middleton (Image credit: Getty)

Kate Middleton has a mushroom brown base to her hair that is complimented by warmer caramel highlights, which is a gorgeous look for summer. Ask your hairdresser for mushroom brown all over and add a few warmer streaks around the face if you want something more golden to cater to your skin tone.

9. Mushroom brown bun

(Image credit: Getty)

Wedding hairstyles for summer aren't always easy if you're battling frizz, but this sophisticated bun is here to save the day. Showing off the mushroom brown hair color in all its glory, it is a foolproof way to style your new shade for formal events.