The Riviera bob is the bouncy, 'ruffled' hairstyle we'll be seeing everywhere this summer

Offering volume and an effortless, ruffled texture - as if it's just been mussed by a warm sea breeze - the Riviera bob is set to be summer's chicest trim.

This latest twist on a blunt bob, like many of the 2025 hair trends, embraces natural, tousled texture. It follows the popularity of spring's fluffy Ghost waves, as well as last year's Italian-inspired cuts and styles - namely, the beloved Italian bob and dolce vita crop. The dreamily-named Riviera bob combines the old with the new, playing off the Italian bob's timeless shape and adding in voluminous, airy texture.

This romantic-sounding bob is generating quite a bit of buzz (and requests) this summer season, and in case you're also tempted by the look, we have all the intel on achieving and styling it, straight from an industry pro.

What is the Riviera bob and why is it trending for summer 2025?

According to Trend forecaster, International artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director at evo, Tom Smith, who coined the trend - the Riviera bob is an evolution on the Italian Bob, which was a popular look last summer.

Smith says this iteration features a blunt cut shape that affords just enough movement, "to feel fresh, while still maximising volume and lift, and the look of luxurious health of the hair."

This style is a continuation of spring's tousled texture trend, like celeb-loved fluffy, feathered layers, with Smith noting that, "It should feel undone, not over-styled."

Unlike the Italian bob, which is typically quite chunky and smooth, Smith says, "The Riviera bob shape is slightly more shattered and relaxed," and simply perfect for summer 2025.

How to request the Riviera bob

Smith says this haircut is ideal for those with fine to medium hair, as the shape offers the appearance of health and thickness. That said, thicker hair can also suit this style well, though Smith recommends more "considered shaping and layering of the hair towards the ends to ensure enough airiness and movement." Your hairdresser will be able to advise you on the best way to achieve this bob to suit your strands.

Speaking of which, when it comes to requesting this look outright, "Ask your stylist for a straight bob cut just longer than your chin," advises Smith, as well as some soft layering, which should be cut with a 'piecey and shattered' finish. There shouldn't be any harsh, blunt lines, but more of a ruffled effect at the ends.

And as much as we're loving the banged bob trend, if you have a fringe - or want one - Smith suggests keeping it longer and blending it in with the rest of the Riviera's signature layers.

How to style the Riviera bob

"The Riviera bob is all about soft texture and movement," explains Smith and as such, shouldn't feel too 'done' or over-styled. This is good news for those of us who prefer low-maintenance hairstyles. If you're stuck on how to achieve this sort of effortless movement and tousle, Smith has shared some styling tips for different hair types:

For fine hair: "I’d prep with a lightweight volumising mist like Olaplex Volumising Blowdry mist and use a medium round brush with a hairdryer to build body through the mid-lengths," says Smith, "then most importantly, finish with a texturizing spray to create that effortless, windswept texture that characterises Riviera over Italian."

For thick or wavy hair: "I'd use a smoothing blow-dry cream before rough-drying or using a smoothing attachment on your Dyson Airwrap i.d. Then, enhance natural texture with a large-barrel tong. You can polish further if needed by twisting a few sections with a very large curling iron for that lived-in wave."

For curls or coils: "It's about moisture and definition: apply a curl cream to damp hair, and gently stretch out the shape with fingers or the comb attachment on the Dyson Supersonic R. Once dry, sculpt the bob with a large straightening iron, bending slightly at the middle and ends. The key is to make it feel easy and relaxed with just a hint of glamour, but never too polished."

Your Riviera bob hairstyle lookbook

If you're keen to embrace this look for summer, we've rounded up a few celebrity reference snaps to show your hair stylist...

1. Cate Blanchett's glamorous side-parted bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kate Green / Stringer)

Side-swept hair is very on-trend right now and never fails to offer a touch of glamour to an occasion, so it only makes sense to combine the two styles. Cate Blanchett's bouncy bob is the perfect example of how well a side-part elevates the already very chic Riviera bob. We also love how Blanchett's loosely curled ends (and black sunglasses) offer an almost old Hollywood feel to the look.

2. Halle Berry's wavy Cannes bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

If you're wondering how your wavy or curly hair might look when cut into this style of jaw-length bob, please turn your attention to Halle Berry's 2025 Cannes appearances. The soft, pieceiness of her curls looks gorgeous and affords that effortless, 'undone' feel that the Riviera bob calls for. We especially love it when Berry opts for a side-parting.

3. Kristen Wiig's jaw-length look

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion/Variety)

If you prefer to wear a middle-parting, Kristen Wiig's piecey and windswept bob offers the perfect visual inspiration to show your stylist. As for styling it yourself, we suggest following Wiig's lead by tucking your hair behind your ears, as this adds to the overall chic nonchalance of this trend.

4. Keira Knightley's tousled bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD)

For a longer and slighty sleeker twist on the look, we adore Keira Knightley's wavy and voluminous bob. Again, she's opted for a side-parting and for quite uniform waves, which are easy to recreate with the help of a waver tool.

5. Viola Davis' timeless bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

While this particular look has been dubbed a summer trend, Viola Davis' glamorous, jaw-length bob and loose curls from 2024 prove how much longevity this style truly has. This is a good thing to keep in mind if you're keen to embrace a bob hairstyle but perhaps have reservations, or currently have long hair, meaning the cut would be quite dramatic.