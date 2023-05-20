Summer hairstyles 2023: experts predict the looks that are going to be huge

Call us cliché, but show us a little bit of sunshine and we can't help thinking about the next wave of seasonal beauty inspiration – specifically, the trending summer hairstyles 2023 is giving rise to.

Trends come and go (and come back around again), but that doesn’t mean that the 2023 hair trends aren’t fun to play around with and inspire an update to your look, should you fancy a change. The key is to find something that suits you, your personality, and your lifestyle.

“I believe there's no one size fits all when it comes to trends, instead it's all about creating personality in your hair,” says Adam Reed, founder of ARKIVE Headcare and the Adam Reed Salon in London. "In short, do what you want and personalize it with the texture and the products that you use."

If you’re in the mood to update your look, we've enlisted top hairdressers to get their predictions on the haircuts and styles they think will be big this season. Consider this cheat sheet all the inspiration you need.

Trending summer hairstyles 2023

1. The box bob

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Several different bobs are trending for summer 2023. "We have all seen the rise of the box bob or French Bob, which Hayley Bieber recently debuted," says Syd Hayes, session hairstylist, and BaByliss ambassador. "The style of your bob can vary depending on whether you’re looking for bluntness or whether you want it cut with a razor so that the ends have a slashed effect. To keep it fresh and cool, style using the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener and always keep a can of Hair By Sam McKnight’s Cool Girl Spray to add texture throughout the day."

Our beauty editor recommends...

Sam McKnight Barely There Cool Girl Texture Mist | RRP: $28.50 / £27 Adds the perfect amount of grit and texture to hair to add body and a 'lived-in' vibe, with a gorgeous, unique scent.

2. The sparkling shag

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This summer will also see a more polished take on the '70s shag, created with softer layering. "The shag haircut has been on trend for the past couple of years – a layered haircut with various lengths that looks super sexy, choppy, and effortless, often features a soft, feathered fringe," says Andrew Smith, owner of Andrew Smith Salons and Milkshake global ambassador.

"In previous years, we would leave this haircut to air dry or style it with mousses and texturizing products like salt sprays to give it a messier, more roughed-up and natural finish. For 2023, we will see a complete contrast, with the shag styled smooth and sleek and looking incredibly shiny and glossy."

Our beauty editor recommends...

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish | RRP: $20 / £19.50 Wrapping hair in an incredible amount of shine and boosting hydration, this serum also boasts a UV filter to protect your hair.

3. Curls, curls, curls

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Curly hairstyles of all shapes and sizes are always on trend, and an increasing number of people are accentuating their natural curl patterns. "We're seeing more people embracing their curls, which I love," says Reed. "People are having their hair cut to embrace their curl, not smoothing them out or straightening them and hiding them, instead making the most of their natural textures."

Our beauty editor recommends...

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly | RRP: $9.99 / £8.25 A product that consistently flies off the shelves, this gel helps to add definition and hold to keep your curls looking sharp.

4. The flow-dry



(Image credit: Ted Talk)

Just as nineties and noughties fashion has made a comeback, so too have the era's signature 'dos as summer hairstyles in 2023. "There's such a huge buzz still around the nineties, which is reflected in grown-up blow dries," says Zoë Irwin, creative director for John Frieda Salons, citing Meghan Markle's recent look and late nineties/early noughties Jennifer Aniston.

"We're seeing a lot more people with this sleeker, straighter shape, and leaving the length of their hair [longer]. Cut-wise it's this return to that sort of nineties, rounded layers in longer hair, which has led to an interest in 'liquid hair' products."

Our beauty editor recommends...

ghd Sleek Talker Wet to Sleek Styling Oil | RRP: $45 / £35 Irwin notes that hair oils are now much lighter than when they first became popular back in the day – and this one by ghd is great for creating sleek styles. Apply to wet hair before drying for glossy results.

5. The side part

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images)

The center part has taken center stage for years, but that could be set to change. "Middle parts have been around for a while now and something as simple as changing the parting can feel like a whole new look," says Sky Edwards, artistic director at Gielly Green. "The beauty of this trend is that you can give it a try without having to change your cut. If you've been rocking curtain bangs, try changing for a side sweep for a take on the trend."

Our beauty editor recommends...

ARKIVE The Prologue Hair Primer | RRP: $14 / £13 The ultimate prep spray, this heat-activated "memory maker" spray protects your strands for styling and helps to prolong your style.

6. Sleek and sculpted updos

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Gen Z's go-to hairstyle is a slicked-back bun, so it's no wonder that all iterations of the classic are becoming increasingly popular – be they updos for short hair or long hair. "It's this idea of dressed hair, that was made very popular by the Oscars, or sculpted updos," says Irwin. "A lot of them are on the top of the head, or on the back, but again it's sleeker."

Our beauty editor recommends...

Matrix Styling Controller Gel | RRP: $22 / £14.60 Adding shine and hold without crunch, this gel is ideal for creating that ultra-slicked-back look.

7. Beach waves

(Image credit: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

Beach waves and summer go hand in hand. "Forget straggly ends and think healthy, couture beach vibes," says Ondine Cowley, artistic director at Gielly Green. "No matter what hair length, I predict soft beach waves will be the style for this summer. Pair with a medium-length, grown-out fringe to soften around your face and lift your cheekbone for the ultimate 2023 summer vibes. This can work on with a cute Parisian bob, mid-length hair, or long hair – so I suspect we will see it everywhere."

Our beauty editor recommends...

ghd Curve Classic Tong | RRP: $205 / £149 Arguably the go-to curling tongs for creating the perfect undone waves. Alternatively, if you already own a pair of flat irons, you could learn how to curl hair with straighteners.

8. The 00s bump

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

If you were tapped into pop culture to any degree in the early-to-mid noughties, you will definitely remember this iconic hairstyle – the 'bump' or 'pouf'. Don't worry, as a summer hairstyle 2023 it's less 'bumpy', more modern and crisp. "Again, it's really sleek hair, really Y2K, but the whole of the top section is brought back with a barrette clip," says Irwin. "This can also be worn with some volume in it."

Our beauty editor recommends...

Invisibobble Havana Mama Barette | RRP: $7 / £5.99 We love these sophisticated barette clips in an on-trend tort print from classic accessories brand Invisibobble.

9. Pixie cuts

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

"We get a lot of requests for pixie cuts at the Hair Lounge," says hairdresser Charlotte Mensah, the Hair Lounge's founder. "The demand for a pixie cut gets heightened when everyone is after a new look. There are various types of pixie, from the edgy pixie cut to the layered pixie cut; there's a variation for everyone. I love doing a pixie cut it is one of my personal favorites, and a style that I have also worn myself."

Our beauty editor recommends...