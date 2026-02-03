Cat Deeley has revealed the 3 exact haircare formulas behind her healthy-looking tresses
The presenter's strands are equal parts glossy, bouncy, and full of life - and now we know why
Celebrities often provide a plethora of hair inspiration to show our hairstylist, but we rarely get a sneak peek into their at-home haircare routine – until now.
Cat Deeley is no stranger to sharing a beauty product recommendation or two, whether that's her eyelash duo or her favourite self-tan that gives her an all-year-round glow. After years of eyeing up her strands, wondering exactly how she ensures her hair looks effortlessly healthy, shiny, and full of bounce, we've finally got all the intel.
While we've already been let in on the hair styling tools behind her salon-worthy curls, the This Morning presenter has now given us an insight into the haircare routine that ensures her tresses are kept in tip-top condition. From a nourishing hair mask that repairs dry, damaged locks to a clarifying shampoo for fine hair and a texture-boosting spray, we're taking notes on Deeley's regime.
A rare insight into Cat Deeley's healthy hair routine
If you've ever wondered how the daytime television presenter achieves her enviable strands, you're in luck as Deeley has lifted the lid on her all-time favourite formulas – including one of the best hair masks.
Cat's shampoo
RRP: £24
Clarify the scalp with OUAI's Detox Shampoo, a gentle formula that works to cleanse the hair without stripping it of its essential moisture. Enriched with apple cider vinegar and hydrolyzed keratin, this shampoo effortlessly lathers to banish excess oil, dead skin cells, impurities, product build-up, and hard water deposits. The outcome? Brighter, smoother, glossier strands.
Cat's hair mask
RRP: £46.50
Perfect for medium-to-thick hair types, Kérastase’s Nutritive Masquintense Riche Deep Nutrition Rich Mask works to nourish, hydrate, and soften brittle locks. The balm-like formula is equipped with plant-based proteins and niacinamide to protect the hair from split ends and breakage. Working its magic in five minutes, this mask is set to leave your tresses feeling stronger, softer – and looking glossy, of course.
Cat's texture spray
RRP: £28
Achieve effortlessly natural, tousled hairstyles thanks to Sam McKnight's Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist. Making styling easier than ever, this lightweight spray is designed to be used on dry hair to create lift, volume, and lasting hold. Not just that, but it also leaves the hair soft, shiny, and with a moreish scent of frankincense, water lily, and juniper wood.
During an Instagram Live with Nadine Baggott, beauty journalist and TV presenter, Cat Deeley was quizzed on her go-to formulas that can be found in her daily routine – from the presenter's E11even Fragrance Oil to her favourite milky BIAB nails shade. But, after years of lusting after her voluminous salon-worthy strands, it was Deeley's haircare routine that piqued our interest.
When asked about her favourite shampoo and conditioner, Deeley revealed: "Sometimes I need more moisture, so therefore I go Kérastase and do a mask. Sometimes, I want deep cleansing, so I go more OUAI - their Detox Shampoo."
When asked what Kérstase hair mask she reaches for, Deeley replied: "The white one with the orange lid," which we can only infer to be the Nutritive Masquintense Riche Mask. As for why she likes it, Cat noted: "It's classic, and it's very heavy duty."
After nailing the foundations of her haircare routine with her hair washing regime, Cat also revealed her hair styling secrets: "My go-tos are always Sam McKnight, I love the smell – his dry shampoo, the Cool Girl Mist." The latter is popular amongst A-listers, including being the formula behind Sienna Miller's iconic tousled tresses, thanks to its ability to create lift, volume, and long-lasting hold.
To complete the look, the presenter also hailed Hair by Sam McKnight's The Fragrance with Benefits as the finishing touch to any hairstyle: "The new mist he's just done with the perfume. It never smells synthetic, I like it to feel [like] it's not super chemical and heavy."
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
