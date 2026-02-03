Back To Top

Cat Deeley has revealed the 3 exact haircare formulas behind her healthy-looking tresses

The presenter's strands are equal parts glossy, bouncy, and full of life - and now we know why

Celebrities often provide a plethora of hair inspiration to show our hairstylist, but we rarely get a sneak peek into their at-home haircare routine – until now.

Cat Deeley is no stranger to sharing a beauty product recommendation or two, whether that's her eyelash duo or her favourite self-tan that gives her an all-year-round glow. After years of eyeing up her strands, wondering exactly how she ensures her hair looks effortlessly healthy, shiny, and full of bounce, we've finally got all the intel.

A rare insight into Cat Deeley's healthy hair routine

If you've ever wondered how the daytime television presenter achieves her enviable strands, you're in luck as Deeley has lifted the lid on her all-time favourite formulas – including one of the best hair masks.

During an Instagram Live with Nadine Baggott, beauty journalist and TV presenter, Cat Deeley was quizzed on her go-to formulas that can be found in her daily routine – from the presenter's E11even Fragrance Oil to her favourite milky BIAB nails shade. But, after years of lusting after her voluminous salon-worthy strands, it was Deeley's haircare routine that piqued our interest.

When asked about her favourite shampoo and conditioner, Deeley revealed: "Sometimes I need more moisture, so therefore I go Kérastase and do a mask. Sometimes, I want deep cleansing, so I go more OUAI - their Detox Shampoo."

When asked what Kérstase hair mask she reaches for, Deeley replied: "The white one with the orange lid," which we can only infer to be the Nutritive Masquintense Riche Mask. As for why she likes it, Cat noted: "It's classic, and it's very heavy duty."

After nailing the foundations of her haircare routine with her hair washing regime, Cat also revealed her hair styling secrets: "My go-tos are always Sam McKnight, I love the smell – his dry shampoo, the Cool Girl Mist." The latter is popular amongst A-listers, including being the formula behind Sienna Miller's iconic tousled tresses, thanks to its ability to create lift, volume, and long-lasting hold.

To complete the look, the presenter also hailed Hair by Sam McKnight's The Fragrance with Benefits as the finishing touch to any hairstyle: "The new mist he's just done with the perfume. It never smells synthetic, I like it to feel [like] it's not super chemical and heavy."

