Hair trends 2023: experts reveal the cut, color, and styling trends to have on your radar

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Searching ‘hair trends 2023’ on Google? You’ve landed at the right place to find them. To get ahead of the curve, we’ve quizzed the UK’s top stylists and colorists to find out exactly which hairstyles, cuts, and colors are set to dominate this year. From uptown blonde to the box bob, these are the only hair trends that you need to know.

Looking back, 2022 saw a new wave of experimental, yet laidback looks, come to the fore. Hairstyles for long hair stepped aside, making space for shorter ‘dos like the bixie haircut, Italian bob and boyfriend bob. In terms of color, red hair dominated with countless celebrities (including Zendaya, Lucy Boynton, and Tessa Thompson) experimenting with this shade.

So, what can we expect to see in 2023? “There is a real return to more polished styles," says Sam McKnight (opens in new tab), legendary hairstylist and founder of his eponymous haircare line. "Think less messy and more groomed. It can be either in your blowout or with slicker silhouettes," he continues. Here, we break down the biggest hair trends for 2023, as predicted by the pros.

Hair trends 2023: 8 trends to try now

1. Uptown Blonde

Paloma Faith (Image credit: Getty)

Blonde is set to be big in 2023. But not just any shade of blonde, specifically ‘uptown blonde’. Coined by Nicola Clarke (opens in new tab) and Zoe Irwin (opens in new tab), creative directors at John Frieda Salons, uptown blonde refers to an all-over, golden warm color that takes its cue from the ‘90s. “Ash blonde has been a macro trend that’s dominated for over a decade,” says Irwin, “but now there’s a return to this golden, warm blonde – and it’s refreshing to see.”

“Clients are asking for a brighter blonde that’s more glamorous,” says Clarke, who notes that ash tones dull the color down, while warm tones add glow and brightness. Cate Blanchett, Billie Eilish, and Paloma Faith have all recently turned up the warmth with blocks of creamy color. “The reason it’s ‘uptown’ is because it’s high maintenance, as soon as it’s got a root on it – it’s a different look,” says Irwin, who recommends booking salon appointments every 3-4 weeks to maintain the color. For a fresh take on this '90s blonde hair idea, keep your eyebrows dark, “it combines glamour and grunge,” adds Irwin. Noted!

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) John Frieda Hydrate & Recharge Shampoo | RRP: $7.19/£5.99 "Having a good shampoo and conditioner is key to keeping hair in tip-top condition," says Clarke. Blended with monoi oil and keratin, this nourishing shampoo delivers a hefty hit of hydration.

2. Deep side partings

Zendaya (Image credit: Getty)

Sorry Gen Z-ers, but there’s a new way to part your hair in 2023 – and it’s not straight down the middle. Enter: the deep side parting. Spotted on the Spring-Summer ’23 runways, Bella Hadid and co sported polished ponytails with strong side partings at Miu Miu. Elsewhere, at Erdem, the models’ hair combined flowing waves with slicked-down side partings to create contrast. This look is popular off the runway too, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Julianne Moore are all fans of the deep side parting.

“I see a deep side parting as power hair,” says Syd Hayes (opens in new tab), celebrity session stylist, and BaByliss ambassador, “it can range from sleek straight glass-like hair with super shine, to big curls and attitude.” To recreate this look, Hayes recommends using “the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener for the sleek straight look and the BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hair Dryer (using the diffuser) for the big curls look.”

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) ghd Tail Comb | RRP: $9/£8.95 Part the hair to one side with ease using the tail end of this ghd comb. It will give you that strong, sharp parting, as seen on the SS23 runways.

3. Box bob

Kerry Washington (Image credit: Getty)

The bob with bangs is a big trend that’s going nowhere fast. 2023 will see this style take on a sharper finish with blunt edges and cropped bangs. “Think Amélie meets Vidal,” says Hayes. For the uninitiated, the Amélie bob (inspired by the leading actress in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s 2001 film Amélie) is a flippy, chin-grazing bob with extremely short bangs, “The Amelie bob helps create structure and definition, flattering most face shapes,” says Jordanna Cobella (opens in new tab), Wella Professionals digital craft expert and Cobella salon owner. “It’s worn best with a slight wave and texture.”

The Vidal, in contrast, is less soft and more severe. “It’s this extremely classic Vidal Sassoon – think Fumio’s 1976 Box Bob,” says Hayes. Spotted recently on Kerry Washington, the box bob works best with sleek, straight hair and super sharp edges. If, however, this cut is too severe for your liking, ask your stylist for more of an Amelie with softer edges and more movement. The experts are predicting that both cuts will be everywhere in 2023.

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener | RRP: £200 For a sleek, straight box bob, style hair using this Cordless Straightener from BaByliss. Syd's go-to, the hot tool is easy to maneuver for a smooth finish.

4. The supermodel blowdry

Jessica Chastain (Image credit: Getty)

2023 will see the return of the glamourous supermodel blowdry that was made famous by Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Veronica Webb in the ‘90s. “There’s a revival for all things ‘90s and hairstyles are no exception,” says Cobella. Classic and classy, the bouncy blowdry works well on most hair types – “especially on hair that is naturally straight,” says Cobella, “as you can create a wave you never knew you had.”

“With the return of hot rollers and even more tools launching that can give you that supermodel blow-out in a cinch (well, with a little practice), taking your hair to new heights is easier than ever,” says McKnight. The pros top tip? When using your best hot rollers, “let them cool down to set the shape before taking them out,” says Hayes, “the longer you leave the roller in, the longer the shape will last.” Lots of body and bounce give the appearance of fuller, thicker hair – and who doesn’t want that? “There is a real conversation of women suffering from hair loss and thinning and this is the perfect go-to style,” adds McKnight.

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Hair Rollers | RRP: $50/£35 This set of 20 heated rollers comes in small, medium, and large, allowing you to create big bouncy curls or tight, defined coils. We recommend leaving them in your hair for 20 minutes for the curl to set.

5. Liquid brunette

Laura Harrier (Image credit: Getty)

Liquid brunette is the uber-glossy hair color that’s taking over in 2023. Essentially the brunette equivalent of uptown blonde, this color trend involves an all-over global tint with added dimension on top. “People are steering away from California-beachy hair and brunettes are going back to more of a brunette,” says Clarke. “That's not to say that they’re completely solid, but the tones are a lot darker and closer to the natural color, rather than being a soft, hippy, bleachy color, and shine is really important.”

For subtle dimension, the stylists recommend steering clear of packet dyes. “Some people think it’s an all-over color and a tint – but when you do that, it’s incredibly jarring for the skin tone,” warns Irwin. “It doesn’t work. This has multiple tones within the brunette.” To achieve the look, “we do these tiny strands with very low peroxide bleach, then a gloss goes on top to give it this beautiful finish,” says Clarke. “It’s a ‘double take’ in a room kind of color,” adds Irwin. We're sold!

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil |RRP: $87/£68 For that super glossed finish, treat hair to a nourishing product like this honey-infused hair oil from Gisou. Use it as a finishing product or an overnight treatment to dial up the shine and lock in hydration.

6. Wet look hair

Tessa Thompson (Image credit: Getty)

A total head-turner, the wet look hairstyle is set to steal the spotlight for Spring-Summer 2023. Already an A-list go-to, this smooth style has been spotted on the likes of Margot Robbie, Tessa Thompson and Rihanna. “We saw a lot of wet looks at the SS23 shows,” says McKnight. Slicked-down, sculpted styles ruled the runway at Balmain, Richard Quinn, and Dries Van Noten. But as with many high fashion trends, it can be hard to make this work for everyday wear, “unless you’re on holiday,” adds Hayes.

“The key to recreating this look at home is to wear a more polished, masculine silhouette,” says McKnight. “Wear your hair sleeker – think less messy and more groomed. A side parting can be the secret for that slight nod to the masculine.” As for products, it’s all about gels or cremes for a sleek look. “Gel is making a huge comeback,” notes McKnight. “For a softer finish, mix it with a leave-in conditioner.”

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Gel | RRP: $29/£22 This luxury styling gel gives next-level hold and super shine with its water-based formula that washes out easily. Blended with honeysuckle and amaranthus seed extracts, it conditions and smooths strands, too.

7. Palm Springs pink

Megan Fox (Image credit: Getty)

If you thought pink hair had had its moment, think again. Back again for 2023, “we’ll see more clients experiment and embrace romantic tones such as pastel pinks and marshmallows,” says Cobella, who’s calling this hue ‘Palm Springs Pink’. “What I particularly love about the Palm Springs Pink is that clients can experiment with this pastel shade without having to commit long-term.” If you’re already blonde, “consider a temporary wash of pastel pink to dip your toe in,” suggests Tom Smith (opens in new tab), leading hair stylist and trend forecaster.

Not solely for blonde hair, Robert Eaton (opens in new tab), creative director for Russell Eaton Salons and Wella Professionals technical director, thinks we’ll be seeing more pink-blushed brunettes too. “By layering a brunette with blush pink tones, you’ll achieve a soft, expensive, and luxurious color,” says Eaton, “think pink glaze with bundles of shine.” As this trend takes full force, and pink hair becomes less surprising to see, Smith predicts that "super intense, saturated versions of this shade will make an appearance," too.

Our beauty editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) Josh Wood Colour Hair Glaze in Pink | $10/£10 This semi-permanent hair dye, enriched with shea butter, creates a modern pink pastel with subtle violet undertones. It works best on pre-lightened blonde hair but gives subtle color on medium blonde hair, too.

8. Sculpted up-do's

Anya Taylor-Joy (Image credit: Getty)

The sky-high ponytail is here to stay in the hair trends of 2023. One of the chicest hair up styles around, this sleek ‘do is super versatile and by no means a one-trick pony (ahem). "The key here is to adapt the style to make it work for you,” says McKnight. After some oomph? “Keep some root lift at the crown for a little volume,” he says. Or, for a softer look, “leave out a few face-framing pieces.”

You can also create different moods with the humble ponytail. “Straight feels powerful and a little strict while bouncy with waves can feel playful,” says McKnight. If you’re after something that’s effortlessly cool, “twist it up into a '90s-inspired knot.” Spotted at Moschino and Halpern on the SS23 runway, higher-than-high ponytails made a statement. “It’s a great style if your hair is a bit greasy or if you need to switch up a look from day to night,” adds Hayes, “just pull it back and add an accessory – it’s so easy and looks seriously chic.”

Our beauty editor recommends...